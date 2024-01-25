Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Q4: 2024 Started Badly And May End Worse

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.43K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla stock is down 23% in 2024, as the company's growth expectations slow and it faces increased competition from Chinese automakers.
  • The company's financial results show a decline in gross profit and margins, raising concerns about its valuation.
  • CEO Elon Musk's statements about Tesla's future seem unrealistic, to say the least.

Falling house of cards isolated with clipping path

Eshma

The year 2024 is off to a bad start for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), down about 23% as the S&P 500 (SP500) continues to update its all-time high. The main problem remains the same: we are talking about

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.43K Followers
Passionate about financial markets, I express my opinion on Seeking Alpha about the economy in general and individual companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (28)

B
Brucejfern
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (5.89K)
Musk, the phony populist believing tariffs against Chinese EVs needed. What populist goes to government for dispensations? Musk whose wealth largely exists because of solar and EV tax credits.
Benjamin Graham Cracker profile picture
Benjamin Graham Cracker
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (6.24K)
But...but...what about Optimus humanoid robots???? They'll be a bigger business than the autos!
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (436)
@Benjamin Graham Cracker Maybe in 2040 it will generate 1% of revenues (but it will not be profitable yet).
Weather Man profile picture
Weather Man
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (2.91K)
New model 3 looks like the old model 3. New competition entering the market. Interest rates definitely not zero, used EV values in freefall, EV insurance going straight up, no dealer network with barely a maintenance network and consumers stretched....Tesla has NEVER been through a regular down business cycle, EV market appears saturated and the old OEM's are stampeding back into ICE as fast as they can. What could go wrong for Tesla?
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (436)
@Weather Man With rates at 0%, economic growth and government incentives, Tesla could only grow. But times change as you mentioned.
s
sr1952
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (3.82K)
When will the M2 come out? Elon says "We don't have a crystal ball". You aren't supposed to have a crystal ball, you are supposed to have a schedule. The schedule should have stuff on it like design complete, parts procured, prototypes built, testing plan, etc. This is what people call "having a plan". If Elon thinks he might start producing the M2 in the later part of 2025 he should not only have a detailed plan he should be more than halfway done with it. Most companies do a year (all 4 seasons) of testing after they have prototypes. Elon has no idea what he's doing.
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (436)
@sr1952 Tesla has often been late with production. It’s almost routine.
jebstang profile picture
jebstang
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (148)
Having been to China recently, I was amazed at the EV adoption and this was mostly in Chinese built cars. They use green license plates to denote EVs and in Shanghai this was a very high percentage compared to anywhere in the US I have been including the Bay Area and Bellevue/Redmond WA. New EV models are displayed in small showrooms everywhere like you might see Starbucks in a larger US city. I can’t speak to Chinese reliability but they are kicking Tesla’s butt on price and availability.
Weather Man profile picture
Weather Man
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (2.91K)
@jebstang Of course, Xi says EV's will win, they will win, and they are building coal fired power plants just as fast as they can to support them.
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (436)
@jebstang People do not realize how far ahead China is on EVs until they visit. I personally have never been to China but I have listened to many people's opinion about it. There will be no match for Tesla in China.
The Intelligent Contrarian profile picture
The Intelligent Contrarian
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (1)
The declining COGS (Cost of Goods Sold) per vehicle, as shown in Tesla's earnings presentation, is misleading. Almost all of the decline in COGS per vehicle is due to the mix. Not only has Tesla been selling more Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, relative to Model S and Model X, but they have also been selling more lower-trim Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. There is very little decline in COGS per vehicle after taking the mix into consideration.
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (436)
@The Intelligent Contrarian Thank you for this interesting observation.
F
FarFromGuru
Today, 9:49 AM
Comments (1.24K)
@The Intelligent Contrarian

COGS is shown to decline from Q4 22 to Q4 23.

In Q4 22, 95.8% of vehicles sold were 3/Y.
In Q4 23, 95.3% of vehicles sold were 3/Y.

3/Y represented 0.5% LESS of the mix in Q4 23.

Please show YOUR math.
Mike Smitka profile picture
Mike Smitka
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (2.9K)
I've not had time to go through the transcript, but was there any mention of the Roadster or the Semi? I've not noticed anything in recent SA articles / comments.
s
sr1952
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (3.82K)
@Mike Smitka Assuming you are being serious, I do not recall anything about the roadster but I do think they mentioned something about the semi being produced in Nevada. No volumes, prices, or any projections for sales. They also did not mention insurance or solar roof tiles.
ESP equity research profile picture
ESP equity research
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (9.07K)
@Eugenio Catone
"With multiples this high, you don't even need a DCF model to show that this company is highly overvalued. As far as I am concerned, $100 per share is a possible Tesla, Inc. stock target."

MY PT is higher - maybe around $150-175 after this call. Good article and discussion points. TSLA YoY non auto rev numbers look really good - that is my focus on modeling. Now 15% of TSLA rev comes from non-auto sales and this will move up much higher in 2024/2025 since TSLA auto sales will not go up much, but super charger rev will move much high as non tsla cars will start to use the network...

ESP
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (436)
@ESP equity research Hi, thank you for your comment.
I personally did not include a DCF model because it would not have made sense. Based on this year's FCF, even if we considered a 30% growth per year Tesla would be overvalued by a lot. Of course a lot depends on the discount rate considered, I would say at least 10% at best. I've tried all ways but can't get $150 per share.
ESP equity research profile picture
ESP equity research
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (9.07K)
@Eugenio Catone I think the valuation of TSLA comes down to 1 main premise - the EV revolution or the Electrification of Everything - what I call EoE.

I have a strong belief in these 2 - that EV's will take over from ICE more quickly than most think. So than $150 makes sense.

If you think EV are a scam or will take decades to replace new ICE sales - then $150 is way too high...

Good write up, and agree with your points...

ESP
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (436)
@ESP equity research Personally, I believe in EVs. I don’t even like to write "strong sell" articles about Tesla all the time, but its valuation goes beyond the company itself. You’re probably considering a premium in your DCF model and I’m not. Anyway, I respect your point of view.
s
sr1952
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (3.82K)
2023 was the year growth screeched to a halt. Despite this the stock jumped from just over 100 to almost 300 based on someone saying "Dojo" and "Optimus". This is when the alarm bells starting ringing and the red "sell" light started flashing. I hope a lot of people got out with some good profits. For those who did not get out, the bells are still ringing and the light is still flashing. There is an old adage that says "The most money you can lose when you invest in a stock is all of it".
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (436)
@sr1952 Too much euphoria and targets shot too high. Just thinking Tesla with a market cap equal to the combined market cap of Apple and Saudi Aramco makes me laugh. Expectations are sky high and at the first drop the company is paying hard.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (5.77K)
Too late. ⏰
Real007 profile picture
Real007
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (1.54K)
Pathetic report - only the beginning too.
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (436)
@Real007 Thank you for your detailed comment.
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (10.65K)
I really can’t see how this gets better from here in the medium term. Even though we got a good GDP print the macro environment is deteriorating worldwide. I suspect this might be our last GDP print above 3% for quite awhile.
Benjamin Graham Cracker profile picture
Benjamin Graham Cracker
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (6.24K)
@Djreef1966 Things have been awful for like 3 years, the economy has been falling apart, tearing to shreds, while markets have climbed to records and earnings growth marches on. Doomsayers make no money.
a
alanlek01
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (89)
A $40 dollar stock
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (436)
@alanlek01 It is roughly the resulting fair value using a DCF model with realistic assumptions.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.