Nvidia: Chasing The Sun Can Burn Your Wings (Technical Analysis, Downgrade)

Mirco Lysek
Mirco Lysek
2.1K Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. technology sector, led by semiconductor manufacturers, has outperformed other sectors in the market rally.
  • Nvidia Corporation reached an all-time high with a $1.5 trillion market capitalization, but technical analysis suggests caution due to potential overextension.
  • Anticipating six interest rate cuts, the larger market may impact stocks like Nvidia, leading to a recommendation to take partial profits and set a trailing stop loss.
  • In this technical article, I discuss essential price levels and metrics investors could consider to gain an edge over Nvidia Corporation stock’s likely price action.

Eagle soaring against a color enhanced sky

egal/iStock via Getty Images

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has demonstrated robust performance in the last month, surpassing optimistic projections and propelling the stock above the trillion-dollar valuation. However, evaluating the risks and opportunities at these price levels is prudent. This article outlines a

This article was written by

Mirco Lysek
Mirco Lysek
2.1K Followers
Independent trader, investment writer & financial analyst, with two decades of experience in the capital markets. Master's Degree in Management specialized in Finance, Strategy, and Marketing. It’s all about managing the risk: Being wrong is unavoidable, staying wrong is a choice. While I enjoy giving my opinion on long-term investment opportunities, my focus is oriented toward momentum and mid-term position trading, as I leverage my proficiency in fundamental analysis and combine selected quantitative metrics and theories in technical analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All of my articles are a matter of opinion and must be treated as such. All opinions and estimates reflect my best judgment on selected aspects of a potential investment in securities of the mentioned company or underlying, as of the date of publication. Any opinions or estimates are subject to change without notice, and I am under no circumstance obliged to update or correct any information presented in my analyses. I am not acting in an investment adviser capacity, and this article is not financial advice. This article contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. I invite every investor to do their research and due diligence before making an independent investment decision based on their particular investment objectives, financial situation, and risk tolerance. I take no responsibility for your investment decisions but wish you great success.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (41)

Mirco Lysek
Mirco Lysek
Article Update 25 Jan. 2024
Comments (557)
Thank you for reading!

If you enjoyed this article, consider supporting my work by liking the article and following me here on Seeking Alpha.

Do not hesitate to check out my other articles, and reach out if you want to discuss or give feedback on one of my analyses.
Greenhorn Investor
Greenhorn Investor
Yesterday, 7:34 PM
Comments (6.93K)
Thank you for the article
Mirco Lysek
Mirco Lysek
Yesterday, 9:48 PM
Comments (557)
@Greenhorn Investor thanks for ready! Glad you like the article.
h
hh0900ttyy
Yesterday, 1:53 AM
Comments (18)
bubble of the century
J
Jack Reacher
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (3.39K)
I remember CSCO at $64.
Mirco Lysek
Mirco Lysek
Yesterday, 2:12 AM
Comments (557)
@Jack Reacher I remember CSCO at >$80 and 24 years later it never reached that price again...same with INTC >$75. Not saying that NVDA will have the same pattern, but the "only up" fairy tale isn't just what I believe in.
Larry Hall
Larry Hall
Yesterday, 2:27 AM
Comments (8.19K)
@Mirco Lysek Use of the phrase 'fairy tale' to describe NVDA is detached from its performance/metrics trajectory. You don't seem to distinguish between trading and investing as the basis for this piece - my take.
Mirco Lysek
Mirco Lysek
Yesterday, 2:52 AM
Comments (557)
@Larry Hall the article focuses on a short-term trading opportunity, not on the long-term horizon; I also write articles based on fundamentals to underscore long-term investment opportunities, but that's different here. My comment here was just a reminder of former (and there are many more) examples of parabolic "only up" trajectories, which finally reminded investors that corrections are part of the game, and no one knows how long and deep they turn out. I am no forecaster; I am just an interpreter.
StevenZimmerman.Realtor
StevenZimmerman.Realtor
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (356)
but $905 says seekingalpha.com/...
jredneck
jredneck
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (157)
So earnings and then NVIDIA GTC on deck. 800 coming and a split to follow.
J
JDoe20
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (12.74K)
@jredneck
Last split was announced at about $565 in July 2021.
F
Falling_Knife
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (102)
@JDoe20 after the split price was $185. Wonder what the split ratio will be like next split?
jredneck
jredneck
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (157)
@JDoe20 yes IK what's your point?
ChuckXX
ChuckXX
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (6.52K)
If you take a really serious look at the analyst's projections for EPS over the next 5 years you will have your answer. Its a great trajectory in a solid northerly direction. I own 305 shares and am NOT SELLING. Everytime over the last 50 Years of my Investing career when I sell a true STRONG WINNER such as an NVDA I have always and I do mean always regretted it. There will be times when it sells off 20% or so but a smart investor will just add more shares when that happens. Good Luck to all.
Mirco Lysek
Mirco Lysek
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (557)
@ChuckXX Thanks for reading and sharing your perspective, I wish you all the best for your investments.
G
Go Double Dutch
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (123)
@ChuckXX Same her. It just means we are getting more experienced. I feel that everything about investing is counter intuitive. I just added Nvidia a couple of days ago at it's all time high. 10 years ago I woulld have never done that and waited and waited for a pull back.
S
Stugeo1
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (15)
@Go Double Dutch great point, during my years as an investor I’ve seen the best stocks seem to always be expensive fundamentally, and are often times extended technically. I appreciate the author’s view points, but for me waiting on a pullback is guessing with a stock this powerful…I’d rather stay long as the future for this beast is getting clearer by the day. I also added at new highs of $395, new high of $410, new high of $470 and each time there were articles warning of the pullback to come. I’m no genius, but I’m wise enough not to sell here.
Beto50759
Beto50759
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (158)
"Nvidia: Chasing The Sun Can Burn Your Wings (Technical Analysis, Downgrade)":

I appreciate the technical analysis presented in your article about Nvidia, but I hold a different perspective. I firmly believe Nvidia's stock is on the trajectory to reach $1000, possibly going even higher, and I wouldn't be surprised to see a stock split, perhaps 20 to 1, in the future.

The core of my thesis revolves around Nvidia's remarkable capabilities in generating pivotal technology for the future. Many seem to overlook this aspect, concentrating on the company's past performance and older strategies. However, Nvidia is not stagnant; they are actively evolving and implementing new phases of technological innovation. It's challenging to pinpoint exactly what phase Nvidia is currently in, but their progress is undeniable.

A significant part of my confidence in Nvidia's potential comes from the high level of competency demonstrated by their CEO. Leadership plays a crucial role in navigating a tech company through the rapidly changing landscape of this industry, and Nvidia appears to be in capable hands.

Additionally, I'm also impressed with Supermicro's performance and potential. Their advancements in server technology and data center solutions complement Nvidia's growth trajectory, especially considering the increasing demand for powerful computing in various sectors.

In conclusion, while the risks of 'chasing the sun' are valid, I believe Nvidia's current developmental phase and leadership indicate a promising future, making it an attractive investment for those who see beyond the immediate horizon.
g
gregdfd
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (17)
@Beto50759 , well written!
Mirco Lysek
Mirco Lysek
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (557)
@Beto50759 Thank you for reading and for sharing your opinion. I don't disagree with most of what you write here, despite the target you mention could be discussed as it implies a significant increase in valuation. My article reflects my considerations in the short term, where I discuss an actionable strategy based on a contingency plan I consider likely. However, I discuss fundamental aspects underscoring the company's growth opportunities in former articles.
j
jesser6584
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (747)
@Beto50759 Agree , AI chip market expected to hit 400 bn by 2027. NVDA projected to see 90-100% revenue growth annually for the next 5 years. AMZN was sky high PE for long time while losing money, NVDA is increasing revenue and profit margins. If they have a couple more solid beat and raises, could easily see the 12 month target in the upper range of current analysts, i.e., 1100-1200 by year's end. Not a fairy tale.
Long NVDA.
I
InvestEmerson
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (47)
I’ve been interested in selling calls as this recent leg up is getting unbelievable. NVDA is a long term winner and will be higher next year. this article has helped me make a decision. thank you
Mirco Lysek
Mirco Lysek
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (557)
@InvestEmerson Thank you for reading and I am glad to hear you found the article useful. I have no doubts that the company is well positioned and will profit from secular growth trends in the future. This article is focusing on the short term and on a likely actionable strategy.
d
dublanous
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (5)
@InvestEmerson buy calls. Every covered call I’ve sold on NVDA has backfired
m
mclainjk
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (27)
Same ole same ole , heard this at $100-$250-$350-$500-now $600 one day someone will get it right, will it be at $1000? Always seems to be writers/analysts who missed the massive move up and want it to come down . Yawn
M
MarkSF1
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (35)
To me the market, especially in the semiconductors, is getting a bit over-bought. I'm thinking of taking money off the table. Comments?
G
Go Double Dutch
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (123)
@MarkSF1 Don't sell your winners. Sell your losers.
Mirco Lysek
Mirco Lysek
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (557)
@MarkSF1 who is in the markets since long enough, knows how an extended stock, group or even a whole market, looks like, and no, this time it's not different.
J
John the Baptist
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (321)
Can you stop with the undefined abbrevations????
Second, I take your tunnel vision as an absolute? Like you say that chart tells you this, therefore it must decline to such levels. Really? How are such charts definitive about a share price, if it were so easy, then you have the magic formula and should be a billionare?
d
deeminimus
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (3.51K)
overly optimistic environment?
Supply can't keep up with worldwide demand
Mirco Lysek
Mirco Lysek
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (557)
@deeminimus that's great in fundamental terms, however this article is focusing on technical aspects, and yes, the market is overly optimistic in my opinion, especially when pricing in 6 rate cuts this year.
d
deeminimus
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (3.51K)
@Mirco Lysek
I do take technicals into account when making investing decisions, but the fundamentals AND recent statements from mega corps and countries outweigh techs at this point.
J
Jeff-ZZ
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (45)
Such opinion will get more comments for sure
In Love With Bitcoin
In Love With Bitcoin
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (14.29K)
Sew you at $700
G
Go Double Dutch
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (123)
@In Love With Bitcoin And at $800......
saltymogul
saltymogul
Yesterday, 6:43 AM
Comments (420)
@In Love With Bitcoin saw you at $seven fiddy
