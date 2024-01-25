Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IBM: Solid Q4 Results Take The Stock Into Sell Territory

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • IBM's Q4 2023 results showed a 4% gain in sales, with software, consulting, and infrastructure revenues all trending positively.
  • Free cash flow increased to $11.2 billion and 2024 guidance was solid.
  • We tell you why we think IBM stock is a sell near $190.00.
  • Conservative Income Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

CeBIT 2011

IBM's AI Launch - CeBIT 2011 (yep 13 years back).

Sean Gallup

Face-to-Face with WATSON

Presenting an entirely new frontier in information science is IBM's Watson advanced Q&A computing system, which recently proved its capabilities in understanding natural language in the

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered 39% discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, should you cancel within the first 30 days.

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
41.41K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (7.39K)
Yes, I sold 2 shares…😂…I like even numbers. Still holding a fairly substantial position for us…bought it in 2020 and 2021…
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (1.86K)
Remembering the flat to parabolic chart of Microsoft forces me to hold positions like these through thick and thin. The innovation teams have turnover, sooner or later some brilliant scientist walks through the door. You just never know.
petethebeet profile picture
petethebeet
Today, 10:08 AM
Comments (1.86K)
Very shortsighted call.

IBM for the first time in years is more of a buy than a sell. By my reckoning.

Long term buy and hold investor.
t
tzeshan
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (295)
Wait dividend raise.
Benjamin Graham Cracker profile picture
Benjamin Graham Cracker
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (6.24K)
Just wait until quantum starts getting appreciated in the next few years.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (27.35K)
@Benjamin Graham Cracker 20 year high multiple will be a headwind. I think $120 minimum over the next 5 years.
A
ArtCar
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (387)
LT hold.
Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (2.11K)
Trader
r
rockjcp
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (8.56K)
I’ll stick AK into new highs!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IBM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IBM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBM
--
IBM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.