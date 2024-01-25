PFIX: Revisiting Long Thesis As A Hedge

Douglas Rissing

In early November, I downgraded the Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX), as a shift in the Treasury's proposed issuance of bills vs. notes relieved some of the upwards pressure on treasury yields. Furthermore, as the Fed held steady at the September FOMC meeting, a potential pivot was starting to form.

My timing could not have been better, as my downgrade nearly high-ticked the peak in long-term yields and the PFIX ETF (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - PFIX has declined since early November (Seeking Alpha)

Since my downgrade, PFIX's share price has declined considerably, especially after a $34 / share distribution paid to unitholders in December (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Decline mostly due to a large year-end distribution (simplify.us)

Even factoring in the distribution, PFIX has returned -10.6%, essentially tracking the decline in long-term treasury yields, with the 10 year yield declining from a peak of 5.0% to a recent 4.1% (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Long-term yields have declined (St. Louis Fed)

With the PFIX ETF's valuation reset, I want to revisit the thesis on the PFIX ETF, to see if I should add it back to my portfolio as a hedge against rising interest rates.

Brief Fund Overview

For those not familiar with the Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF, the PFIX ETF was designed by Harley Bassman to help investors protect against rising interest rates through a portfolio of over-the-counter ("OTC") interest rate swaptions.

After a strong run in recent years, PFIX's portfolio has been reset to hold OTC swaptions with maturities in 2030, paying 4.25% to 4.5% fixed interest rates (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - PFIX portfolio holdings (simplify.us)

Historically, OTC derivatives like those held in the PFIX ETF were only available to institutional investors. PFIX is designed to bridge the gap between retail investors and tools that institutional investors use to hedge / speculate on the path of interest rates.

According to the PFIX ETF's marketing materials, the PFIX fund is "functionally similar to owning a position in long-dated put options on 20-year US Treasury bonds". The PFIX ETF earns a carry from its portfolio of treasury bills used as collateral, but loses value over time as the swaptions decay. Overall, if interest rates do not rise significantly, the PFIX ETF should lose value over time.

Since my last articled, assets in the PFIX ETF has been cut in half to just $109 million, partly due to poor performance, but mostly due to the large year-end distribution mentioned above (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - PFIX overview (simplify.us)

Fed Has Pivoted, Short-term Yields To Decline

Since November, I have penned numerous articles detailing my thoughts on the Fed 'Pivot'. Essentially, with the December 2023 FOMC meeting, Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve have confirmed that short-term interest rates were "likely at or near the peak rate for this cycle", and that the Fed's forecasts call for several 'insurance cuts' to Fed Funds rates, lest real interest rates become too restrictive as inflation declines (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Summary of Economic Projections call for Fed Funds rate cuts in beginning in 2024 (Federal Reserve)

Taking the Fed at their word, this implies that short-term interest rates will be declining in 2024, although the timing and the number of rate cuts is still uncertain.

However, does this also mean that long-term interest rates will be declining as well?

Long-Term Yields Near Neutral

Conceptually, we can think of the 10 year treasury yield as short-term yields plus a term premium. Historically, the 10 year term premium has averaged 76 bps from 1990 to 2023, or 140 bps if we only look at data prior to 2007, before the Federal Reserve started quantitative easing and zero interest rate policies ("ZIRP") (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - 10 year treasury yield term premium (St. Louis Fed)

So if the Fed is intent on lowering the Fed Funds rate to ~2.5 - 3.0% in the long-run, then adding ~100 bps for term premium will get us to ~4.0% on the 10 year, or roughly where the 10 year is currently (from Figure 3 above).

Short of a crisis requiring the Fed to engage in quantitative easing to artificially boost the economy, long term yields may have reached 'neutral' and unlikely to decline much more.

But Upside Risks To Long-Term Yields Remain

However, on the upside, the risks to wider long-term treasury yields remain. For example, in recent days, the U.S. government once again avoided a shutdown by 'kicking the can down the road' and passing yet another continuing resolution. However, according to Fitch Ratings, this latest continuing resolution does nothing to resolve the large and persistent budget deficits that I have highlighted in previous articles.

Over the next decade, the U.S. government is expected to add more than $20 trillion in debt, based on the current budget trajectory (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - US government is set to run large deficits for foreseeable future (CBO)

Furthermore, if former President Trump is re-elected in November, he may extend his signature Republican corporate tax cuts, putting further pressure on the U.S. government's budget (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Potential corporate tax cuts could further strain budget (economist.com)

Will QRA Boost Liquidity Again?

In the short-run, the outlook for long-term interest rates and asset prices in general will be riding on the upcoming Treasury Quarterly Refunding Announcement ("QRA"). Recall, it was the Treasury's surprise announcement of borrowing less than expected and shifting the mix to issue more bills than notes that sparked the year-end rally we saw in 2023. the next QRA is scheduled for January 29th, and it could provide another surprise.

Currently, for the January to March 2024 quarter, the Treasury is expected to borrow $816 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, compared to $657 billion that was actually borrowed in Q1/2023 versus an initial estimate of $932 billion. Investors should note that the lower than estimated amount borrowed in Q1/23 is a little misleading, as the initial estimate was expecting $500 billion in ending cash in March 2023 compared to $178 billion in actual ending cash, so while borrowing was $275 billion less than estimated, ending cash was $322 billion less, so the actual deficit was $47 billion higher.

However, looking at the U.S. government's current deficit, fiscal 2024 is already running $89 billion worse than fiscal 2023 at the same point in time, this suggests the Treasury may have to borrow more to cover the difference in 2024 (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - Budget deficit already worse than 2023 (U.S. Treasury)

With the appeal of treasury bills waning due to an expected peak in short-term interest rates, money market assets are starting to roll over as well, with the Investment Company Institute recently reporting a decline in money market fund assets in the week of January 17th (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Money market funds declined in the week of January 17th (ICI.org)

A nascent decline in money market assets may reduce the demand for treasury bills that Secretary Yellen can issue, forcing the Treasury to finance the government's enormous deficits with more coupon bond issuances.

As we have discussed previously, foreigners like China and Japan have been net sellers of U.S. treasuries, and commercial banks are already sitting on hundreds of billions in unrealized losses on fixed income securities (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - Commercial banks sitting on $675 billion in unrealized fixed income losses (FDIC)

So if the upcoming Treasury QRA surprises to the upside with bond issuances, we may have to see long-term yields widen significantly in order to attract investment flows.

Downside Risks To PFIX

The downside risk to the PFIX ETF is if the economy were to weaken significantly, then the Federal Reserve may actually have to cut interest rates at a faster pace, and also re-engage in quantitative easing. This could collapse the term premium, like what we saw in the last few years. This will cause long-term treasury yields to collapse and the PFIX ETF to lose value, as its swaptions get further out of the money ("OTM").

Conclusion

Since my last article, the PFIX ETF's assets have halved, as long-term interest rates have declined and the PFIX paid a large distribution. However, I believe 4.0% is roughly neutral for the 10-year yield, based on historical term premiums. Moreover, I believe the upside risks to long-term yields have not been resolved.

In the short-run, waning appeal of treasury bills due to an expected peak in short-term interest rates may force the Treasury to issue a higher share of long-term bonds to finance the government's fiscal 2024 deficit. Since buyers are tapped out, long-term yields may have to rise in order to attract investment flows to buy these bonds.

In the long-term, the U.S. government continues to spend like a drunken sailor, with large deficits expected for the next decade. If President Trump is re-elected, he may extend his signature corporate tax cuts, further worsening the fiscal situation. Poor fiscal policies will inevitably lead to higher long-term yields, as inflation run hot and foreigners need incentive to buy U.S. government bonds.

With long-term bond yields back to neutral and upside risks unchanged, I am reinstating a small holding in the PFIX ETF as a hedge against my long-term bond holdings. I expect to adjust the weight of this PFIX hedge in the coming quarters, depending on how the macro environment evolves.