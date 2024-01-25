SimonSkafar

Investment Rundown

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has grown into quite a significant company in the last decades at sits at a market cap of nearly $17 billion. Included in the utilities sector, the company's stock price has done quite poorly, down 8.17% in the last 12 months, underperforming the broader markets by quite a bit. This I think will be temporary and has instead left a quality business that looks like a good buy ahead of the earnings, which is less than a week out now on February 1.

One of the risks that presents itself with CMS right now is the high amount of debt they have accumulated, but I think the strong and reliable EBITDA that CMS generates ensures that they can operate at this higher level without the business going caput. As a dividend addition, CMS looks very solid right now as the management has prioritized rewarding shareholders very well the past few years, and the last 5 years have meant a CAGR of 6.4% with 16 years of consecutive growth. As I am covering CMS for the first time I am doing so by rating it a buy ahead of the upcoming earnings report, a report that I think will lead to quite strong bottom-line results as margin expansion seems likely.

Company Segments

CMS operates in the energy industry but through its diversified business model is branded as a multi-utilities company. Operations primarily exist in the state of Michigan. The company's operations are segmented into three key areas: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment focuses on electricity, including its generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale. This segment includes an electricity generation portfolio that includes coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Company Outlook (Investor Presentation)

In the Gas Utility segment, CMS focuses on the natural gas chain, encompassing the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. CMS has since its founding built up a gas customer base of 1.8 million now. The last enterprise segment of CMS Energy is dedicated to independent power production and marketing, with a particular emphasis on renewable generation development and operation. I think this is an area to watch for growth in the years ahead, as significant investment legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act has made investments here far more enticing and rewarding.

Market Overview (Investor Presentation)

CMS looks very positive in the current market that it operates in right now. The Michigan regulatory environment is very strong and ensures that CMS has a very positive future of reliable revenue generation. CMS can earn authorized ROE and there are supporting incentives from the regulatory side that enable CMS to expand operations here further. During the Biden administration, the Michigan government has invested over $9.6 billion in total for infrastructure and energy in the state. This builds a more positive market environment for CMS

Earnings Highlights

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

On October 26 FY2023, CMS released its Q3 report and they are now less than a week out from the next one. I figured it'd be good to break down and reflect a little on what the last results were and spot any trends that might appear in the next filing as well. Operating revenues were $1.67 billion, down from $2.02 billion in Q3 FY2022. What I think was important to watch was the bottom line of the business instead. Here the net income was $174 million, up from $163 million. Going into Q4 I think the bottom line will continue to expand and it seems the markets are quite positive on this as well. Estimates are for EPS to land at $1.04 for the fourth quarter. CMS has a good history of beating EPS estimates and I don't think this time would be any different. With those estimates, we get a full-year EPS result of $3.06 - $3.12. The management also reaffirmed their long-term guidance of annual EPS growth of 6 - 8% with strong confidence that they can achieve the upper end of that guidance.

For FY2024 CMS has guided for $3.27 - $3.33 in adjusted EPS, putting it at a FWD p/e of 17 on the higher end of the guidance. CMS receives a slightly higher multiple than the rest of the utility sector of about 14.46%. But when compared to where CMS has traded the last 5 years it's a discount of 17%. I think the higher multiple is deserved given the positive market environment that CMS operates in and the significant priory that shareholders have in the company as dividend raises have been plenty and impressive.

Debt To Capital (10Q)

According to the 10-Q from last quarter, CMS has a debt-to-capital ratio of 0.59 right now for the parent and 0.5 for the consumers. This is both below where the company has set out its limits to be. Even though the company may hold a large debt position of over $14 billion, I think the stable EBITDA generation is combating this very well, and ensures they are well covered when debt matures.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

On the valuation side of things, CMS is in a good spot as well, with a FWD p/e of 18.26 as 2024 is set to bring in stronger earnings as rates potentially begin getting cut in the latter part of the year. I think that CMS can trade at a p/e of 19 and be in the fairly valued territory still. I say this because of the strong asset base that CMS can still deliver earnings growth from. 2.3% in ROA is strong and has consistently hovered in this range over the past decade. With a 19x earnings multiple I land at a price target of $63.2, leaving an upside of 11.4% for investors. I believe this combined with a 3.45% dividend yield ensures that I would be getting a market-beating return here over the next 12 months. This concludes me rating CMS as a buy here too.

A similar company and peer to CMS would be CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) which has a market cap of $17.3 billion right now. On a valuation basis, CNP receives a very similar multiple and premiums as CMS in comparison to the utility sector. On a FWD p/e basis it trades at 18.33, the same as CMS. But when looking at what CNP has done in the last 5 years it seems their earnings have actually decreased by over 11% annually, compared to CMS growing NI by 6.53% the last 5 years annually. I think the value is greater in CMS given they have a higher dividend yield as well at 3.43%. The future dividend raises seem greater with CMS as well compared to CNP, as margins are better on several metrics. CMS has higher net margins at 9.61% and higher ROA at 2.3%. These stronger numbers are the reason for me to think CMS deserves a higher multiple to peers like CNP. A 19x multiple is not much higher but certainly justified in comparison to CNP given the stronger operational performance in the last few years.

Risks

Company Risks (Investor Presentation)

There are some risks that CMS has laid for the short term but they seem to handling them in a very strong way I think. Global risks include a labor shortage which would mean CMS might have to raise wages in order to attract work, which could potentially impact the bottom line of the company, making the valuation have a larger premium and possibly lead to a correction. But another important risk is material expenses. Rising materials expenses and sticky prices seem like a real possibility in the next few years. However, CMS has taken strong steps here to ensure they are well capitalized and don't have to pull from cash reserves. 90% of materials costs are now capitalized, further de-leveraging the business and improving its position.

Operation Expenses (Seeking Alpha)

Operating expenses have risen quite sharply in the past few months and sit at $1.8 billion TTM. This is a significant increase from 2019 when it was $1.3 billion instead. The same 38% increase in operations and maintenance costs hasn't been visible for the top line, which only expanded 17.6% during the same period. This is a trend I will be monitoring for the next earnings report. Improvements in this department would likely lead to even stronger FY2024 EPS results, and give more reason for a buy here.

Final Words

I haven't covered CMS before but am glad I did as the company remains very strong on fundamentals and EBITDA generation over the past decade has steadily been trending upwards. For the coming year, I will mostly be watching the margins of the business and see how they develop. I do anticipate that if the interest rate cuts are bigger than at first anticipated, the EPS guidance of $3.33 CMS has for FY2024 will be increased. I argue that a 19x earnings multiple is fair to pay still for CMS leaving a price target of $63.2 for 2024, and an upside of 14.85% combined with the dividend. I am finishing off the article by reiterating my view that CMS is a buy right now going into earnings.