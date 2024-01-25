Sundry Photography

BlackBerry Stock Plunges To New Lows

As Apple (AAPL) stock hits all-time highs and a $3 trillion market valuation, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares crater to new lows. The company once had the leading mobile device, and now BlackBerry is raising debt via a private offering, sending the stock plunging. My investment thesis is more Neutral on the stock, considering how far BlackBerry has fallen in the last few months.

Going Nowhere Fast

BlackBerry has spent the last decade trying to find a business to replace the BlackBerry mobile device. The company has now seen quarterly revenues slip to consistently below $200 million, with the shift to Internet of Things, or IoT, and Cybersecurity software never really paying off.

While the company constantly promotes the Cybersecurity opportunity for secure connectivity, BlackBerry only reported minimal growth for FQ3'24. Segment revenues were up just $8 million on a $106 million base and total revenues for the company were only up $6 million to $175 million.

The company guided to FQ4 revenues of only $150 to $159 million with Cybersecurity revenue dipping down to just $83 to $88 million in the quarter. Total sales will be basically flat with the last February quarter.

While BlackBerry has some promising wireless security software, wireless connectivity hasn't seen a surge in demand. The company also works with ADAS solutions in Automotive with their QNX platform serving 24 of the top 25 EVs, but the opportunities never really move the needle with sales constantly dripping lower.

BlackBerry had a slight operating profit of $13 million leading to quarterly adjusted income of just $3 million. The forecast for FY24 and FY25 is for the company to be basically breakeven despite a relatively large revenue base.

The intelligent security software company as an expense base too large for the current revenue stream. Even with 73% gross margins in FQ3, BlackBerry had a small adjusted operating profit due to $115 million in adjusted operating expenses amounting to 66% of revenues.

With lower guidance for FQ4, BlackBerry will need to cut more costs going forward while growing revenues.

Overreaction

The stock fell to new lows after BlackBerry announced plans for a $160 million convertible debt offering. The company plans to use the net proceeds to repay the outstanding $150 million in aggregate principal amount of 1.75% extendible convertible unsecured debentures due February 15, 2024.

In essence, the new offering replaces the current convertible debt due in less than a month with new notes maturing on February 15, 2029. The company upsized the debt offering to $175 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.00% convertible senior notes.

The stock fell nearly 20% following the news in a likely market overreaction thinking the company was raising new dilutive capital. Though, the full upside amount of the new convertible debt is nearly $50 million above the amount needed to repay the outstanding convertible debt due in February.

BlackBerry did just announce the replacement of long-term CEO John Chen back in November after a decade of failing to alter the direction of the business. The combination of executive leadership changes and capital raises can present a spooky picture of weak financials leading to the moves.

The company has a cash balance of $271 million, so clearly BlackBerry doesn't need to raise fresh capital to run the business. The company wasn't burning cash either further suggesting the market made an odd over reaction to the news considering the stock was already down substantially from the late 2023 highs of $5.75.

The biggest problem facing shareholders is that BlackBerry isn't doing much to drive investor interest. John Gamatteo became the CEO on December 11 after serving as the Cybersecurity President since October 2021 and that division hasn't grown during the period of his leadership.

BlackBerry could likely use some new blood in the executive suite. The company operates in interesting segments like IoT and Cybersecurity, but the business has trailed off for years now.

The stock has seen the market cap dip to below $2 billion, with revenues in the $600 million range based on the FQ4 guidance being the new run rate. Nothing about the valuation is compelling, with a limited growth picture with a history of revenues slipping away, though BlackBerry will probably stabilize around the current levels once the market digests the convertible debt offering as not being a new capital raise.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the struggles at BlackBerry Limited are likely to persist. The stock wouldn't become compelling unless the new CEO is able to drive the company back to sustainable growth. BlackBerry has already fallen a considerable amount, so investors shouldn't expect more downside risk with the replacement convertible debt out of the way.