Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

January 22nd was a pretty big day for shareholders of both Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS). In a press release issued in the morning, the management team at Sunoco announced that the two companies had agreed to a scenario where Sunoco would acquire NuStar Energy in an all-equity transaction valuing it at $7.3 billion on an enterprise value basis. This sent shares of Sunoco down for the day, though it is worth noting that shares of NuStar Energy rose 18.3%. Even with that move higher, there does still seem to be some money left on the table, though that assumes that Sunoco itself does not continue to drop. Fundamentally speaking, this is an interesting transaction that seems reasonable for all parties involved. Even without factoring in operational synergies, it appears to me as though Sunoco is getting a solid asset for a decent price. By comparison, NuStar Energy shareholders get a nice premium over where the stock traded previously.

An interesting day

Mergers and acquisitions can be very simple, or they can be very complex. The deal announced between Sunoco and NuStar Energy is more on the simple side of the equation. It's not quite as simple as an all-cash deal. Instead, in exchange for each share that investors in NuStar Energy have, they will receive 0.400 of a share of Sunoco stock upon the closing of the deal. This would mean that about 37.5% of the equity of the combined company will belong to shareholders of NuStar Energy, while the remaining will be left to current shareholders of Sunoco. Those who follow my work closely know that one of my largest holdings is a company called Energy Transfer (ET). As of this writing, Energy Transfer owns approximately 33.9% of the common stock of Sunoco. It also owns 100% of the general partner interests and 100% of the incentive distribution rights of the enterprise. Given that this transaction seems appropriate for both parties, I am content.

Sunoco

Those who follow Sunoco and NuStar Energy both might be a bit perplexed by this transaction. The two companies do have some overlap. But they are also very different firms. Both businesses are involved in the ownership of refined product pipelines and refined product storage. In addition to this, Sunoco has a massive fuel distribution and retail arm. This includes long term fuel supply agreements with various customers, 42 product terminals, long term take or pay agreements with 7-Eleven, and more. In fact, Sunoco operates 75 retail stores between Hawaii and New Jersey. It sells motor fuel to retail customers, with those customers consisting of no fewer than 6892 retail stores operated by independent operators. This is in addition to 1,500 other commercial customers such as unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other parties.

Sunoco

As I mentioned already, NuStar Energy does have a focus on the refined product pipelines and refined product storage markets. In fact, the company boasts ownership over 5,400 miles of refined product pipelines and 49 refined product terminals. On top of this, it has around 2,000 miles of ammonia pipelines. Other areas of focus for the business include crude gathering assets, crude pipelines, and crude storage. This includes, but is not limited to, 2,100 miles of crude pipelines and 14 crude terminals.

Sunoco

The integration of these two companies is expected to create some rather meaningful synergies. This is not surprising to me when you consider the sheer size of the businesses and how diverse their assets are. Even though Sunoco has a market capitalization of less than $5 billion as of this writing, its distribution assets are spread across over 40 States and territories and are capable of distributing around $8 billion worth of product per year. The combination of these two companies is expected to result in around $150 million worth of synergies by the third year following the close of the merger. That's on an annual run rate basis.

If these synergies come to fruition, then investors should be very happy indeed. But I have found that it is not always wise to bank on synergies. You want a deal that is attractive even without them, so that anything above that is gravy. There is one exception here. You see, while $3.1 billion of the initial $7.3 billion purchase price will be paid out in common shares of Sunoco, the rest will involve debt. For instance, Sunoco is going to absorb about $2.6 billion of senior notes and GoZone Bonds that NuStar Energy has outstanding. That leaves another $1.6 billion of preferred equity, subordinated notes, and outstanding revolver borrowings. These will all be refinanced by Sunoco. The exciting thing is that management anticipates $50 million worth of annual savings from this refinancing and the paying off of those existing securities. And that's above and beyond the $150 million of operational synergies.

Although we probably are going to start seeing interest rates decline, this kind of maneuver will probably protect the company if interest rates have to move higher. This is especially true when it comes to the $784 million worth of preferred stock that the enterprise would be paying. The three classes of preferred units pay out distributions that are based on the three-month LIBOR, plus an extra amount above this ranging from 5.64% to 6.88% per annum. With the three-month LIBOR at 5.57% right now, that translates to a great deal of savings.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Before we get into discussing the extent to which this deal makes sense from a fundamental perspective, I would first like to discuss the operational performance of both firms in recent years. In the chart above, you can see revenue, profits, and cash flows, all associated with Sunoco for the 2020 through 2022 fiscal years and for the first nine months of 2023 relative to the same time one year earlier. Although there have been some areas of weakness, most notably the first nine months of last year, the general trend has been higher, particularly when it comes to cash flows. In the chart below, meanwhile, you can see the same data for NuStar Energy. The growth here is much less significant, but it does exist nonetheless.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we annualize the results seen so far for the 2023 fiscal year for both firms, we are then able to value both businesses as shown in the chart below. For the market capitalization and the enterprise value for NuStar Energy, I'm using the implied buyout price for the business. I am adding in the $50 million in financing synergies to its bottom line since that would be a fairly easy and straightforward improvement for the management team at Sunoco to make. As you can see, while there is a rather significant difference between the firms from a price to operating cash flow perspective, the pricing between the two businesses from an enterprise value perspective looks similar. This pricing makes the companies seem like a reasonable fit for one another, without either one getting the short end of the stick. This is especially the case when we incorporate the large amount of net debt that NuStar Energy has on its books.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

At this point in time, I would say that I feel slightly positive about this transaction. If I knew for sure that the synergies, outside of the financial synergies, would be guaranteed, that would make me feel a bit better. But I definitely don't think this is a bad transaction for either party. Its historical growth, Sunoco is the better business between the two. But again, there are meaningful differences between them from an operational perspective that makes a true comparability analysis difficult. As for what investors should do next, that answer depends on where they see Sunoco headed. After all, the two companies' fates are now intertwined quite a bit to. Sunoco is the healthier business and because it's the largest it's likely that shares of NuStar Energy will move more or less in line with shares of Sunoco because of the all stock nature of the deal. Ultimately, those who are bullish on Sunoco and who believe the deal will work out could use the discount between shares of NuStar Energy and Sunoco to essentially buy Sunoco on the cheap.