Avosb

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) recently delivered an impressive dividend increase, and announced a one-time dividend of $1.5 per share. Management is clearly trying to seduce shareholders. In my view, given the total amount of cash on hand and NOLs, the company could announce inorganic growth soon. In addition, with the methods of artificial lift and well reactivation recently announced, SD appears to be a buy at 3x FCF. I did see risks from geographic concentration of production and volatility in the price of oil, natural gas, and NGLs. However, with that being said, I think that SD appears quite undervalued.

SandRidge Energy's Business Model, And Recent Increase In Dividend Yield

Founded in 2006, SandRidge Energy is a company that mainly focuses on the acquisition and development of Gas and fuel reserves independently in the middle zone of the United States.

The company's main objective is to generate capital for reinvestment in future oil projects, and to have assets that are managed under low-risk conditions, such as the only excavator it maintains under its ownership.

The production is marketed to clients in the same market, among which we find gas and oil producers and distributors as well as energy companies that use it for generation, among which the two main ones stand out, accounting for more than 10% of the company's annual income. Most of these companies are active within the same region of extractions, which benefits the company in reducing risks and transportation costs, which translate into a low overall cost structure.

Supported by the small structure within the North Park Basin in the United States that is under its ownership, the operations are organized in a single business segment in which exploration activities, reserve calculation, and asset management activities are carried out. Among the reasons to revise the stock even before the new quarterly report, there is the fact that SandRidge increased its quarterly dividend by 10%, and announced a one-time dividend of $1.5 per share. Forward yield currently stands at close to 3.22%. I believe that we could see some demand for the stock as more market participants have a look at the news.

Source: SA

SandRidge Energy Appears Significantly Undervalued

SandRidge's most recent quarterly report included EPS GAAP close to -$1.18 per share, and quarterly revenue stood at $87 million. EPS was lower than expected, however I do not see how the earnings could help explain the recent stock price dynamics. The stock price decreased significantly in December and January.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Before running any financial model, it is worth noting that the company appears significantly undervalued. The Pv-10 valuation of assets stands at $811 million with $257 million in cash, which sums close to $1 billion. Now, the current market capitalization stands at about $500-$600 million, so I believe that the undervaluation is significant.

Source: Investor Presentation

Balance Sheet: No Debt And Healthy Current Ratio

In the last quarter, the company reported cash worth $230 million and total current assets of close to $260 million. With very little current liabilities, I believe that the current ratio appears quite healthy. I would not expect liquidity problems any time soon. With proven oil and gas properties of $1538 million, net properties stand at close to $161 million. Finally, with total assets close to $577 million, the asset/liability ratio stands at close to 5x.

Source: 10-Q

I am really not worried about the list of liabilities, mainly because the company does not report debt. Accounts payable and accrued expenses stand at close to $38 million, with total current liabilities close to $55 million, other long-term obligations worth $2 million, and total liabilities of $107 million.

Source: 10-Q

SandRidge's Methods Of Artificial Lift Could Bring More Effective Systems And FCF Margin Growth

Management also noted the reactivation of oil wells as well as a limited income strategy in the regions adjacent to the lands under its ownership that may offer new potential reserves. Besides, the company expects to include methods of artificial lift to enhance efficiency and cost reduction of SandRidge's systems. For investors outside the petroleum industry, I am giving some information about artificial lift.

Artificial lift refers to the mechanical lifting of wellbore fluids to the surface. Mechanical lifting of wellbore fluids is required when reservoir pressure is insufficient to drive reservoir fluids to the surface. Source: AAPG Wiki

Restructuring Efforts That Continued In 2023 Could Bring Operating Margin Increases In 2023

In the last quarter, in 2023 and 2022, SandRidge reported significant efforts with respect to restructuring plans. Under the best case scenario, I assumed that these efforts could lead to improvements in the operating margin and FCF margin, which could also contribute to FCF growth from 2024. The following table was given in the last quarterly report.

Source: 10-Q

Given The Total Amount Of Cash On Hand And Recent Commentaries About M&A, I Would Expect Production Increases Thanks To Inorganic Growth

With cash worth $230 million, I believe that SandRidge may acquire new producing assets, or acquire new targets. In this regard, it is worth noting the recent words noted by management.

We will also continue to maintain optionality to execute on value accretive merger and acquisition opportunities that could bring synergies, leverage our core competencies, compliment our portfolio of assets, further utilize our NOLs or otherwise yield attractive returns for our shareholders. Source: 10-Q

Besides, SandRidge reports a significant amount of NOLs, which means that SandRidge may not pay a lot of taxes if net income increases as a result of asset acquisitions. We are talking about $1.6 billion of federal NOL carryforwards, which is not a small amount.

The Company had approximately $1.6 billion of federal NOL carryforwards, net of NOLs expected to expire unused due to the 2016 IRC Section 382 limitation. Of the $1.6 billion of federal NOL carryforwards, $0.7 billion expire during the years 2025 through 2037, while the remaining $0.9 billion do not have an expiration date. Source: 10-Q

My Valuation Model Based On Previous Acquisitions

My expectations include 2031 net income of close to $548 million, with depreciation, depletion, and amortization of about -$130 million, changes in accounts receivables of about -$106 million, and changes in prepaid expenses of close to -$15 million.

My expectations also include other current assets of about -$17 million, changes in other assets and liabilities of close to -$4 million, and changes in accounts payable and accrued expenses of $19 million.

Also, taking into account asset retirement obligations of about -$2 million, 2031 CFO would be about $267 million. Finally, with 2031 capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment close to -$225 million, I obtained 2031 FCF of $42 million.

Source: Author's Work

With FCF ranging from $42 million to $174 million and a WACC of 9.7%, I obtained a net present value of $523 million. Additionally, with an exit multiple of EV/FCF of 3x, the implied equity valuation would be close to $814-$815 million. Dividing by the share count, I obtained a forecast price of $22 per share.

Source: Author's Work

Competition Review, And Risks

The competitive nature of this type of market is high although SandRidge relies on the expansion of its properties to maintain the competitive margins it has enjoyed until now. The competition is not given only for the acquisition of land with potential extraction value, but also for the hiring of personnel specialized in these tasks as well as the equipment to carry out the projects or the rental of specific lands.

There is a long list of risks that correspond to the activity itself within the oil industry that have to do not only with the variation in prices, but also with access to reserves and the ability to generate capital to sustain operations. In this regard, SandRidge noted the following in its most recent annual report.

Prices for oil, natural gas and NGLs can move quickly and fluctuate widely in response to a variety of factors that are beyond our control. The volatility of the energy markets, which we expect will continue, make it extremely difficult to predict future oil, natural gas and NGL price movements with any certainty. In addition, the market price of natural gas is generally higher in the winter months than during other months of the year due to increased demand for natural gas for heating purposes during the winter season. Source: 10-k

It is important to highlight that the company's activity is completely concentrated in the middle zone of the United States, and this could lead to consequences that not only involve high competition within this region, but also the ability to access land, allowing extractive activities to continue.

In addition, I believe that reservoir engineers could make mistakes with respect to the total amount of proven reserves and expected production. As a result, Pv-10 may be lower than expected, and FCF expectations could decline, which may lead to stock price declines. With regard to the estimation of reserves, management explained the following in the last annual report.

The process of estimating oil, natural gas and NGL reserves is complex and inherently imprecise, requiring interpretations of available technical data and many assumptions, including assumptions relating to production rates and economic factors such as historic oil and natural gas prices, drilling and operating expenses, capital expenditures, the assumed effect of governmental regulation and availability of funds for development expenditures. Inaccuracies in these interpretations or assumptions could materially affect the estimated quantities and present value of our reserves. Source: 10-k

Takeaway

SandRidge recently increased its quarterly dividend by 10%, and the stock price declined to appealing price marks. In addition, I believe that continued restructuring efforts, methods of artificial lift, well reactivation, and potential inorganic growth make SandRidge a buy. There are some risks with respect to volatility in the price of oil, natural gas, and NGLs, price volatility, failed assessment of reserves, and some geographic concentration. However, with the EV/FCF at close to 3x, I believe that the company is quite undervalued.