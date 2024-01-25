igoriss/iStock via Getty Images

When it comes to investing, particularly value investing, you should be prepared to be wrong for a long period of time. The very nature of value investing involves buying stocks that are discounted, often because they are either overlooked by the market or unpopular. They may not be the healthiest companies, but they are still trading on the cheap. Of course, there's a fine line between buying a discounted stock and buying what is destined to be a falling knife. And even the savviest of investors can sometimes mess up discerning which is which.

One particular prospect that is not presently popular on the market but that I happen to think is an interesting opportunity, is none other than American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL). For those who don't know, the company operates as an automotive and mobility supplier that focuses on the production and sale of driveline and metal forming technologies for not only internal combustion vehicles, but also for electric and hybrid vehicles too. Since I rated the company a 'buy' in February of 2023, shares have plunged 11.5% while the S&P 500 has jumped by 17.3%. Although painful, when I look at the data, I struggle to see how this could be a bad prospect. Yes, leverage is certainly elevated. But when you look at the big picture, you can see just how cheap shares currently are.

Pushing through the pain

To really understand American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, it's important to dig deep into its fundamental performance. Doing so will reveal both positive and negative things about the enterprise. For instance, if we look at the first nine months of the 2023 fiscal year, we would see that sales for the business totaled $4.62 billion. That's 4.7% above the $4.41 billion generated the same time one year earlier. That increase in revenue, according to management, which is driven largely by an acquisition that the firm made of a company called Tekfor. This acquisition alone was responsible for $178 million of the $206.8 million sales increase that the company experienced year over year. Higher production volumes covering some of the vehicle lines that the company supports also helped. On top of this, the firm launched some new products during this window of time that helped push up sales by an undisclosed amount. However, some of the revenue increase was offset by higher inflation that the company absorbed instead of passing onto its customers. That amounted to $106 million.

Whenever I hear that a business had to absorb some of the cost increases for its customers, I start to get a little concerned. This is because, especially in such a low margin business, the end result can be a significant contraction in profits. And that is exactly what we saw here. During the first nine months of 2022, net profits for the company totaled $50.4 million. But in the same time of 2023, the firm actually generated a loss of $14.5 million. Other profitability metrics followed suit. The one exception was operating cash flow. It managed to increase from $300.4 million to $343.2 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a drop from $426.2 million to $320.8 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company dropped from $589.6 million to $520.8 million.

In the chart above, you can see that this overall trend has continued for the company when looking solely at the most recent quarter, which would be the third quarter of 2023. And in all likelihood, the trend will persist through at least the final quarter data that management has yet to report. I say this because the expectation for 2023 in its entirety is revenue of between $6 billion and $6.1 billion. That's up from the $5.80 billion generated in 2022. However, EBITDA is expected to come in at between $660 million and $685 million, with a midpoint of $672.5 million. That should be down from the $747.3 million reported for 2022. If we make certain assumptions from this, we can get an estimated adjusted operating cash flow for the company of around $407.5 million. That would also represent a year-over-year decline.

Investors will point to this weakness, and they will also point to the rather massive $2.24 billion in net debt that the company has on its books, which dwarfs the $938.8 million in market capitalization of the company, and claim that the business is a bad prospect. To be clear, the elevated leverage does make it a riskier prospect than if leverage was considerably lower. But even with the midpoint guidance for EBITDA for 2023, we are looking at a net leverage ratio of 3.34. That is not what I would consider to be danger territory. Though, it would be nice to see a management work to pay debt down more. The good news about debt is that the company has almost nothing due until the 2026 fiscal year when, in addition to making small payments on its term loans, it must also redeem its 6.25% notes in the amount of $180 million. It's not until 2027 when the firm is truly facing a large amount of debt that must be either refinanced or redeemed.

One thing that many investors are likely concerned about is the future of vehicles and how that relates to American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings. It is true that we are moving in the direction of eventually replacing internal combustion engine vehicles with fully electric vehicles. However, management is already making strides in that direction. In fact, they have set the goal to capture over 10% of its estimated addressable market in the electric vehicle space by 20-30. Management plans to do this by continuing to invest in parts specifically for electric vehicles. In fact, the company has won awards in different categories, including with its 3-in-1 eDrive platform and its 2-in-1 electric drive units.

In addition to having a plan for the future and having a couple of years before debt becomes a real concern, the firm is also trading on the cheap. If we use the prior estimates that I provided for 2023, shares are trading at really affordable levels. The company's stock is at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 2.3 and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 4.7. And as the table below illustrates, it's even cheap relative to similar firms. It's cheaper than any of the five companies I compared it to on a price to operating cash flow basis. And when it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach, only one of the five companies I compared it to was cheaper than it.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA AMC Entertainment Holdings 2.3 4.7 Patrick Industries (PATK) 4.5 7.9 Modine Manufacturing (MOD) 21.2 13.1 Standard Motor Products (SMP) 4.8 7.6 BorgWarner (BWA) 5.1 4.5 Lear (LEA) 6.5 6.5 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I remain of the opinion that, while shares are definitely on the riskier side of the spectrum, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings offers investors attractive prospects. So long as nothing significantly terrible comes out of the woodwork, I see it likely that the stock should climb from here. Though as is the case with any investment prospect, investors should be planning for the long haul and should not be surprised to see additional volatility as time progresses.