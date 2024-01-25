Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bluebird Bio: Innovative Therapies, Monetary Setbacks

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
4.76K Followers

Summary

  • More than one year into the Launch of Zynteglo and Skysona, BLUE's sales remain underwhelming.
  • The company launched a third gene therapy, Lyfgenia, but faces similar commercialization challenges.
  • High treatment costs, limited patient base, outsourced production, long-term follow-up studies, and intensifying competition are all factors that obscure BLUE's path to profitability.

Molecule of DNA, illustration

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Our previous article published last year cautioned that significant financial risks overshadow bluebird bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BLUE) innovative gene therapies. In early 2023, the Massachusetts-based biotech company launched two orphan drugs: Zynteglo for Transfusion-Dependent B-thalassemia 'TDT' and

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
4.76K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

b
bargains
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (1.28K)
@Bashar Issa
In SCD, $BLUE is in competition with $CRSP and $VRTX. $BLUE has a market cap of $206 M (enterprise value of $335); $CRSP has a market cap of $5 B (enterprise value of $3.5 B) and $VRTX has a market cap of $110 B (enterprise value of $99 B). The latter, highly compelling, statistics illustrate that $BLUE is grotesquely underpriced.

I agree with your assessment that $BLUE will stay underpriced (and possibly fail) because it lacks the marketing muscle or financial resources on its own. However, some large pharmaceuticals are bound to view $BLUE as a tiny and tasty morsel either worth partnering with or outright purchase. All we need to consider is the massive costs to pharmaceuticals associated with developing a single promising drug. Why not simply step in, partner with, or buy $BLUE and use one’s financial and marketing muscle to promote the product.

Given the latter rationale, I tend to be far more optimistic about the near-term prospects of $BLUE. And, let us not discount the possibility that the company may report surprisingly encouraging news on the enrollment of new patients in the near-term.
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
Today, 11:55 AM
Comments (237)
@bargains Thanks for sharing your insights. You bring excellent points. For all patients with SCD, CALD, and TDT, I hope the company succeeds.
K
Kampung Boy
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (52)
I dumped my shares after the dilution at $1.45. had thought that the underwriters GS & JPM had it made in the grant for additional 12.5 million shares at $1.50. would be interesting if these insiders were to decide not to activate this tranche.
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
Today, 11:58 AM
Comments (237)
@Kampung Boy Thanks for your comment. Yes, dilution is a problem. They have roughly a year to work on profitability. Otherwise, they'll have to raise more equity.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BLUE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BLUE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BLUE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.