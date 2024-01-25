Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

Our previous article published last year cautioned that significant financial risks overshadow bluebird bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BLUE) innovative gene therapies. In early 2023, the Massachusetts-based biotech company launched two orphan drugs: Zynteglo for Transfusion-Dependent B-thalassemia 'TDT' and Skysona for Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy 'CALD.'

Our primary concern was dilution risks, which have now materialized. Since our last report, BLUE's outstanding shares have spiked by 33%, jumping from 83 million to 110 million in 2023, and the company is on track to raise an additional $125 million in equity capital. Shares declined 80% after the launching of its breakthrough therapies in 2023.

In 2024, our stance remains cautious despite the launch of Lyfgenia, the company's third gene therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). Our primary concern remains the lack of a clear path to profitability and dilution.

Zynteglo and Skysona's Disappointing Market Performance

A year into the launch of Zynteglo and Skysona, the breakthrough gene therapies for TDT and CALD, the sales results are underwhelming. With a high price tag of $3 million per injection (not including chemotherapy associated with the treatment), the patient uptake has been modest, with only 22 patients beginning treatment since commercial launch more than a year ago (roughly 18 TDT and 4 CALD patients).

These 22 patients should bring in roughly $60 million in sales. However, the revenue recognition is incremental, reflecting the phased treatment process. It also mirrors the pricing strategy, which allows payers to pay in installments. In the long run, rebates for ineffective treatments will also impact sales by 15-25% if relapses during clinical trials are of any guide. BLUE adopts an innovative pricing strategy for its ~$3 million/injection treatment, where patients pay if it works.

In the nine months ending September 2023, sales stood at $21 million, significantly overshadowed by the high Cost of Goods Sold (COGS), partially due to the former management's decision to sell BLUE's production facilities. As a result, BLUE now relies on third-party labs for manufacturing, leading to a negative gross margin burdened by substantial fixed costs for this outsourcing model. Management believes that margins will improve as sales ramp up. We are more skeptical.

The nature of the company's products as autologous (personalized medicine) manufactured using patients' cells hinders economies of scale. Even if patient uptake increases, it will take time for BLUE and its third-party partners to optimize the manufacturing process. Moreover, in 2024, the company will incur significant costs to maintain the staff needed to coordinate with hospitals, which play an essential role in the success of the company's gene therapies, including the necessary chemotherapy associated with the company's products.

Further complicating BLUE's predicament is the limited patient base for TDT and CALD, capping the potential market size. For example, the four patients undergoing treatment for CALD represent 13% of the patient pool in the US, the only country where Skysona is approved.

These treatments' complexity and specialized nature don't help with faster adoption rates either. We believe these dynamics will continue going into 2024. We believe that the company's SG&A will increase as the number of patients treated rises, limiting the benefits of economies of scale.

BLUE is also tied to long-term clinical trials and must monitor patient outcomes for 15 years after Zynteglo and Skysona's commercial launch. These clinical trials require keeping medical professionals on the payroll. Such expenses will inflate SG&A expenses as the patient count increases.

Competition is also a problem. Last week, CRISPR (CRSP) and Vertex (VRTX) announced the label expansion of Casgevy to include TDT. Casgevy is also authorized for SCD, directly competing with BLUE's recently approved Lyfgenia.

Unlike BLUE's Zynteglo and Lyfgenia, Casgevy doesn't come with a black box warning, a critical drawback when commercializing the product, especially when the alternative doesn't have such a warning. Casgevy is also less expensive. With CRSP's cutting-edge tech and VRTX's unparalleled commercial prowess, BLUE faces a hard battle to commercialize its two flagship products.

The competition in this small market will increase. Hemoglobinopathies are a popular target for gene biotech start-ups, given the deep understanding of the diseases, clarity of gene biomarkers, and trodden FDA process path. Nearly all gene therapy companies are developing a drug for SCD, TDT, or both. This includes Editas (EDIT), Beam (BEAM), Intellia (NTLA) and others. In many cases, SCD gene therapy can be adjusted for TDT treatment, like BLUE's Zynteglo platform, which was used to develop Lyfgenia. Both SCD and TDT are disorders caused by a mutation of the HBB gene.

Finally, the exorbitant cost of gene therapies impacts the addressable market for all participants. BLUE is working with healthcare insurance companies to expand patient coverage. Still, a 20% co-pay on a $3 million drug (excluding chemotherapy and associated hospital stay costs) translates to a significant financial burden on patients, limiting adoption rates and supporting our cautious stance on BLUE going into 2024.

Lyfgenia

Last month, BLUE launched Lyfgenia for SCD. Lyfgenia has a larger patient base than Zenteglo and Skysona. Some investors believe that this would lead to a more prosperous 2024 for BLUE. However, several factors challenge this optimism.

First, Although SCD is more prevalent than TDT and CALD, it is still rare. Moreover, one can't ignore the advancements in standards of care that have improved the living standards of SCD patients. Despite being an important drug that would help improve patient's lives, the urgency element for CALD, which helped Skysona achieve a 5% market penetration in the first year is absent for Lyfgenia (and Zyenteglo, for that matter) for many patients.

We believe gene therapy market penetration this year will mirror that of Zynteglo, standing at 0.5 - 1% of the patient pool. This translates to roughly 100-200 patients in the best-case scenario.

This figure could even be lower given the strong competition from CRSP's new drug, Casgevy, which was also launched last month. Casgevy is cheaper and safer than Lyfgenia, at least as far as FDA warning labels are concerned. It is also commercialized by a powerful biotech company, VRTX, which has more connections and expertise than BLUE, an unprofitable small biotech with little commercial experience.

These dynamics lead us to believe that the odds are against BLUE this year despite launching a new product.

Balance Sheet

As of September 2023, BLUE reported roughly $175 million in cash and marketable securities. The company announced plans to raise $125 million after its latest report. Moreover, it also plans to sell its Priority Review Voucher 'PRV,' an asset worth roughly $100 million that gives its holder an advantage during an FDA review process. We expect that BLUE's financial position will improve temporarily on these strategic moves, with cash and marketable securities rising to roughly $350- $400 million.

However, our estimate suggests annual operating cash outflows of at least $280 million in 2024, roughly unchanged from last year's figure, as incremental reduction in R&D is offset by higher SG&A related to commercialization costs. We believe the company will have to tap into the equity markets by year-end at the latest, increasing dilution risk.

How We Might Be Wrong

Although BLUE faces significant financial challenges, the prospect of a buyout that offers shareholders an exit route cannot be overlooked. A commercial partner who shares the risks and rewards of BLUE's portfolio would mitigate some of the financial concerns, too. Such a partnership will bring in fresh capital and commercial expertise, addressing many of the issues noted in this piece.

We also could be wrong in our profitability estimates. Seeking Alpha's Michael Dion, relying on the company's management guidance, predicts a substantial increase in operating income to $142 million by the fourth quarter of 2024.

We hold a more pessimistic view, arguing that operating losses will deepen as BLUE attempts to ramp up sales, a trend already observed in 2023. For example, SG&A increased by 21% in Q3 2023; we expect this trend to accelerate as sales increase.

The decline in R&D in Q3 2023 was marginal, given the need to maintain and increase staff for long-term follow-up studies. Operating losses haven't improved materially since the launch of Zynteglo and Skysona. For example, when excluding the gain from the sale of its first PRV, operating losses in the nine months ended September 2023 stood at roughly $250 million, compared to $300 million in the same period of last year before the launch of its two drugs. We don't see Lyfgenia changing these dynamics. Finally, given the small market size and rising competition, BLUE will not be able to achieve the economies of scale needed to realize its profitability targets, in our view.

Summary

BLUE faces a challenging road ahead despite its innovative gene therapies. The company will likely struggle to achieve financial stability in 2024. Although its strategic moves to sell its PRV and raise equity will improve its balance sheet, these are likely temporary solutions given the substantial operating cash outflows and what we see as a lack of a clear path to profitability.

The competitive landscape is also intensifying, with rivals like CRISPR and Vertex offering competing treatments that are cheaper and potentially safer. This competition, combined with the high cost of gene therapies and limited patient base, could make it difficult for BLUE to achieve economies of scale and market penetration necessary for financial success.