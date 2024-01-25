Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP), founded in 1969 and headquartered in Ridgeland, MS, is a REIT that develops, acquires, and operates industrial assets in major Sunbelt markets across the country.

With a remarkable performance, low leverage, strong liquidity, and attractive dividend profile, this may be the right fit for a dividend growth portfolio. But the shares are trading at a great premium to NAV, which makes EGP a no-go for value investors.

Portfolio & Performance

The REIT owns distribution facilities that aggregate about 59 million sqft and are mainly located in Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina.

Investor Presentation

And based on NOI, it seems to have the largest exposure to Texas:

Investor Presentation

The properties were 98.1% occupied in the third quarter of 2023. While this shows how efficiently the business is run, I need to note that occupancy was 40 bps lower on a YoY basis.

That being said, it's good to know that this is a growing business, with revenue and FFO consistently making new highs:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the latest quarterly results depict substantial growth on a forward basis when comparing the difference between the average annual figures from the past 3 fiscal years and the last quarter's figures annualized:

Rental Revenue Growth 37.62% Same PNOI Growth 26.63% AFFO Growth 42.24% Click to enlarge

The market seems to have taken note of the fundamentals as the price performance also reflects a healthy trend. Also, the drop after the Fed rate hikes started wasn't that steep which is a good sign.

Data by YCharts

Leverage & Liquidity

This REIT also excels in its use of leverage and liquidity level. First, its assets are only financed with debt by ~40%. Second, its Debt-EBITDA ratio is at a very low 4.6x and interest coverage at a very high 4.5x. Not only is its current condition very good, but there is a trend of a decreasing leverage level and one of increasing liquidity:

Data by YCharts

Now, EastGroup's floating-rate debt carries a 6.09% weighted average interest rate, a lot higher than the 3.36% reported in the third quarter of 2022. But within the context of a conservative use of debt and strong liquidity, I wouldn't add too much weight to it.

Also, with maturities involving amounts of about 10% and less of its total debt each year until 2027, it's unlikely that EastGroup is going to face challenges in the form of a higher cost of debt, assuming that interest rates will not increase which is reasonable.

Dividend & Valuation

The REIT pays a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share which suggests a forward yield of 2.8%. The yield may be low compared to what's being offered these days by other options, but I think EGP scores very high as a dividend pick.

First, its payout ratio is 70.85% based on AFFO, leaving enough margin for dividend growth and business expansion. And as we've seen, cash flow growth has been going strong so there's no reason to worry about the dividend coverage. Second, its payment record looks very good, with 26 years of consistent distributions and 10 years of aggressive growth (it was only $0.54 per share back in 2014).

Based on these facts, it's reasonable to conclude that EGP is the ideal candidate for a dividend growth portfolio. Assuming that the company keeps the same pace of operating growth (and dividend hikes), an investor may develop a more attractive yield on cost at almost 5% in 5 years. Sure, a REIT that already provides such a yield today would be more attractive but only if it has the same or better dividend coverage/record, an equally healthy solvency profile, and as great a historical performance as this company's.

My only issue is that EGP can only be acquired at quite a premium. The shares are trading at an implied cap rate of 3.33%, a lot lower than the average 4.87% cap rate for industrial assets forecast for 2024. Assuming the average as the appropriate one here, EGP is trading at a 63.75% premium to NAV ($110.98).

A premium is present, albeit to a less dramatic degree, on a peer-relative basis as well:

Stock P/FFO EGP 23.45 FR 21.82 STAG 16.78 TRNO 27.75 Average 22.45 Click to enlarge

Risks

When it comes to risks, the most significant is related to overvaluation. A long-term holder may not be bothered by short-term volatility, but that would be highly relevant to those who are into acquiring undervalued securities. EGP is far from undervalued at the current price.

There is also an opportunity risk here. You saw how much the price of EGP increased in the last 10 years; with the dividend yield being that low, it is very difficult to offset an opportunity cost realized by the retrospective view of other opportunities in the future.

And there is also the portfolio concentration in Texas. This is not necessarily a big deal here but I prefer REITs that are more widely diversified because they are better able to hedge risks related to market-specific changes in population and unemployment rates, as well as rent price volatility.

Verdict

All in all, this is a great business with good momentum and the dividend profile also seems attractive for patient income-oriented investors. But because of the premium the shares are trading at, I am rating EGP a hold for now. In the unlikely event that the market cuts the price in half, I will have to reconsider of course; but again, unlikely to happen.

What's your take? Are you a shareholder or intend to be one? Why or why not? Don't hesitate to let me know and I'll get back to you soon. Thank you for reading!