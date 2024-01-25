minoandriani

After years of sluggish performance, Lifeway Foods’ (NASDAQ:LWAY) growth and profitability metrics have been showing signs of improvement recently, possibly in response to activist investor pressure. Competitive risks however are significant, and prospects appear baked in with shares trading at a premium.

Company Overview

Lifeway Foods manufactures and markets dairy products such as kefir, cheese, cream, yogurt, butter, and sour cream. Kefir is the company’s biggest revenue generator (accounting for over 75% of revenues) and Lifeway Foods is the biggest player in the U.S. kefir market. Lifeway’s produces and sells its products to end consumers (through retailers such as Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and Target) under the Lifeway, Fresh Made and Glen Oaks brand names, as well as under private label brands for certain customers. As of 2023, over 95% of revenues are generated in the U.S.

The company has shown some improvement in growth and profitability metrics lately (revenues have grown at a 3.5% and 14% CAGR over the past five and three years respectively) while net margins which have hovered in the low single digits or negative over the past several years, reached mid-single digit levels (5.3%) over the trailing twelve months for the first time in nearly a decade, helped by strong net margins over the past two quarters.

9M 2023 performance

For the nine months ended September 2023, revenues rose 11.6% YoY to USD 118 million, driven by higher sales volumes of their branded drinkable kefir and to a lesser extent by price increases implemented in Q4 2022. Drinkable kefir (including ProBugs kefir for children) remained as their biggest revenue driver, accounting for 80% of 9M 2023 revenues.

9M 2023 gross margin improved significantly to 25.9% from 17.8% in the prior year period, driven by higher sales volumes, price increases, and moderating input cost inflation (notably milk - their primary raw material - and transport costs). This in turn flowed through to their net margin, which improved to 6.3% from less than 1% the prior year period.

Management’s continued investments in marketing and advertising (which amounted to around 2.4% of revenues) could support continued top line growth near term while productivity efforts (management is investing in AI-powered tools for marketing and operations) could support margins which management has indicated are a priority.

Long runway for further expansion however competitive pressures could put a lid on growth

Looking ahead, Lifeway Foods has a long runway for further growth; in the U.S., fermented dairy products consumption is around 9-10 cups annually, a tiny fraction of the more than 280 cups consumed every year in Europe. Within the fermented dairy products category, yogurt is the bigger market in the U.S. while kefir remains a niche product, however kefir has potential to be equally popular considering the latter has three times more probiotics than the former suggesting a potentially lucrative long term growth opportunity for Lifeway Foods, the U.S. kefir market leader. For perspective, America’s yogurt market is worth over USD 7 billion while the entire kefir market worldwide is estimated at under USD 2 billion according to research reports.

However, while Lifeway Foods is the U.S. kefir market leader currently, bigger players (such as Greek yogurt giant Chobani, and CPG giant General Mills) are likely to be lured in as the market expands and Lifeway Foods has limited competitive advantages to defend market share against these players in what is the company's bread-and-butter business; Lifeway Foods arguably doesn’t enjoy the same level of brand recognition and distribution compared to dairy giants like General Mills’ Yoplait yogurt brand or U.S. Greek yogurt market leader Chobani (who commands 20% of America’s yogurt market). Additionally, Lifeway Foods' revenues of less than USD 200 million is dwarfed by the nearly USD 1 billion in revenues generated by General Mills’ Yoplait yogurt brand and the over USD 1 billion in revenues Chobani rakes in every year which gives them financial advantages in terms of marketing spend, R&D, and capital investments.

A sale of the business to a bigger player, particularly a multinational, could help accelerate growth (in the U.S. as well as internationally) and solidify their market leading position, however so far there is no information about a potential takeover. Danone, Lifeway Foods’ biggest shareholder, has for years been viewed as the logical choice, however the transaction never materialized and Danone has been offloading some U.S. assets as part of a portfolio restructuring effort.

Risks

Apart from competitive risks outlined above, the company has a checkered track record of financial performance, and it remains to be seen if the current management (current CEO has been at the helm since 2002, i.e., over 20 years) could consistently maintain their recent growth and profitability performance long term. While the stock is up over 150% over the past year (and over 400% over the past 5 years), Lifeway Foods' share price has appreciated less than 1% over the past decade.

Moreover, for kefir to go mainstream, considerable investments in marketing and advertising on consumer education highlighting kefir's benefits compared to alternatives such as yogurt would likely be necessary. Execution risks (such as strategic missteps) could limit returns on ad spend and hinder growth prospects.

Conclusion

Lifeway Foods has a hold analyst consensus rating.

Taking the following assumptions, a DCF analysis suggests Lifeway Foods is worth around USD 147 million, considerably lower than their USD 208 million market value currently.

Revenue growth YoY % Conservatively assumed at 7% annually over the next three years based on continued volume growth particularly for kefir on the back of growing consumer interest, as well as growing volumes for other dairy products (notably cheese which is not as widely distributed as kefir) due to channel expansion and marketing efforts Terminal growth % 2% Net margin % Gradually improving to 7.6% due to scale economies and productivity initiatives, offset by an anticipated increase in A&P spend Depreciation 1.7% of revenues CAPEX 3% of revenues Discount rate % 9% Click to enlarge

On a relative basis, Lifeway Foods is trading at a premium as well, with a forward P/E of 20 compared to the industry average of just under 18. While the company has a long runway for growth, competitive risks are significant and prospects appear largely baked in given its premium valuation. The stock's risk/reward at this point is not attractive and could be viewed as an exit opportunity.