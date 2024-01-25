Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lifeway Foods: Long Runway For Growth But Prospects Baked In

Jan. 25, 2024 11:07 AM ETLifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) Stock
LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.99K Followers

Summary

  • Lifeway Foods' growth and profitability metrics have shown improvement recently, possibly due to activist investor pressure.
  • 9M 2023: Double digit top line growth and material improvement in profitability.
  • Long runway for further growth, however competitive and execution risks are significant and prospects appear baked in.

Kefir grains in wooden spoon in front of cups of Kefir Yogurt Parfaits. Kefir is one of the best health foods available providing powerful probiotics.

minoandriani

After years of sluggish performance, Lifeway Foods’ (NASDAQ:LWAY) growth and profitability metrics have been showing signs of improvement recently, possibly in response to activist investor pressure. Competitive risks however are significant, and prospects appear baked in with

This article was written by

LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.99K Followers
Long only, focused on high quality businesses with economic moats and solid business fundamentals. Sector and geography agnostic. Long term investment horizon. None of the articles constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. Please consult with a professional investment advisor prior to making any decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LWAY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LWAY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LWAY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.