G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) designs, sources & manufactures, and markets clothing. The company has a wide portfolio of brands, including self-owned brands DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan New York, Vilebrequin, and G.H.BASS. In addition, G-III Apparel manufactures for licensed brands, including large brand names such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Levi’s, and Champion.

The company has spent its cash flows on growth initiatives, including a good amount of M&A. As such, G-III Apparel doesn’t allocate capital towards paying out dividends at the moment. Despite a good amount of long-term growth, the stock hasn’t performed very well in the past decade, as the return from the period is negative.

Historical Growth May Have Stopped

G-III Apparel’s long-term revenues are fantastic. The company has achieved a revenue CAGR of 13.5% from FY2002 to current trailing figures through both organic growth and select acquisitions. In June of 2022, for example, the company bought out all other owners’ remaining interest in the Karl Lagerfeld brand for around $214 million.

As can be seen from the long-term chart, the growth has still mostly halted after the Covid pandemic. Even after the large dip in FY2021, current trailing revenues are only 0.9% above FY2020 figures, G-III Apparel’s last fiscal year prior to the pandemic. The nominal growth has been low despite high overall inflation, and although the company’s management relates the current figures partly to a pressured consumer spending in the Q3 earnings call, underlying growth seems to be lacking.

Margins have been on a very slightly upward trend in the long-term with some turbulence. From FY2002, G-III Apparel’s EBIT margin has increased from 3.7% into a current 9.2%.

G-III Apparel communicated in the Q3 earnings call that the company has been experimenting with higher pricing, and that customers have so far absorbed the pricing well due to well-received brand value. In Q3, the company was impressively able to drive its EBIT margin up by 8.9 percentage points year-over-year, the overwhelming majority of which comes from higher gross margins. Despite the strong Q3, I still believe that pricing is likely to be mostly constant balancing between sales and margins in the long term; I don’t believe that G-III Apparel will necessarily be able to drive very much higher margins despite the good response so far. The historical operating leverage that can be seen in the slight upwards EBIT margin trend should also halt with the likely lower growth.

Slowing Growth May Reveal Cash Flow Potential

I believe that a large factor in G-III Apparel’s poor share appreciation in the past decade is partly due to the company’s constantly increasing net working capital. Despite a good amount of earnings, cash flows have been quite weak due to increasing inventories and receivables. Inventories have risen from $359.6 million in FY2014 into $709.3 million at the end of FY2023, and receivables have risen even more from $160.0 million into $675.0 million in the same period without payables having a comparable rise. These working capital increases have burdened G-III Apparel’s free cash flows into a very low level.

A lower future growth rate, that G-III Apparel seems to be positioning for, could start to improve cash flows. As the company stops growing at its historical rate, the need for increased inventories and receivables should theoretically halt. Net working capital didn’t stop growing during the pandemic at first despite low growth, but signs of a reversal have started to show in FY2024. During the past twelve months, inventories have decreased by $309.5 million and receivables by $19.0 million.

The working capital could likely start to stabilize in coming quarters and years revealing a better cash flow level. If so, free cash flow should have good room upwards from G-III Apparel’s FY2014-FY2023 average of $63.0 million, as the company has achieved an average operating income of $188.0 in the same period.

Valuation

The lacking growth has resulted in a valuation that’s significantly lower than G-III Apparel’s historical average – the stock currently trades at a forward P/E multiple of 7.7, well below the stock’s average of 12.8.

While the P/E multiple seems low, G-III Apparel’s low growth and historically poor cash flow conversion are likely factors that contribute to the valuation. I constructed a discounted cash flow model to estimate a rough fair value for the stock.

In the DCF model, I factor in low growth with a FY2025 estimate of 3.5% that slows down into a perpetual growth of 2%, mostly just in line with inflation. For the EBIT margin, I estimate slight leverage from 9.0% in FY2024 into 9.2% in FY2025 due to improvements in pricing. I also estimate the cash flow conversion to improve with lower working capital additions, estimating an average free cash flow of $193.8 million from FY2024 to FY2033 compared to the FY2014-FY2023 average of $63.0 million – lower growth should have a very good effect on cash flows.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 11.76%, the DCF model estimates G-III Apparel’s fair value at $36.05, around 18% above the stock price at the time of writing. The stock has some upside in the scenario that growth turns into a constant cash cow. Yet, the company only has a few quarters of strong cash flows behind the company - cash flows in the future could still very well be closer to the historical level than I anticipate.

The used weighed average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In the most recent reported quarter, G-III Apparel had around $11 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, G-III Apparel’s annualized interest rate comes up to 9.54%. G-III Apparel leverages debt quite well; I estimate the long-term debt-to-equity ratio to be 20%. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.11%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, made on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates G-III Apparel’s beta at a figure of 2.47. I believe that the figure is too high, and represents unjustifiably heightened risks – instead of the estimate, I use the average of three peers’ betas in addition to G-III Apparel’s beta. Oxford Industries’ beta of 1.57, Hanesbrands’ beta of 1.61, and V.F. Corporation’s beta of 1.58 along with G-III Apparel’s beta create an average of 1.81, which I use in the CAPM. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.25%, crafting a cost of equity of 12.69% and a WACC of 11.76%.

Takeaway

G-III Apparel has historically grown well, but has mostly halted in growth in recent years. The company’s lower growth rate could translate into better cash flows, though – so far, G-III Apparel’s earnings have been eaten up by working capital additions before turning into free cash flow, seemingly making the stock return very poor in the past decade. The current valuation potentially has upside in the scenario that G-III Apparel can maintain its earnings level and largely improve the cash flow conversion. In the baseline scenario, though, I don’t see the upside as large enough for a buy rating – for the time being, I have a hold rating for the stock.