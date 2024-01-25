johnemac72/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) stock has been chugging along and trades within a pretty well-defined range. There is a small dividend yield here while investors wait for it to break higher, but the chart is pretty clear, with the stock trading rather reliably between $29 and $34 with only a few breaks higher and lower in the last three years. At this point, after a review of the performance, and the outlook, we think shares are a hold here. Where would we buy? At the lower end of the trading range, which based on history, we see the stock likely to retrace lower again. However, the just-reported earnings were strong, although the outlook for 2024 was mixed

While the economy continues to be resilient, the company is still facing some headwinds. Further, rail data certainly appears to suggest that volumes are falling badly. The stock has had a strong rebound in shares off of the lows and boasts a rather impressive overhead ratio. The fourth quarter showed some key strengths and weaknesses. Let us discuss.

Operational efficiency dipped

A concern here is that CSX's operational efficiencies which have been rather durable may be softening. The economy is "good" but still questionable in 2024, and we continue to actively monitor the data for signs of economic strength or lack thereof. The rail shipping data week to week has been very concerning. The company's operating ratio weakened from a year ago. This has us nervous about buying at this valuation. Operational efficiency softened 320 basis points to 64.1% from 60.9% a year ago. Revenues also contracted, but were better than expected.

Revenue pressure

Let us be clear, CSX Corporation had long delivered slow and steady growth for many years, but revenues did contract. Revenue totaled $3.68 billion for the quarter, declining 1% year-over-year. This comes despite volume growth and favorable merchandise pricing. However, there was a decline in intermodal storage revenue, reduced fuel surcharge, and the effect of lower global benchmark coal prices, as well as a dip in trucking revenue.

We expected that revenues would be down, but they were below expectations by $50 million. It was a mixed quarter. Coal volume was up, but pricing was down, hurting revenue. Intermodal revenue was also down despite flat volume, but there was a 3% growth in merchandise volume, helping drive revenues up 5% here. Merchandise makes up about two-thirds of revenue, so this was a strong result.

Expenses rose on higher volume

While revenue was down 1%, CSX saw higher expenses. Expenses rose 4% to $2.36 billion versus a year ago. While higher volumes likely drove expenses, margins were hurt given pricing. As we saw, the operating efficiency ratio softened, despite past years' efforts to improve efficiency. With the 1% drop in revenues and softening efficiency, operating income was $1.32 billion and decreased 10% compared to the same period in 2022. From an earnings standpoint, EPS fell to $0.45 from $0.49 a year ago.

The pace of earnings has declined. This makes the stock more expensive in our view, and if we do see economic data worsen, the railroad stocks will get hit. This is why we see this stock as a hold here. However, we do want to remind investors that the company continues to repurchase shares hand over fist, which will help EPS long term. In 2023, the company repurchased $3.5 billion in stock, while paying $852 million in dividends.

2024 outlook

As we enter 2024, the story of CSX has certainly changed. It has come a long way since the days of COVID-19. Economic activity remains robust, but rail data trends are softening, and operating efficiency has followed suit. Volume remains robust. The company's liquidity position is extremely strong, and we saw $3.3 billion in free cash flow for the year. In terms of the CSX Corporation outlook, we see low to mid-single digit total volume for 2024. Revenues should follow suit and see growth of single-digits. The company is forecasting better efficiency via technology enhancements, which if they execute could help keep shares higher, but it is a show-me story.

We expect ongoing capital returns through buybacks and dividends. Given the trading range and outlook, we think a hold for CSX Corporation is best for this rail giant.