Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Please note all figures referenced in this article are in Canadian Dollars.

Allied Properties (OTC:APYRF) is an office focused REIT that is at the forefront of urban intensification in Canada's major cities. Their rental portfolio consists of 14.8 million sf of gross leasable area spread across 200 properties located in only 7 different cities. Allied had initially been known for its role in developing Class I workspaces, this refers to converting old industrial buildings into open concept loft like office spaces. They had been incredibly successful in this niche, however as they’ve grown they’ve had to expand the limited market that Class I workspaces provide in Canada. Their guiding principle has always been providing high quality, desirable office space that employees want to come to work in. They’ve adapted nicely over the years to encompass various different office types to fit that mold. Examples include 525 University and 175 Bloor Street East which were purchased from Choice Properties and don’t fit their historical criteria. Allied identified well located office buildings that could be improved to attract tenants outside their typical Class I buildings. They were proven correct when they leased out large spaces to educational based users; demonstrating their ability to adapt to changing market conditions. Our preference is to buy high quality real estate when it is out of favour, not when everyone wants it. This is why we believe Allied is a strong buy today; its unique and best in class office portfolio is currently trading at prices not seen in over a decade.

Allied Value Proposition

Allied’s focus has always been about providing well-located, well-designed office buildings in order to attract top companies willing to pay a premium in order to get the best out of their employees. That means providing spaces with abundant natural light, fresh air and an open space plan for collaboration and creativity. Well located buildings means sites in amenity rich urban neighbourhoods that are within walking distance of nice restaurants, evening entertainment and are accessible via public transit. By concentrating in 7 distinct markets in Canada they are provided with tremendous market knowledge and are able to develop meaningful local relationships that provide them an advantage over their competitors. Their experience with Shopify at King Portland Centre may have led Allied to securing them as the lead tenant at The Well. Allied understands they are not purchasing a building based on the rent roll, they are purchasing it based on its desirable characteristics. That way if a tenant vacates they are able to backfill them on attractive terms. Allied has outperformed peers Dream Office (OTC:DRETF) and Slate Office (OTC:SLTTF) over the past 2 years in large part due to their higher quality portfolio which has allowed them to maintain and grow their distributions over the long term.

Yahoo Finance

Return to Office

The elephant in the room when discussing office REITS is of course work from home and its overall impacts on the market. Data is a bit hard to come by so a lot of it is anecdotal and sector dependent. It seems a hybrid model is becoming popular; in that scenario businesses will still need to maintain office space but shrinking floor areas will be common. This really isn’t new, companies have always tried to be as efficient as possible in order to keep costs down, this is just another headwind the industry will have to deal with. At one time the cloud was seen as a threat to office demand as corporations would no longer need as much physical space to store files. The market dealt with that issue just as it will deal with work from home. Ultimately supply will get in line with demand and the office market sector will shift from what once was a high growth industry to a low growth one; not the end of the world. We would liken this experience to what retail REITS faced over the past decade with Amazon, a challenge for sure but not an existential event. The biggest concern with Allied is their exposure to the tech, advertising, media and information users that have really embraced the work from home culture, Shopify being a prominent example. Allied may struggle for a period of time as their tenant base turns over but their well located, well designed buildings will help them replace vacating tenants. Their tenant mix may shift over the coming years as they rent space to tenants in more traditional businesses that prioritize the office experience.

Risks

It is important to understand that investing in Allied certainly comes with risk. While Allied's occupancy remains in the high 80% range, return to office provides sector specific risk coupled with general macro concerns such as a higher interest rate environment and the threat of a recession that's seemingly always around the corner. Allied should be able to navigate all three risk factors better than peers due to their size and best in class portfolio. Allied recently sold off its data centre portfolio to pay down debt and prioritize its focus on the office sector. While further concentrating their revenue from the office segment could be seen as increasing risk the company did use the proceeds to strengthen the balance sheet. With Q4 2023 results set to be released to the market on January 31st, 2024 we will be keeping a close eye on the occupancy rate and AFFO payout ratio along with commentary on the status of the Shopify lease at The Well. While Shopify signed a long term lease for the building, we'd like to see that space programmed instead of remaining dark. We'd like to see Shopify either sub-lease that space or agree to a lease buyout so that Allied can backfill the space with a tenant who will use it. A third option would be Shopify going dark in their King Portland location (conveniently also a joint venture between Riocan and Allied) and utilizing The Well so that the retail tenants in The Well accrue the benefit of the office workers on site.

State of the Market

According to CBRE, Canada’s office vacancy rate hit 18.3% in Q4 2023, it has been ticking up over the past few quarters as there has been negative net absorption on an annual basis ever since 2020. The good news is that according to the report sublease space, which tends to be a leading indicator has decreased for a second consecutive quarter. More importantly the office development pipeline continues to lighten with no meaningful office construction starts in the quarter. 10.9 million square feet is under construction nationally, this is the lowest construction total since Q3 2017. 70% of the active pipeline is due for delivery in 2024, this portends to a stronger market starting in 2025.

CBRE Research

It is a confluence of factors that make it extremely challenging to construct new office buildings; higher interest rates, higher construction costs and an uncertain leasing market all come together to discourage new builds. The report also found that demand for best in class properties has remained strong placing predominately Class B product at a disadvantage. With Allied’s best in class portfolio and construction of new product set to slow in 2025 we expect Allied's occupancy rate of 87.6% to trend up over the coming 12-18 months.

Valuation

Allied provides a NAV per unit calculation each quarter, they utilize third party appraisers to help derive a figure. As of Q3 2023 they reported a $49.83 per unit NAV which is roughly 150% higher than their current $20.00 unit price. They arrive at their reported NAV based on the cap rates provided in the table below.

Allied Q3 2023 Report

The market believes management is being overly optimistic with their cap rate assumptions and have not properly incorporated the rapid rise in rates. However a unit price of $20.00 appears overly punitive and is baking in a very pessimistic office market scenario. In TD’s October 2023 report they arrive at a $30.30 NAV per unit but set a lower price target as they expect the stock to trade a discount to NAV for at least the next 12 months as the WFH trend plays out. The $30.30 NAVPU is based on a 6.60% estimated cap rate which to me is more appropriate then managements own 4.64% cap rate.

TD Allied Q3 2023 Report

TD Allied Q3 2023 Report

An important metric in valuing REITS is funds from operations. AFFO per unit includes capital outlays used to induce tenants into leases which is why it more accurately reflects a company’s ability to meet distributions. Landlords have been known to buy up rents and AFFO incorporates those costs. For the first 9 months of 2023 AFFO per unit was $1.61 while distributions per unit were $1.35. This is a comfortable 84% payout ratio meaning a cut to the distribution appears unlikely.

Allied Q3 2023 Report

With full year AFFO per unit expected to come in around $2.00 the stock is trading at 10x 2023 AFFO. This is cheap both by historical standards and in comparison to other Canadian REITS. Granite REIT (GRT-UN) is an industrial focused REIT currently trading at approximately 15x 2024's expected AFFO. Allied also has 17 properties under development that are providing little to no current rental income. As these properties come online over the next year their rental income will help contribute to AFFO and further strengthen their distribution payout metrics. There is also tremendous value imbedded in Allied’s underutilized sites. The land beneath their buildings; specifically in Toronto but true in other markets, is underutilized in relation to the existing zoning potential. For example 116 Simcoe Street is a gorgeous 3 storey 15,495 sf building surrounded by 50+ storey office and residential towers. If it were put on the market today it would not sell based on the cap rate of its current rent but rather on a price per buildable foot on those lands.

Conclusion

2 years ago in January 2022 Allied was trading for over $40.00 per unit, what has changed since then? Interest rates have risen dramatically and work from home has proven not to be just a response to covid but a permanent part of the employee employer relationship. Leased area at the end of Q1 2022 stood at 89.3%, as of Q3 2023 it stands at 87.6%. There has been a deterioration in occupancy but with a hybrid working model gaining popularity (instead of pure WFH), positive absorption in subleased space and development completions set to slow down we expect occupancy to begin to increase over the next 12 to 18 months. With the weighted average lease term in the portfolio being 5.8 years a significant portion of their tenants have come up for renewal since the pandemic started. The retention ratio has been hovering around 60% indicating the majority of tenants want to stay in an Allied building. Occupancy has remained above market in the majority of the markets they operate in as they are able to backfill vacancies with new tenants due to the superior qualities of their buildings. Based on a fully covered 9% dividend yield we believe Allied provides investors with a compelling opportunity to realize a robust yield with potential for significant capital appreciation as the office market stabilizes. With the Canadian office market fundamentals set to improve due to a lack of new construction, hybrid working models gaining popularity and a reasonable valuation we believe Allied Properties is a strong buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.