choness

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) recently noted better than expected EPS and quarterly revenue growth, and delivered beneficial demand expectations for 2024. Also taking into account the expectations about new capacity increases and new aluminum products, diversification could make revenue growth even more solid. Additionally, I appreciate the impressive recent decline in the share count and the stock repurchase program. For all these reasons, STLD does look like a buy. Even taking into account risks from environmental regulation or lower demand due to overproduction of steel, I think that Steel Dynamics trades significantly undervalued.

Steel Dynamics: Business Model And Beneficial Expectations For 2024

Steel Dynamics is a steel manufacturing and metal recycling company that is among the largest in the domestic market of the United States. In addition to steel manufacturing, the company has processing capacity for the recycling of metals with and without iron as well as the manufacturing of steel beams and roofing products for construction.

Its activities are divided into three segments: steel operations, metal recycling operations, and steel manufacturing. The first of these segments is the one that provides the greatest income to the company, and is made up of the steel mills for the treatment of its own manufacturing. In turn, this segment is divided between sheet steel products and those considered long products, among which we find rails for trains, production of industrial steel bars, or the production of devices and minor parts.

The metal recycling segment is dedicated to the recycling of ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap as well as the distribution and sale of the final products from this procedure. Also, the final product of this segment is used to feed the mills under the command of the steel operations segment. This company's steel manufacturing consists of seven plants that primarily serve the non-residential construction industry in the United States.

In the last quarterly report, the company noted better than expected EPS GAAP of $2.61 and better than expected quarterly revenue of close to $4.23 billion. Additionally, it is worth noting that EPS revisions in the last 90 days were beneficial. I do believe that the market appreciated the results because the recent price dynamics included some upward movements. I wonder whether this upward momentum will continue in the near future.

With the beneficial financial figures reported by the company, management also noted its expectations for demand in 2024. In addition, the company expects significant fixed asset investment to be derived from public funding. The company is expecting the U.S. Infrastructure, Inflation Reduction Act as well as Department of Energy programs to enhance the dynamics of the steel industry. In my opinion, these words are like gasoline for the stock price.

We believe the market dynamics are in place to support increased demand across our operating platforms in 2024. Steel pricing has firmed, and customer order entry activity continues to be solid across our steel operations, as demand continues to be steady and customer inventories remain at historically low levels. In addition, we believe demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S. produced steel products will also support future domestic steel pricing. The continued onshoring of manufacturing businesses, combined with the expectation of significant fixed asset investment to be derived from public funding related to the U.S. Infrastructure, Inflation Reduction Act, and Department of Energy programs, will competitively position the domestic steel industry. We believe this will benefit all of our operating platforms, especially our steel and steel fabrication businesses. Source: Quarterly Press Release

Assets

As of December 31, 2023, the company reported cash and equivalents of about $1400 million, short-term investments worth $721 million, and accounts receivable close to $1608 million. In addition, with inventories of about $2894 million, total current assets stand at about $6787 million. The current ratio is larger than 1x, so I do not expect a liquidity issue any time soon.

Other assets include property, plant, and equipment worth $6734 million, with intangible assets of $257 million, goodwill close to $477 million, and total assets worth $14908 million. The asset/liability ratio is larger than 2x, so I believe that the balance sheet appears quite stable.

Liabilities

Steel Dynamics reports a significant amount of accounts payable, which is worth close to $1.088 billion. Hence, I believe that clients are financing the operations of the company. In order to finance the property and equipment as well as the working capital, the company also uses some debt. Long-term debt stands at close to $2.611 billion, and total liabilities are equal to $6.068 billion.

I am really not afraid of the total amount of debt because Steel Dynamics recently reported a financial debt/EBITDA ratio of close to 0.5x. In the past, the total amount of leverage was significantly higher.

With New Processing Lines And A Processing Plant For Aluminum Recycling, I Would Expect Capacity Increases

In my view, mainly due to the recovery of the local construction industry, Steel Dynamics seeks to expand its capacity, with the integration, for example, of new processing lines as well as other galvanizing lines. On the other hand, I also expect capacity increases from the construction of a processing plant for aluminum recycling. In my view, new capacity may bring more FCF in the coming years. I believe that expectations may increase as new investors see more potential for revenue growth driven by capacity increases.

In the last quarterly report, Steel Dynamics made several comments with regard to the new aluminum flat rolled products offered. The company expects to work with various industries, which in my opinion could bring even more diversification.

We are pleased to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can and packaging industry, in addition to the automotive, industrial, and construction sectors. Source: Quarterly Press Release

Share Repurchases Could Accelerate The Demand For The Stock, And Enhance The Stock Price

I believe that the most recent acquisition of shares by Steel Dynamics will most likely have a beneficial impact on the stock price. The total amount of shares bought recently is quite impressive.

Share repurchases of $1.5 billion of the company’s common stock, representing 8 percent of its outstanding shares. Source: Quarterly Press Release

It is also worth noting that the share count decreased significantly in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. At some point, the acquisition of shares and share count reduction will most likely push the company’s stock price up.

Debt Assessment, And Current Trading Multiples

For the assessment of the cost of capital, I reviewed carefully the debt agreements signed by Steed Dynamics. Among the interest rates reported, Steel Dynamics included interest rates close to SOFR plus 1.75% and Overnight Financing Rate plus 1.125%. With this in mind, I believe that cost of debt could be close to 7% in the coming quarters.

The Facility pricing grid is adjusted quarterly and is based on either the company’s leverage of net debt to last-twelve-months consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the Facility, or the company’s credit ratings. The minimum pricing is adjusted Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 1.000% and the maximum pricing is adjusted SOFR plus 1.75%. The Facility pricing grid is adjusted quarterly and is based on either the company’s leverage of net debt (as defined in the Facility) to last-twelve-months (LTM) consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, or the company’s credit ratings. The minimum pricing is adjusted Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 1.125% and the maximum pricing is adjusted SOFR plus 1.75%. In addition, the company is subject to an unused commitment fee of between 0.15% and 0.275% which is applied to the unused portion of the Revolver. Source: Quarterly Report

In my financial model, I also reviewed the trading multiples reported by competitors. According to Seeking Alpha, some competitors are trading at 9x TTM EBITDA and 8x cash flow. Given these figures, I think that assuming an exit multiple of 7x FCF would be conservative.

My Valuation Expectations, And Fair Price Expectations

My cash flow statement projections include 2031 net income of close to $1355 million, with depreciation and amortization worth $657 million, other adjustments close to -$124 million, and changes in accounts receivable worth $1121 million.

Additionally, with changes in inventories of $414 million, changes in other assets of -$34 million, and changes in accounts payable close to -$3311 million, 2032 net cash provided by operating activities would be about -$264 million. Finally, with 2031 purchases of property, plant, and equipment worth $3336 million, 2031 FCF would be $3072 million. I believe that my numbers are quite conservative.

Other companies operating in similar industries report a weighted average cost of capital close to 8%-13%. I obtained a median of 11%, and I assumed a WACC of 11.7%, which I believe is conservative. Besides, with an exit multiple of about 7x FCF, the implied enterprise value would not be far from $26 billion. Adding cash in hand, and subtracting the debt outstanding, the implied equity valuation would not be far from $24.9 billion. Finally, the forecast stock price may not be far from $154 per share.

Competition Review

Competition varies for each segment, although all three segments share high levels of competitiveness and fragmentation by the type of participants. In the steel operations segment, competition intensifies particularly in the construction market, with the presence of both local and foreign companies. On the other hand, scrap for recycling is a commodity with price variations subject to material conditions, and has seen a significant increase in supply in emerging markets in Asia and America. Regarding steel manufacturing, we can say that competition is concentrated in the national construction industry where Steel Dynamics maintains advantages due to its national distribution capacity.

Risks

The major risk factors for Steel Dynamics are given by the economic conditions of the domestic market and particularly the demand in the construction market in the United States. At the same time, the overproduction of steel at a global level and the import of low-priced raw materials can generate complications in the competitiveness of the company’s products. In this sense, the recycling segment may be affected by the volatility of the scrap price.

On the other hand, the addition of regulations on environmental pollution could force Steel Dynamics to reduce part of its production, especially that which is subject to the combustion of carbon in its mills. In a strategic aspect, in the short term, the company must be in a position to amortize the expenses of the construction of its new processing lines.

Conclusion

Steel dynamics recently delivered better than expected EPS and quarterly revenue, and management came out with beneficial words about demand for 2024. I also appreciate the new expectations of capacity expected, the construction of a processing plant for aluminum recycling, and new diversification of products. Also taking into account recent stock repurchases and the decline in the share count, I think that the company looks like a buy. There are obvious risks from changes in the environmental regulations or emission laws, and overproduction of steel could lower both prices and demand. With that, I believe that the company appears significantly cheap, and could trade at much higher price marks.