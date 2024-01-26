Maxxa_Satori

Introduction

It's no secret that most investors probably consider Prologis (PLD) the best industrial REIT in the sector. And I can't say I disagree. The stock is up more than 100% in the past five years and nearly 235% over the past decade. The company has a long history of stellar performance and has grown to a mega cap company with a market cap of $120.61 billion at the time of writing.

But one industrial REIT that I think can be the next Prologis is Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR). Industrial REITs have been on my radar for quite some time with EastGroup Properties (EGP) also being one of my favorites.

With a share price of less than $54 a share at the time of writing, this is a stock that offers strong growth and decent upside to their price target. In this article I discuss what makes REXR so attractive and why this could be a REIT to consider holding for growing dividends.

What Makes Rexford Attractive?

Rexford is a lot smaller than peer Prologis with a market cap of just over $12 billion at the time of writing. So, the company has a lot of room to grow for the foreseeable future. When businesses grow to become mega cap companies like Prologis or Realty Income (O), it becomes harder to make acquisitions to move the needle.

That's why I prefer smaller cap companies like Agree Realty (ADC) over Realty Income because the acquisitions they make are usually much more accretive to FFO & AFFO. That's not to take nothing away from O and PLD because being a mega cap company definitely has its advantages. As seen with the recent merger between Realty Income and Spirit Realty Capital (SRC).

But being smaller has advantages as well like room for growth and not being forced to go outside of their wheelhouse to make accretive acquisitions. Many investors tend to not like when companies do this but that just comes with the territory of being a large company. They have to continue growth somehow, and sometimes they have to go outside their circle of competence to find it.

Unlike Prologis though, Rexford focuses on the Southern California market. Most of their properties are located in the Los Angeles area with 223 currently. They also have a large focus farther south in my current city of residence, San Diego, which makes up a larger percentage of annualized base rent per square foot. I know some have quarrels with California and over the years the state has seen an outflow of residents.

One reason is because it's very expensive. Trust me, it's the main reason I plan to move away soon. Then there's also the high taxes and other rules & regulations the state often requires. But a positive thing, especially for companies like REXR, is the state has a very high barrier to entry because of this. Additionally, the long-term supply demand imbalance is expected to position infill Southern California for continued outperformance and future rent growth.

I can tell you although a lot of people don't prefer California, a lot of people do, however. One reason is the weather, especially here in San Diego. There are not many places you can live that offer 70-degree weather year-round and beautiful beaches. Like many of us who live here like to joke, the weather, beaches, and nightlife are what you pay for.

Strong Dividend Growth

Although they sport a lower yield, REXR has impressively grown their dividend over the last few years. Since the pandemic in 2020, they've even outperformed Prologis growing the dividend by nearly 77% compared to 50% for PLD. Furthermore, they raised the dividend early last year by nearly 21% from $0.3150 to the current $0.38.

Using Seeking Alpha's annual dividend estimate of $1.63; they're expecting a near 10% increase to $0.4175 a share. I think that's a bit too conservative and expect REXR to deliver another double-digit increase between $0.43 to $0.46 a share. Seeing the strong growth Rexford has shown over the years, I expect this to continue going forward.

With the current comfortable payout ratio of just 68%, REXR has plenty of room to grow their dividend comfortably. In Q3, REXR's core FFO attributable to shareholders was $114.9 million. Using their current 205,448 shares outstanding, this brings the total dividends paid during the quarter to roughly $78 million.

Author creation

YTD the company's core FFO stands at $348.9 million, an increase of nearly 32% from $264.7 million in the nine months ended the year prior. And as long as the REIT can avoid diluting shareholders in the future by issuing too many shares, I foresee the dividend continuing to grow by double-digits and being well-covered.

Low-Leveraged Balance Sheet

Another metric that will allow the company to continue its path to growth is the low leverage the company currently has. At the end of the latest quarter, their net-debt-to EBITDA ratio stood at just 3.7x, very low for a REIT. This is in comparison to popular peers, Prologis' 4.6x and EastGroup's 4.1x. Their debt maturities are also well-laddered with $473 million due at the end of this year. Additionally, they have an even a smaller amount of debt due with $100 million due in 2025.

REXR investor presentation

They also have ample liquidity with $1.5 billion available and $83 million in cash. REXR's low leverage not only protects the REIT from high interest rates & other economic downturns but allows them to make attractive investments that are accretive to FFO because they don't have to worry about a significant amount of debt.

Poised For Further Growth

During Q3 earnings back in October, REXR delivered strong growth that allowed management to raise their full-year guidance to $2.16 - $2.18, up from $2.11 to $2.15 at the beginning of the fiscal year. Despite missing on revenue in the first two quarters, the company delivered a beat by $1.66 million in the third quarter. FFO also ticked up to $0.56 from $0.54 in the prior quarter.

Furthermore, occupancy was strong at 97.8%, slightly higher than PLD's 97.2% at the end of their latest quarter. REXR also delivered 3% rent growth year-over-year and closed on six transactions during Q3. Same-property growth of 9.5% was impressive despite headwinds.

Management also stated they have 4 million square feet of investments of repositioning and redevelopments in the works expected to start in the next 2 years. So, growth doesn't seem to be a problem now or in the future for Rexford. During the latest quarter they also stated they had a pipeline of $400 million of highly accretive investments under contract or accepted offer including the San Gabriel Valley submarket in Los Angeles.

They are also expected to deliver double-digit FFO growth for the next two years. With rates declining and their track record, I think REXR can deliver. During the last two fiscal years, REXR delivered FFO or earnings growth of 24% and 20% respectively. Furthermore, REXR has averaged an average earnings growth of 22%, exceeding the growth of all other industrial REITs who averaged 13%.

REXR is scheduled to report Q4 earnings early next month and analysts expect FFO of $0.53 according to end of year estimates of $2.18. I expect REXR to outperform and bring in FFO in a range of $0.54 to $0.56. This would imply another year of double-digit growth of roughly 12% from the $1.96 from the prior year.

Valuation

At the current price of $53.71 and the midpoint of FFO guidance, this gives REXR a P/FFO ratio of 24.7x. While this is not necessarily cheap, it's a decent valuation for a stock of REXR's caliber. Especially if you're looking to hold the stock for the long-term. It also still offers some decent upside to analysts' price target of $60. In comparison to peers Prologis 22.6X and EGP's 23x using the midpoint of both REITs expected full-year guidance.

Seeking Alpha

Quality usually comes at a price, and getting quality stocks while they're undervalued are usually short-lived. October was the perfect time to buy when the stock was trading at a 52-week low. But if interest rates don't decline as expected, investors may get another shot at a better entry price than current.

Using the Dividend Discount Model I have a price target of nearly $69 for REXR, slightly higher than the high of $65. I typically like to use this for REITs versus the DCF model but it's also good to use when evaluating stable businesses with strong, growing cash flows and steady dividend growth like Rexford. Especially those with double-digit dividend growth. I feel SA's annual dividend estimate of $1.63 was too low, implying an increase of roughly 7%.

Seeing the REITs history of double-digit dividend growth the last 5 years, I think it's safe to expect another double-digit increase. As previously mentioned I expect at least a $0.05 increase to $0.43 a share. This implied the REIT offers upside of roughly 28%, a great bargain for investors with a longer outlook on the stock.

Author creation DDM

Risk Factors

One risk many may consider for REXR is their high concentration in California. As the REIT continues growing in the distant future, this may plague the company as they may be forced to make acquisitions outside of Southern California. If so, they could see a slowdown in growth, lower than the double-digits they have grown accustomed to in the past few years.

A recession could also cause occupancy ratings to drop due to job losses which would likely suppress financials going forward. Although tenant demand continues to hover around 98%, in-line with pre-pandemic ratings, a mild or harder landing for the economy could cause this to drop further.

But seeing the resilience the company has shown, I don't suspect this should cause too much concern for investors. The company also could face the risk of lower lease renewals. This year Rexford has 14% of their leases expiring and slightly higher in 2025 at 16%. Additionally, management did tighten their full-year occupancy range to 97.75% because of the expected drop roughly 60 basis points.

Bottom Line

Rexford is an alternative REIT for investors looking to get into the industrial real estate sector. Especially those who are long-term investors. The REITs outperformance and expected double-digit growth for the next two years shows the company is poised for more growth ahead. And I expect the share price to reflect this, especially if interest rates do decline sometime this year.

Furthermore, REXR has one of the lowest leveraged balance sheets in the sector which will allow for accretive acquisitions for the foreseeable future. They've also outperformed their largest peer, Prologis, when it comes to dividend growth over the past four years.

And seeing by their conservative payout ratio, I expect this to continue. If you're looking to get into the industrial real estate sector, REXR is the perfect stock. With their upside potential and growing portfolio, I think the stock is a buy at the current price and a great REIT to hold for growing dividends.