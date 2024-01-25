Elen11

B2Gold: The Perfect Storm Of Events

Despite delivering robust production figures for 2023 and achieving the upper half of its annual gold production guidance, B2Gold's (NYSE:BTG) shares have seen a significant 11% drop today (Jan. 25). This decline raises questions, especially in light of the company's solid operational performance.

First, for some context, refer to my previous coverage for insights into B2Gold. Back in August 2023, I noted a sharp sell-off in the stock following its earnings release, potentially linked to investor concerns over developments in Mali. At that time, there were reports of the Malian government renegotiating terms with gold miners in light of proposed changes to its mining law.

This prior news sparked fears among investors about the potential impact on B2Gold's Fekola mine, including concerns about increased government stakes or even nationalization. However, these fears seemed exaggerated as the proposed legal amendments were reportedly aimed at new projects, not existing operations.

So, what's behind the latest downturn in B2Gold's stock? Let's delve into the details.

B2Gold's Latest Challenges

B2Gold's recent forecast for 2024 has sparked investor disappointment, primarily due to the anticipated decline in gold production compared to 2023. The company expects to produce between 860,000 and 940,000 ounces of gold in 2024, which includes 40,000 to 50,000 ounces from its partnership with Calibre.

This projected decrease is mainly attributed to the delayed exploitation license for the Fekola Regional area in Mali, pushing back the processing of 80,000 to 100,000 ounces that were initially planned for 2024 to the beginning of 2025.

Adding to investors' concerns is the increase in the Total All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) guidance for 2024, now set at $1,360 to $1,420 per ounce.

This uptick from the estimated 2023 AISC of $1,195 to $1,255 per ounce is largely due to the final year of investment in the Fekola Tailings Storage Facility and the solar plant expansion, along with significant capital stripping at Fekola slated for 2024. The rise in operational costs is a point of contention for investors.

Finally, the capital expenditure estimates for the Goose Project in Canada have surged to C$1.05 billion, a substantial increase from the initial C$800 million forecast.

This C$200+ million hike in upfront capital costs for the project, which is expected to commence production in 2025, has notably dampened investor sentiment towards B2Gold's stock.

Why Investors May Be Overreacting

B2Gold's recent update, while presenting challenges, isn't all gloom. The delay in gold production from the Fekola Regional area isn't a loss but a postponement, with contributions now expected to commence in early 2025.

Furthermore, the increase in AISC is largely due to significant investments at Fekola, including the tailings storage facility and solar plant expansion, which will expand production and reduce costs.

However, B2Gold's production outlook for 2025 is far more promising, estimating between 1,130,000 and 1,260,000 ounces. The commencement of the Goose Project in early 2025 is anticipated to boost gold production significantly, adding between 220,000 and 260,000 ounces for the year.

Despite the concerning rise in capital expenditure for the Goose Project, it's important to consider a few points below.

The capex increase is somewhat expected, given the inflationary trends over the past two years. Many similar gold projects have faced capex hikes. As of the end of 2023, about C$715 million has already been invested in the Goose Project, with major components either purchased or under contract. This suggests limited remaining capital expenditure before the project starts generating gold and cash flow. Another notable development is B2Gold's gold prepay agreement, which secured a $500 million upfront payment. This deal, based on gold forward curve prices averaging approximately $2,191 per ounce, will involve monthly gold deliveries from July 2025 to June 2026, covering roughly 10% of the expected annual gold production for 2025 and 2026. This arrangement locks in a relatively high gold price, providing a substantial cash influx for the company - although it may also be a conservative move for those expecting higher gold prices in the future.

B2Gold's Financial Stability: A Key Positive

Another positive to remember: B2Gold's relatively strong balance sheet.

The company maintains a low debt level, with only about $50 million in outstanding debt. Additionally, B2Gold has a substantial undrawn credit facility, amounting to $650 million, which enhances its financial flexibility.

Combined with its cash on hand (~$300 million), its robust balance sheet is a reassuring factor, indicating that the company is well-positioned to manage its ongoing projects and potential challenges without significant financial strain.

B2Gold's Valuation: Are Risks Priced In?

B2Gold's current valuation presents an appealing picture for investors, earning an "A" rating from Seeking Alpha due to its favorable trading multiples.

The company's Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 12.48, with a forward P/E of 14, and an exceptionally low Enterprise Value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratio of 3.21. These figures are significantly lower than the industry median.

Adding to its allure is a substantial dividend yield of 5.39%, with no immediate signs of a reduction (I don't view the dividend at risk, although that might change in the event of lower gold prices).

This attractive valuation suggests that the market may have already factored in B2Gold's jurisdictional risks and the aforementioned development challenges at the Goose Project. The current stock price could therefore be reflecting a discount, making it a potentially undervalued investment.

