Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CURN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.28K Followers

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (OTCPK:CURN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Mitoulas - Investor Relations Manager

Randolph Pinna - President & Chief Executive Officer

Katie Davis - Group Treasurer Interim Chief Financial Officer, Exchange Bank of Canada

Gerhard Barnard - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robin Cornwell - Catalyst Research

Jim Byrne - Acumen Capital

Jason Senensky - Chapter Twelve Capital

Adam Wilk - Greystone Capital Management

Operator

Good morning, afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Currency Exchange International 2023 Q4 and Fiscal Year End Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, please note that all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Also note that the call is being recorded.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.

Bill Mitoulas

Thank you, Sylvie. Good morning everyone. Welcome to the Currency Exchange International conference call to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2023. Thanks for joining us.

With us today are President and CEO, Randolph Pinna; Group Chief Financial Officer, Gerhard Barnard; and Group Treasurer and recently appointed interim CFO of Exchange Bank of Canada, Katie Davis.

Gerhard will provide us with an overview of CXI's financial results and performance, followed by his latest perspective of the company's operations. And then Randolph will then provide his commentary on CXI's strategic initiatives, sales efforts, and business activities, after which we'll open it up for your questions.

Today's conference call is open to shareholders, prospective shareholders, members of the investment community, including the media. For those of you who may happen to leave our call before its conclusion, please be advised that this conference call will be recorded

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CURN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CURN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.