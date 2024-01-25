Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2024 11:12 AM ETCohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.28K Followers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Heller - Senior Vice President & Corporate Counsel

Matt Stadler - Chief Financial Officer

Jon Cheigh - Chief Investment Officer

Joe Harvey - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Dunn - Evercore ISI

Adam Beatty - UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cohen & Steers Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Thursday, January 25th, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Heller, Senior Vice President and Corporate Counsel of Cohen & Steers. Please go ahead.

Brian Heller

Thank you and welcome to the Cohen & Steers fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me are our Chief Executive Officer, Joe Harvey, our Chief Financial Officer, Matt Stadler, and our Chief Investment Officer, Jon Cheigh.

I want to remind you that some of our comments and answers to your questions may include forward-looking statements. We believe these statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, but actual outcomes could differ materially due to a number of factors, including those described in our accompanying third quarter earnings release and presentation, our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and our other SEC filings.

We assume no duty to update any forward-looking statement. Further, none of our statements constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of any fund or other investment vehicle.

Our presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures, referred to as-adjusted financial measures, that we believe are meaningful

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CNS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.