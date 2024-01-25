xijian/E+ via Getty Images

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI), a turn-key self-storage and industrial building solutions provider, has experienced high growth amid favorable demand trends. JBI is capitalizing on the structural demand drivers arising from life changes that industry experts call the "4 Ds:"

Dislocation

Downsizing

Divorce

Death.

In recent years, urbanization and surging mortgage rates helped fuel domestic migration, as many Americans sought lower-cost housing and more space in crowded cities.

U.S. Mortgage Rate Average (U.S. Federal Reserve Economic Data ((FRED)) citing Freddie Mac)

JBI has benefitted from mortgage rates that approached 8% in November 2023. With current rates above 7% compared to the 2%-3% lows during the COVID pandemic, housing affordability has prompted many individuals to downsize, rent, and find alternative spaces. U.S. urbanization rates have been steady at ~0.25% in recent years leading into 2022, and continued positive urbanization could benefit Janus International. As a self-storage construction market leader, Janus seeks to continue capitalizing on these trends.

Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Stock

Market Capitalization: $2.07B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 1/23/2024): 19 out of 654

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 1/23/2024): 1 out of 41

Janus is the top Quant-rated stock in the Building Products industry, up more than 36% in the past 12 months. Headquartered in Georgia with operations in five US states, the UK, and Australia, Janus manufactures and provides turn-key self-storage units, access control technologies, commercial door solutions, and other building products.

Targeting three significant markets: (1) self-storage construction/servicing, (2) Nokē Smart Entry system, and (3) commercial solutions, primarily made up of industrial roll-up sheet doors and rolling steel doors, Janus said that it holds 80% market share of the self-storage institutional segment.

Janus Stock Market Leading Solutions (Janus Investor Presentation)

Institutional facilities usually include multi-story, climate-controlled units owned and/or managed by large REITs. Janus's self-storage offering includes facility planning, design, and construction services, and it has 55% of the private storage market. Janus estimates the total addressable market for its Nokē Smart Entry System technology is $5.5 billion based on the assumption the U.S. has roughly 22 million self-storage units and $250 worth of potential Nokē content per unit. According to Janus estimates, a 1% adoption rate implies $46 million in revenue, and 10% adoption would mean $550 million in sales annually. In its Q3 filing, Janus said the total installed Nokē units sits at 255,000, up 10.8% YoY.

Janus International New Revenue Streams (JBI Stock Investor Presentation)

Although Janus is a relatively small player in the $3 billion commercial market, it is gaining market share and possesses strong profitability and growth.

Profitability & Growth

During Q3, Janus announced the complete back-end migration of Nokē to Amazon Web Services (AWS). Janus said it allows the company to leverage AWS, industrial IoT, AI, and security capabilities. It also increases Nokē's availability and global reach while "enabling real-time over-the-air device management," the company said in its Q3 earnings call.

Recent developments show Janus is making progress on its smart technology market strategy. With 97% of Q3 revenue coming from North America, Janus wants to expand its international customer base, especially through its Nokē storage access tech and commercial channels. On January 16, Janus announced that Trojan Storage will roll out Nokē smart locks across its 43 facilities. Trojan said Janus' product better met the company's need to modernize the self-storage experience after individual door security alternatives failed.

JBI has a B+ Growth Factor Grade highlighted by levered free cash flow (TTM) growth of nearly 200%. Projections indicate this strong trend will continue with revenue growth forward at +14%, EBITDA (FWD) +22%, EBIT (FWD) +32%, and long-term EPS (FWD) +15%.

JBI Growth Grades (SA Premium)

Janus's revenue more than doubled from 2018 to 2022 to $1.09 billion, while operating margins rose from 11% to 18% in the same period. Posting strong, profitable growth over the past five years, Janus has secured solid Factor Grades with an overall Strong Buy Quant score of 4.81.

1-yr Price Return JBI Stock vs. sector peers (as of 1/18/24) (SA Premium)

JBI has also performed better than many of its peers over the past three and six months and has strong momentum compared to the industrial sector.

JBI Stock vs sector peers price-performance (SA Premium)

Some of JBI's price bounce came after Forbes listed it to its most successful small-cap companies for 2024. Forbes screened 1,000 companies based on earnings, sales growth, ROE, and stock performance over the past year and five years.

Q3 revenue of $280 million (~7% YoY growth) beat by $4.63 million, and EPS of $0.27 beat by $0.03. Q3 adjusted EBITDA growth was up 20% YoY. Janus Q3's sales mix included 31% for new construction, 37% for restoring/rebuilding/replacing (R3), and 31% for commercial/other. New construction was up 40% YoY, largely due to continued high occupancy rates of storage units at existing facilities and commercial initiatives put in place in 2022. Commercial solutions segment was up 11%, and R3 was down 2%. The company expressed confidence in its backlog and visibility into end markets and again raised its year-end outlook.

Janus secured 'A' grades in key underlying profitability metrics, including EBIT, EBITDA, Net Income, Levered FCF margins, and ROE and ROTC. EBIT margins (TTM) of 22% are more than 125% higher than the industrial sector median of almost 10%. A low capex/sales ratio weighs on JBI's B+ Profitability Grade. However, Janus in Janus' Q3 Earnings Call, it said it has begun incremental growth capex to expand production capacity in Europe and on the West Coast, and its "capex light" nature of the business allows for the strong conversion of operating cash flow to free cash flow.

JBI Profitability Grades (SA Premium)

Valuation

JBI has strong profitability, growth, and momentum, and as highlighted by a forward PEG of 0.32x, a discount to the sector according to my Quant ratings.

JBI Stock Valuation (SA Premium)

JBI also showcases EV/EBITDA ratios of +20% under the sector and EV/EBIT ratios of +35% under. While the stock's fundamentals and outlook are attractive, there are some risks to consider when evaluating this stock pick.

Risks

Stiff competition in building and construction industries can come with a competitive bidding process. Janus must compete for projects based on pricing, schedule, and services, and the competition includes local, national, and regional providers in all of Janus's markets, which could place downward pressure on pricing, thereby squeezing profit margins.

Janus's business strategy relies partly on acquisitions, which risks incurring expenses in sourcing and evaluating opportunities. The timing, size, and/or success or failure rate of acquisitions may lead to volatile financial results. Dependence on the price and availability of steel coil and other purchased components may adversely impact Janus' operational and financial condition. A decline in urbanization and relocation trends leading to lower self-storage occupancy rates could impair Janus's sales growth and profitability.

Conclusion

Janus Incorporated is the number one quant-rated stock in the Building Products industry and has strong Quant Factor Grades across the board. Seeking Alpha's Factor Grades rate investment characteristics on a sector-relative basis. JBI is a top-performing industrial with a healthy backlog of business, high margins, and expansion through smart technologies, providing a positive outlook for the stock with strong momentum. Janus posted record sales and profits in Q3 and beat earnings for the seventh time in the past eight quarters. Consider this Quant Strong buy long-term in a sector known as one of the industries driving the U.S. economy. We have many Top Industrial stocks to choose from, or if you're seeking a limited number of monthly ideas from the hundreds of top quant stocks, consider exploring Alpha Picks.