PIMCO CEF Update: PIMCO Struggled To Outperform Last Year

In this article, we provide an update on the PIMCO CEF (closed-end fund) suite. Specifically, we discuss the changes in leverage and distribution coverage. We also discuss how PIMCO taxable funds performed last year in the context of the broader CEF market and what it could mean for this year.

Coverage Update

Muni CEF coverage fell marginally after climbing for a couple of months while taxable coverage was nearly flat.

However, there were some significant moves in a few individual taxable fund figures. For example, (RCS) coverage rose by 9% while (PAXS) coverage fell by 9%.

UNII figures (shown as ratios of monthly distributions) across both Muni and taxable funds continued to trend lower, in line with sub-par coverage.

Leverage Update

December borrowings across taxable funds were nearly unchanged from the November level. Apart from the rare spike in September and October, ostensibly to take advantage of credit market weakness, borrowings remain at historically low levels. This is likely a function of two things - relatively rich credit valuations as well as high leverage costs. If either one of these factors change, we would expect to see a rise in borrowings. We also don't expect a sharp drop in borrowings, as credit markets don't tend to richen much more from the current level and leverage costs are not expected to rise further.

Although aggregate borrowing levels remained pretty flat, there were a couple of shifts in two funds - a drop in (PCM) borrowings and a rise in (RCS) borrowings. RCS is overweight Agencies, and PIMCO has highlighted attractive valuations there in their latest outlook, so it's no surprise RCS leveraged up.

As a result of NAV gains in December as well as a slight drop in borrowings, leverage across the taxable suite continued to fall, now just north of 30%.

The leverage picture in the taxable suite is binary - 5 funds have relatively high levels of leverage and 6 funds have relatively low levels of leverage. As we have highlighted earlier, the low leverage funds (outside of PGP, whose low leverage is likely due to its sizable equity holdings) are all ARPS funds, i.e., funds that rely in part on auction-rate preferreds for their leverage.

The rate on the ARPS is north of 10% for 3 of the funds, which likely explains their lower overall leverage.

Market Themes

With 2023 behind us, it makes sense to look at the total NAV performance of the taxable suite in absolute terms as well as in a broader context.

Here we see that, overall, the suite put in a very middling performance, with the two CMBS overweight funds (PDO) and (PAXS) seriously struggling and, arguably, only one fund - (PTY) - delivering strong outperformance.

Apart from the idiosyncratic positioning of PDO and PAXS, the rest of the field did a middling job for a few reasons. One, the funds that outperformed like (ACP) and (KIO) have exceptionally low quality holdings. A simple way to describe 2023 in terms of performance drivers is that credit spreads fell sharply as the chart below shows. Lower-quality assets like single-B and lower rated loans which ACP and KIO primarily hold would have outperformed (lower-quality securities, much like higher-beta stocks, tend to rally more when markets rise and vice-versa).

Although PIMCO, unusually, does not disclose the credit quality of its holdings, its fund managers have been talking up higher-quality holdings last year, focusing specifically on Agencies. If they tilted to these types of holdings, it easily explains why the funds struggled to outperform.

A secondary reason likely has to do with a combination of relatively low leverage across half of the taxable funds, relatively high management fees for the more recently launched funds as well as high costs of leverage for funds funded in part with auction-rate preferreds. These were significant drags on performance.

What does this mean for 2024 performance? Given spreads started this year at very tight levels, we don't expect a similar level of underperformance versus funds like ACP and KIO. In fact, a higher-quality stance is much more likely to be an asset than a liability this year.

Stance And Takeaways

The total NAV return picture year-to-date looks quite different from 2023. The equity-overweight PGP fund is a laggard, while the CMBS-overweight funds PDO and PAXS have gone from zero to hero this year. Granted, the difference in returns is fairly small and the year is still young, but this reversal highlights the tendency of markets to switch on a dime.

The average taxable PIMCO CEF valuation has pushed above a 10% premium level after dropping close to a discount late last year.

The valuation premium relative to the rest of the market is on the high side in the context of the last few years but fairly average over the last decade.

At the moment we remain on the sidelines across the PIMCO CEF suite as the rest of the year is likely to present more attractive entry opportunities.

