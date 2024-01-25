Bruce Bennett

Introduction

As a new chapter of the coffee wars seems about to be written due to McDonald's (MCD) opening of its new concept CosMc's, it becomes even more interesting while getting ready for Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) upcoming earnings report.

In fact, last year Starbucks was on a roll, posting 12% revenue growth, 8% of which came from comparable sales growth. If we consider China only saw 5% comparable sales growth, the overall result shows a company whose diversified footprint and strong franchise in the U.S. is generating solid growth.

As we approach Starbucks' earnings, there are a few things to consider, two of which are rather new to the investment thesis for the company.

Summary of previous coverage

Starbucks has had a difficult year during the pandemic. Then, as things picked up speed once again, it had to face issues linked to unionization. This led Starbucks' founder Howard Schultz to come back for the third time as interim-CEO and present to the public a reinvention plan focused on comparable store sales growth, store count growth, margin expansion, and disciplined capital allocation. The company now runs around 38k stores around the world, but it targets to reach 55k by 2030. Each store is forecasted to deliver a 50% return on the investment with a 25% cash margin.

On top of this huge expansion, Starbucks has built its Starbucks Rewards Membership program which, as of the last available data has around 33 million 90-day active members, up 14% YoY. In its fiscal Q4, Starbucks' balance sheet reported $1.7 billion under the item "stored value card liability and current portion of deferred revenue". This means the company gets paid upfront and can thus receive funds at zero interest which can be right away deployed for its funding needs. In the meantime, it runs its operations and waits for its members to use the stored value. The more this program grows, the less Starbucks will need to raise new debt.

Starbucks Q1 earnings preview

While most companies will report their Q4 earnings, Starbucks is about to report its Q1 2024 earnings because it ended its fiscal year in September.

Since its last earnings report, however, we have been able to gather some interesting facts about the company from its recent presentation at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference back in December.

The general frame

Before we move to a few numbers, let's consider the overall picture to understand where Starbucks is headed.

First, two-thirds of its global retail growth over the next three years will come from international business.

Secondly, some internal shifts are impacting Starbucks' sales mix. As the new CEO Laxman Narasimhan pointed out at the Morgan Stanley Consumer Conference, the company's beverage business "has shifted heavily to cold". The second area where Starbucks is developing a new business line is the "food attach opportunity", having found that its breakfast business is huge. Now, customers seem to want all-day breakfast and all-day snacking. While McDonald's launches CosMc's, Starbucks believes it can address this growing market through its existing stores. To say it in short, Starbucks believes it is already prepared "to play the afternoon". This is because part of its reinvention plan aims at making it easier for baristas to fulfill quickly a growing number of orders.

Third, I think is still underestimated the impact AI can have on restaurants, with a streamlined workflow and a new way to aggregate data about customer behavior, thus leveraging the app quite more than today. I also believe restaurants will be one of the easiest industries to change from within thanks to generative AI because their business model and their operations are repetitive and simpler compared to other industries.

Fourth, we can't think about Starbucks without considering China, which has been sort of a woe for the company since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Mr. Narasimhan was bold enough to agree with those who say "the next China is China". To confirm this, he shared a few data points. In 24 years, China has gone from almost no cup of coffee per capita to 12 cups per capita. Considering Japan is at 280 and the U.S. is at 380, Starbucks' CEO believes the company is still in the early days of its Chinese business. And yet, China is seeing a coffee shop boom, with Starbucks alone having grown its store count by 65% after the pandemic. At the same time, other shops are popping out, creating a promotional environment but also showing coffee is becoming a strong trend in the country. China is also recovering at a slower pace than what we would have expected. However, the long-term trend for coffee consumption is clear.

SBUX earnings forecast

Since Starbucks is reporting its Q1 earnings, let's start from the FY24 guidance the company released at the end of FY23.

As shown below, Starbucks expects comparable sales growth between 5% and 7%, with China expected to have a rather strong Q1 to then moderate down between 4% and 6% comp growth. Comparable sales growth is the real foundation of Starbucks' growth, coupled with new store growth. This guidance is a bit below compared to FY23 guidance, which was expecting 7% to 9% comp growth. My take is double-faced: on one side, Starbucks may be underpromising to then overdeliver; on the other, Starbucks is rightly prudent because 2023 was a big year for consumer spending, which may moderate a bit as the impact of high-interest rates starts to be felt a bit more than now.

SBUX Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

If we add to comp growth the revenue that will be generated by new stores, Starbucks guides for global revenue in the low-double digits. Moving down from the top line to the bottom line, we see Starbucks guiding for strong EPS growth between 15% to 20%. This is because the company is working on margin expansion, as well. If we think about it, the fact Starbucks is increasing its store count can also lead, if the expansion is well executed, to a more effective scale. Moreover, after a pause, Starbucks has started executing buybacks once again, though not as big as before. Still, in FY23, it spent almost $1 billion to repurchase back its common stock.

So, given this guidance, we should assess whether Starbucks can make at least $37.7 billion in revenue and $4.8 billion in net income for FY2024. This would be equal to a revenue growth of 11% and a net income growth of 16%.

Considering how energy and caffeinated drinks are seeing higher and higher demand and that the annual growth rate in consumption is forecasted to be between 7% and 8% from 2023 to 2030, I think Starbucks is well positioned to grow its sales at least at this pace.

When we consider Starbucks' quarterly reports, we should be aware the company sees very little seasonality, with just a bit of extra strength in its Q4 (ending in September) against its Q1 (the one about to be reported). Considering a 10% YoY revenue growth, we could reasonably forecast Starbucks to report its first-ever Q1 of over $9 billion. We would be before a $9.5 billion quarter. With an operating margin expanding from 13.7% in Q1 of 2023 to 14% now, which is rather conservative, we would be before an operating income of $1.34 billion. Assuming another 30 bps expansion for Starbucks' net income margin, which would move up from 10.4% to 10.7% which would give $1 billion in net income. This would be the first Q1 ever for Starbucks with over $1 billion in net income. If we divide this by the number of shares outstanding at the end of Q4 (1.15 billion), we have our EPS forecast at $0.90. Considering the impact of buybacks, Starbucks could have bought at least 3 million shares. This is not that meaningful and it should not impact the company's EPS at all. Of course, if Starbucks has deployed a lot more cash into buybacks, we could have a different result. In addition, I have used conservative metrics. If Starbucks performs just a little bit above what I have said, it could easily report EPS around $0.95-$0.97. This would allow us to forecast EPS for the full year at $4.15 which gives us a fwd PE of 22. For Starbucks, this begins to be around value territory.

Conclusion

Starbucks is a buy heading into earnings. There is little chance the company will miss big in my view and there is a lot of room for the company to surprise investors considering how well the overall economy is doing, especially in the U.S. This is why I keep considering Starbucks as a company brewing up profits.

In my last article, I shared a discounted cash flow model, which I still consider to be reasonable. Based on a FCF growth rate of 9.5% and a WACC of 6.2% we ended up with a target price of $116. In today's market, where prices are high, Starbucks is becoming hence more and more compelling as a true compounder trading at a reasonable price.