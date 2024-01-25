Earnings Have Been Horrible Thus Far For The S&P 500

ZargonDesign/iStock via Getty Images

More than 20% of the S&P 500 has reported results, and to this point, the results haven't been pretty. Heading into results, the expectation was for earnings to grow by roughly 2% versus last year's results of $53.36 per share. However, to this point, results have been weaker than expected, which will need to change when companies start to report results next week for the growth expectations to be met.

As of the morning of January 25, with 111 of the 500 companies in the S&P 500 having reported results, earnings growth for the quarter has fallen by 4.7%. At the same time, sales have grown by 3.5%. This would suggest that margins are contracting this quarter for the companies that have reported results so far, a trend that, if it continues, speaks poorly for margins for the rest of the quarter and potentially for 2024.

Bloomberg

Margin Contraction

Currently, margin expectations for the fourth quarter have plunged to just 9.9%, from previous estimates of nearly 10.5% at the start of the year, a huge decline in very short order. This is also now dragging on first-quarter margin expectations, which have declined to 11.4%.

Bloomberg

Falling Earnings Estimates

The falling margin expectations are also weighing on earnings expectations for the first quarter, which dropped to $55.61 per share from around $57.31 in September, a decline of about 2.8%. But again, this will come back to margins and where they go because if margin estimates for the first quarter continue to decline, it will likely weigh more on earnings estimates as we move forward.

Bloomberg

Sales Are One Bright Spot

The saving grace for the index thus far is that despite the weaker earnings results to this point and falling margin expectations, earnings estimates for the fourth quarter have risen off their depressed levels, and that is likely because there has been better-than-expected sales growth, with sales growth estimates pushing higher. In contrast, sales growth for the first quarter remains unchanged.

Bloomberg

However, because sales growth estimates are not moving higher for the first quarter of 2024, full-year 2024 earnings estimates are lower, to $240.52 per share, down from $244.50 per share at the beginning of September. This creates a problem overall because if margins continue to erode, it will mean that sales growth will need to rise to account for the eroding margins to maintain earnings estimates. But overall nominal GDP growth is slowing, and slower nominal GDP growth typically leads to slower earnings and sales growth. The fourth quarter saw nominal GDP growth slow to 5.8% on a year-over-year basis, the slowest since the third quarter of 2018.

Bloomberg

If nominal GDP growth continues to slow, it will confirm those slowing growth expectations for sales growth. It puts more importance on margins overall, but if margins continue to perform worse than expected, it will be hard for earnings to grow as forecasted for 2024.

The rest of the fourth quarter will have to be materially better than what has been seen thus far because earnings just haven't been good enough, especially considering how far stocks have run and stretched valuations are on a historical basis.