GDP rose at 3.3% pace in Q4 while core inflation came in at target 2%. (0:15) Humana slashes profit guidance on Medicare costs. (3:11) Tesla's 'train wreck' earnings call. (4:00)

U.S. GDP growth came in much stronger than expected to wrap up 2023, while the accompanying inflation eased worries that Fed hawks would leave their nests.

The initial estimate for Q4 showed that GDP rose at an annual rate of 3.3%, well ahead of the 2% consensus and easing from its exceptionally strong pace of 4.9% in Q3.

The quarter's growth reflected increases in consumer spending, exports, state and local government spending, nonresidential fixed investment, federal government spending, private inventory investment, and residential investment. In other words, consumers, businesses, and the government kept spending. The only offset was increased imports, which subtracts from the figure.

Dario Perkins, economist at GlobalData TS Lombard, says it's a rough landscape for the but-the-economy-is-much-weaker-than-it-seems crowd "because there isn't much to dislike in that GDP release."

"Congrats America! You have an economy we can only dream about in Europe."

The core PCE price index, which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, came in right at the FOMC target of 2% for the quarter, as expected. That’s down from 2.3% in Q3.

The “2% pace sets the stage for an easing in the Fed's too restrictive policy rate by midyear,” says Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RMS.

Following the Goldilocks mix of growth and inflation, the market reacted accordingly.

Stocks moved higher, with the major averages up around +0.5%. Treasury yields are moving back slightly. The odds for a Fed rate cut in March edged up, and it’s close to a coin toss once again.

J.P. Morgan global strategist Marko Kolanovic says, “The equity rally of the past couple of months was driven by the emergence of a goldilocks disinflation thesis that would allow central banks to cut rates early and aggressively (ahead of elections).”

But he believes “the disinflation process is likely to slow or stall in 1H24, in part due to the impact of shipping/supply chain disruptions and upside risk for energy prices.”

GDP wasn’t the only report on a busy economic calendar.

Durable goods orders were unchanged in December, well shy of the +1.1% increase expected due to a drop in aircraft demand. But excluding transportation, core orders rose 0.6%, ahead of the consensus of +0.2%.

Wells Fargo notes, though, that "underlying durables spending is finally catching a break. Most of 2023 was characterized by only tepid and, at times, even fleeting demand for big-ticket durable goods orders amid a higher cost of capital. Yet, November and December comprised two out of the three largest monthly increases for the full year in durable goods orders ex-transportation."

In addition, initial jobless claims bounced above 200,000 from what looked increasingly like a weather-related plunge the week before. And December new home sales rose more than expected, reflecting the decline seen in mortgage rates.

Humana (HUM) shares plunged after the health insurer took a huge haircut on its guidance for 2024. The company expects around $16 in adjusted earnings per share, compared to the Wall Street consensus of $28.91.

The outlook takes into account the higher Medicare Advantage medical costs experienced in Q4 and expected to continue this year.

Comcast (CMCSA) reported fourth-quarter results that topped expectations and unveiled an expanded $15 billion buyback and a 7% dividend boost. But it also continued to post declines in broadband subscribers.

NextEra Energy (NEE) topped quarterly expectations, thanks in part to a drop in natural gas prices. It also struck a bullish tone ahead, saying it expects to grow adjusted EPS by 6%–8% annually through 2026, off 2024 levels.

Tesla (TSLA) could be heading for its fourth straight post-earnings slide after disappointing analysts and investors with a lack of clarity on the year ahead.

Roth MKM analyst Craig Irwin said to expect multiple compressions on Tesla considering 3.5% revenue growth, and called the stock “egregiously overvalued." The firm has a price target of $85.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives was not particularly impressed with the earnings call, saying: "We were dead wrong expecting Musk and team to step up like adults in the room on the call and give a strategic and financial overview of the ongoing price cuts, margin structure, and fluctuating demand....instead we got a high-level Tesla long-term view with another train wreck conference call.”

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said the 2024 outlook was the least detailed in memory.

"Into the vacuum of a guide for notably lower volume growth, we expect Street numbers to allow more room for error in an uncertain period," he warned. The view is that investors are on their own in terms of forecasting revenue, margins, and capex.

He still has an Overweight rating, though, on the long-term potential of Tesla's AI/Robotics/Energy initiatives.

BofA’s equity team is out with its analysis of hedge fund positioning – and the stocks they embrace and shun.

Looking to stocks where hedge funds are most Overweight there are names like Bath & Body Works (BBWI), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and Qorvo (QRVO).

The stocks where hedge funds have the biggest short positions include Walmart (WMT), Eli Lilly (LLY), Coca-Cola (COLA), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).