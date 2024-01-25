Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Packaging Corporation: Strong Q4 Results But Valuation Is Elevated (Downgrade)

Seeking Profits
Summary

  • Packaging Corporation of America reported solid earnings with better-than-expected margins, causing shares to rally 4%.
  • Packaging Corporation's revenue was in line at $1.94 billion, down 2% from last year, but demand is expected to improve as excess inventory is worked down.
  • The company's Q1 guidance is mixed, which is leading to my concerns about its high valuation, and it is a prudent time to reduce positions.

Distribution Warehouse With Cardboard Boxes On The Racks And On The Floor

onurdongel

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has delivered for investors, returning about 34% over the past year. On Wednesday night, the company reported solid Q4 earnings with better-than-expected margins. This caused shares to rally 4% on Thursday.

Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

