onurdongel

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has delivered for investors, returning about 34% over the past year. On Wednesday night, the company reported solid Q4 earnings with better-than-expected margins. This caused shares to rally 4% on Thursday.

In September, I moved PKG down to a “hold” from a “buy” on valuation concerns. Since then, its ~15% return has exceeded the S&P 500’s (SP500) ~9.5% gain; given this outperformance, I arguably should have recommended continuing to buy rather than simply holding onto positions.

Given its performance and new results, now is a good time to revisit PKG. Frankly, I am surprised shares have reacted quite so positively to results and would recommend reducing positions.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s fourth quarter, PKG earned $2.13 in adjusted EPS, which beat consensus by $0.30, though it was down 9% from last year. Revenue was essentially in-line at $1.94 billion, down 2% from last year as the packaging companies have seen demand weakened by customers working down excess inventory, a headwind that should be largely in the rearview mirror. For the full year, PKG earned $8.70, down 22%; these declines slowed throughout the year as inventory pressures eased.

Packaging segment income fell from $282 million to $264 million while paper income fell to $28 million from $32 million. Packaging shipments per day rose by 5.1%, and there was an additional shipping day. Daily shipments also rose by 5.2% sequentially, speaking to improved demand. Management said demand was “stronger than our expectations” while efforts to upgrade its facilities are contributing to lower costs and strong utilization. Against this, lower pricing was the primary headwind, partially offset by lower operating costs thanks to cheaper energy prices. However, with price increases taking effect in January, this pressure should diminish going forward.

Investors are clearly focused on increased throughput and management’s encouraging commentary on demand improving. The glut of customer inventory that has weighed down demand appears to be largely eliminated. Of course, e-commerce shipping is a major driver of demand for cardboard boxes. When COVID happened, there was of course a massive surge of e-commerce activity, as you can see below. No one knew how long this would last, and no retailer wants to be unable to fulfill sales because its lacks packaging materials. As such, they ordered as though this level of demand would continue. When lockdowns ended though, we saw e-commerce lose share to in-person retail, leaving retailers with more cardboard than they needed. As such, they reduced orders and began working down this excess inventory.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Over the past year, we have seen e-commerce penetration resume its rise, as has been the secular trend. This has helped hasten the inventory drawdown, and with inventories now normalized, PKG and other packaging companies should see demand for their product more in-line with end consumer demand. Over the longer term, I continue to expect e-commerce penetration to rise, and paper is also increasingly a packaging substitute for plastic products, given it is more environmentally friendly. While these secular tailwinds have always been in place, this cyclical headwind that has driven down earnings over the past year is largely complete.

Importantly, management has also managed the company well through this down-cycle. SG&A was down nearly 2% from last year, for instance. Interestingly, net interest expense fell by $4 million to $11 million. PKG has uniquely been a beneficiary of higher rates. That is because it has fixed-rate debt, but its cash position has risen to $1.2 billion from $470 million a year ago. This cash now earns more than it did a year ago, reducing PKG’s net interest burden.

In 2022, Packaging Corp did extensive upgrading work across its facilities, a reason utilization and operating cost performance has been strong this year. With a more normalized level of spending in 2023, its cap-ex fell from $824 million to $470 million, another reason its cash position has increased. PKG needs no more than ~$750 million of cash to safely run its business, creating scope for ongoing share repurchases in 2024. Thanks to 2023 buybacks, its share count is down by 2% from last year

While all of this is positive, the company’s Q1 guidance was complicated, in my view. Management guided to higher corrugated product shipments in Q1 given strong demand, though a mill conversion will reduce containerboard volumes. PKG also raised prices in January, which should be a tailwind, though cold weather has increased utility prices. Including a $0.16 impact from its conversion outage, it expects EPS to be about $1.54. For comparison, last year, it earned $2.20 in Q1, so this is a meaningful decline. Consensus was for $1.75 in Q1 2024, and $8.64 for the full year. At first glance, this guidance seems fairly weak relative to consensus, which would normally cause a stock to fall.

Now, mill conversion timing can cause lumpy one-time impact to results. If we were to exclude this, guidance implies about $1.70; this is still about $0.05 below consensus, but PKG does have a history of being conservative and outperforming. Still, this at best argues for a roughly in-line quarter with consensus. Given how much shares have run, and the fact they are now nearly 20x consensus earnings, this is strong price reaction to guidance.

Investors are likely focused on the fact management has seen positive upside surprises to demand in Q4 and that it expects continued demand growth in Q1. With inventory rationalization, that should be an environment for margin expansion, and if utility prices come back down after a cold winter, that could support a sequential acceleration in earnings.

In my September article, I argued some of this demand and margin improvement was likely to happen, which is why I forecast about $9 in earnings power, about 4% above consensus estimates. I do believe this scenario is playing out, but based on Q1 guidance, I do not see reason to expect more than the $9 in earnings power I previously saw. I suspect we may see some analyst estimate increases over the coming days.

My excessive caution about the stock has not been about results, but about how the market and investors would react to results I expected. Admittedly, the broader market has also rallied, expanding P/E multiples, but with PKG growing earnings only about 3.5% year over year, its 19.3x forward multiple is expensive in my view, even with its strong balance sheet and operating performance.

At the risk of being early and leaving further gains on the table, at this multiple, I believe investors should begin taking profits and reducing positions in Packaging Corporation of America stock. I am generally cautious on the broader market given the extent of the recent rally and still-high interest rates, and if there is a correction, I expect PKG would not be immune to it given its lofty multiple and the fact near-term growth is likely to be fairly modest. PKG has been an excellent long-term performer, but its valuation is now stretched, as results are not really better than expected a few months ago, making now a prudent time to trim back positions.