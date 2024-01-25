Wirestock

In my view, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) currently is what I estimate is the market's most extreme "show me" story. With still negative profitability in both book profits and cash generation and over $40bn in net debt, Boeing's entire investment proposition hinges on the company being able to ramp up production by ~53% for the 737 and ~150% for the 787, and working through its massive Covid-overhang inventory while simultaneously improving pricing yields in its commercial aircraft business and getting out of costly fixed-price contracts in its defense segment. However, even when giving Boeing the benefit of the doubt to manage achieving those targets in light of still ongoing issues at key suppliers, I view the scenario as largely priced in at normalized multiples. Hence I am equal weight on Boeing shares and see a slightly upward tilted risk/reward balanced out by negative public sentiment and Airbus offering a more attractive investment proposition in terms of visibility, capital flexibility and idiosyncratic risk.

Factors that would make me more constructive include an earlier-than-expected clearance of 737 MAX deliveries to China, significant progress in BCA (Boeing Commercial Aviation) and BDS (Boeing Defense Systems) margins and higher production rates. Likewise, factors that would make me less constructive include longer than anticipated China delays, further quality/supply chain issues, and slower than expected production rate ramp-up.

[Note: I will largely focus on the Commercial Airplanes side of Boeing in this article and aim to offer a deep dive into the defense segment and its current problems at a later point]

Boeing Trades at ~22% Discount to Airbus Based on FY25 FCF Estimates

Comparing Boeing's valuation with its arch-rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), I find that its shares trade at a significant discount on both FY25 and FY26 Free Cash Flow estimates. Given current market capitalizations and using mine and consensus estimates for generated FCF, Boeing trades at a 7.1%/8.8% yield compared to Airbus' 5.5% and 7.3%, putting Boeing at respective 22% and 17% multiple discounts.

Implied Free Cash Flow Yields (S&P Market Intelligence)

I estimate this divergence in valuation is largely a product of 3 key investor concerns regarding Boeing:

1) Lack of Visibility on Production and Delivery Targets given Supply Chain Issues

As originally communicated during its November 2022 Investor Day, Boeing targets ~800 deliveries p.a. by 2025/2026, both by working through its inventories (see point 2) and a significant ramp-up in production. Monthly production rates for the Narrowbody 737 jets are planned to be expanded to 57.5/month by October of 2025, first surpassing pre-grounding levels at 42.5/month by February of 2025 with management stating their long-term target at 60/month. Simultaneously, production for the Widebody jets 787 and 777 is projected to rise to 10/month and 5/month respectively by 2025/2026. As of January 2024, Boeing has achieved monthly rates of 38/month for the 737, 4/month for the 787 and 3/month for the 777, implying necessary production increases of 53%, 150%, and 67%, respectively.

While those targets do not seem too out of touch, for reference Airbus also aims to increase production rates by 67% and 150% (45/m to 75/m and 4/m to 10/m) for its flagship programs A320 and A350, Boeing's recent history has been plagued by significant issues in both its own and suppliers' manufacturing, casting some doubt on the achievability of this ramp-up. In August 2023, Boeing identified a quality issue regarding improperly drilled holes in the aft pressure bulkhead which was manufactured by its prime 737 fuselage supplier Spirit AeroSystems (SPR). This was preceded by an earlier discovery in April when Boeing discovered several faulty tail fin fittings in fuselages delivered by Spirit. While both of those quality issues could be fixed eventually and remained largely contained within the company's manufacturing chain, they did slow down production progress significantly by having to divert floor space and labor, which has been noted by both Boeing and its suppliers as becoming increasingly scarce, towards inspections instead of manufacturing. Those quality issues, mainly involving Spirit have repeatedly been cited by management as the key reason in adjusting down its FY23 737 delivery target from 400-450 to 375-400 in October.

In total, Boeing achieved 528 deliveries in 2023, split by 396 for the 737-family (guidance: 375-400), 73 787-family planes (guidance: 70-80), and 59 deliveries from other aircraft families including the 777 and 767. I model out-year deliveries from FY24 onwards roughly in line with management targets towards 800 by FY26. I note that given Boeing's massive backlog of more than 5,000 aircraft as of Q3 23, achieved deliveries are more or less purely a function of how many planes the company can produce and how much of its inventory it can roll out. Assuming 800 deliveries in FY26, entirely through newly produced aircraft as management expects current inventory to be cleared by 2025, and targeted production rates for the 787 and 777 would imply a monthly rate of ~52 for the 737. I note that this is significantly below the 57.5/m Boeing aims to manufacture by October 2025 and the 60/m that has been repeatedly stated as a long-term target however given the ongoing pressure on the supply chain, especially at Spirit, I find it reasonable to apply some conservatism to my estimates. It also reflects the very recent announcement by the FAA to not grant allowances to any immediate further production expansion even as it effectively degrounds the MAX9 series that had been involved in the Alaska Airlines (ALK) accident.

Company Filings and Author's Projections

2) Elevated Inventories with Uncertainty on Resumption of 737 Max China Deliveries

Traditionally, Boeing did not hold a significant number of aircraft in inventory, aiming to maximize operational efficiency by keeping a minimum of floor space allocated to aircraft waiting for delivery. However, after an FAA-mandated grounding for the entire 737 MAX fleet in 2019 followed by the biggest external shock in aviation history in 2020, Boeing found itself unable to deliver finished aircraft while still keeping production up, as CNN notes both to keep its own workforce and its supplier base in business. As of January 2020, more than 3 months after the initial grounding Boeing still produced the 737 MAX at a rate of 42/month, before suspending production briefly from January to May at the height of the Covid pandemic.

Boeing Inventory Development (Company Filings)

Overall, inventories for Boeing's 2 flagship programs have decreased by just ~13% in 2023, mostly driven by a 36% reduction in 787 inventories while only 6% of 737s in inventory (ex-China) were delivered to customers and China inventories stayed at 85 throughout the year.

Boeing Aircrafts in Inventory 2023 (Company Filings)

3) Current Sentiment and Covid-Debt Limiting Capital Flexibility

Talking about Boeing, there is no way to get around the significant amount of negative press the company has been receiving lately, and in fact since the original 2 crashes that led to the 737 MAX's grounding in 2019. On January 6, a 737 MAX9 operated by Alaska Airlines had suffered a structural failure related to a door plug, leading to cabin decompression and forcing an emergency landing. While nobody had been seriously injured and the issue had later been identified to be endemic to the MAX9, this led to the grounding of the entire fleet and an in-detail FAA review. Discovering that the issue had, in fact, originated at the manufacturer, Alaska CEO Minicucci publicly scoured Boeing for their apparent lack of quality control and recurring issues. This only added to a previous statement by United's Kirby that the airline would at least "consider" removing the to date more than 5 years delayed MAX10 from its fleet plans, citing production delays and manufacturing issues as reasons with the Alaska Airlines incident apparently being "the straw that broke the camel's back".

While it's easy in hindsight to disregard this as fortunately no lives had been claimed in the incident, it created a significant (new) overhang on the stock, only adding to the general investor concern regarding Boeing's mounting quality issues, especially on its cash cow 737 line. I found this comment under a recent article on Boeing by SA contributor Trapping Value to be perfectly encapsulating the way I view the current situation.

Trapping Value: Boeing: Defying Gravity Since 2021

While the verdict "Doesn't matter what the financials say" is not to be taken literally, it is still an indication of the specific risks that any aerospace stock entails. And while the same is of course true for Airbus, the company's aircraft have performed without any major incident since more than a decade while Boeing has continually made headlines pointing at both quality and general leadership issues in the company and its supply chain which I deem to be one of the key factors for investors assigning a significant "safety-discount" to the latter.

Next to negative sentiment, another key concern I see around Boeing revolves around its balance sheet. Since the MAX groundings and the Covid-pandemic-induced global aviation shutdown, the company has amassed a significant debt position while simultaneously failing to generate substantial cash flows to service and pay off this debt burden.

Boeing Leverage Development (Company Filings)

Since 2017, Boeing has shifted from a sizeable net cash position of ~$10bn to, at its peak during the Covid pandemic, more than $43bn in net debt. As of FY22, the company carried around $41bn in net debt, offset by an EBITDA of just over $1bn. While the debt burden does not pose an immediate threat, it does act as a significant strain on Boeing's capital flexibility in terms of pursuing M&A or share buybacks. In contrast, Airbus has managed to keep a cash-positive position for the majority of the period and currently has around €8bn in net cash with board authorization to retire up to 10% of outstanding shares which can be estimated to significantly boost EPS and FCF/share over the coming years.

Valuation

Building on my assumptions for deliveries and production rates above, I estimate that by FY26 Boeing will be able to realize a weighted average price per aircraft of $77MM at assumed average list prices across the families of $110MM/$300MM/$420MM, which are discounted at what I deem to be market rates of 50%/55%/55%. Given higher near-and mid-term demand for Narrowbody jets such as the 737 family, I estimate its discount to list price slightly below the Widebody families of 787 and 777. I also note that this represents a significant upside to FY22 and LTM realized aircraft unit revenues of $54MM and $62MM which I see as reasonable given demand strength as underscored by aircraft OEMs' multi-year backlogs.

Company Filings and Author's Projections

For both BDS and BGS (Boeing Global Services), I remain relatively conservative, assuming constant YoY growth rates at 4% and 5% respectively, both in line with management guidance for MSD growth.

On a margin side, I model BCA in line with company targets to achieve an LDD operating margin by 2025/2026, returning to profitability in FY24 on easing supply chain pressure and decreasing inventories due to the resumption of China deliveries, which should free up factory floor space and eliminate some of the inefficiencies we saw in the last years. I also see BDS returning to profitability by FY25 as margin-destructive fixed-price contracts get renegotiated, reaching the MDD target by FY26 while BGS remains stable at ~16%. Overall, I model EBIT margins reaching 10.2% by FY26, in line with the company's guidance of ~10%.

After adjusting for non-cash charges but excluding volatile fluctuations in working capital and advanced billings, I estimate normalized operating cash flows of ~$11bn/~$13.4bn for FY25/26 which, after deducting Capex leaves Boeing with ~$9.2bn and ~$11.4bn in Free Cash Flow giving some credibility to management's $10bn target.

BA Financial Model (Company Filings and Author's Projections)

Applying a 15.5x multiple, which is the midcycle FY+2 P/FCF multiple at which Boeing has traded for the past 5 years, to my FY25 FCF/share estimate of $15.20 (assuming unchanged share count as debt repayment remains #1 priority), I calculate a price target of $236 per share, implying ~10% upside from current levels. I do note that this multiple might seem artificially low, especially considering closest peer Airbus currently trades at 19x P/FY25 FCF. However, I deem this a reasonable discount as despite acknowledging that we are in an aerospace upcycle, Boeing has a significantly lower visibility on its 2025/2026 targets coupled with a higher degree of execution risk given ongoing issues at key supplier SPR and negative public sentiment around the company's recent quality issues.

Risk/Reward

Given the highly volatile nature of Boeing's business, especially the Commercial Airplanes segment, I would also like to model out specific Bull and Bear cases to give investors a more holistic picture of Boeing's current risk/reward balance.

Bull Case: Supply chain issues ease faster than expected allowing BA to ramp up production and deliveries by a faster pace to ~850/year by FY26. Stronger pricing power as aircraft demand continues at post-Covid recovery levels pushes average realized price of $85MM per unit on lower discounts, improving BCA margins to 12% by FY26. Higher valuation multiple as investor concerns around quality issues ease and China inventory clears faster than expected. Renegotiations and selective exits of fixed-price contracts improve margins in BDS to ~8% by FY26. Applying a 17x multiple on my bull case FY25 FCF/share of $17.34 gives a PT of $295 (~38% upside).

Bear Case: Further quality and inspection issues hinder aircraft production and deliveries; the supply chain remains heavily constrained and BCA and BDS margins remain below targets. 737 MAX deliveries to China are further delayed leading to continued elevated inventory levels. Lower pricing yield at an average of $68MM/aircraft as near-term demand slows and Boeing needs to offer airlines higher discounts. Multiples rerate lower as quality issues at Boeing and suppliers continue to dampen the outlook for the 737 MAX. Applying a 13x multiple on my bear case FY25 FCF/share of $13.15 gives a PT of $171 (~20% downside).

BA Risk/Reward (Author's Projections)

