The German DAX Has Hit An All-Time High In December And This Is Why

This article looks at why the German stock exchange, called the DAX, reached a new high point last month. This will be done by looking at the national accounts using a sectoral balance approach, following the research of economist Professor Wynne Godley.

The picture below shows how much the DAX stock market has been trading in the past year.

From the chart, one can see that DAX went up and reached its highest point in July 2023. Then it dropped to a very low point in November 2023. The DAX went up in November, hit a new high in December 2024, and has mostly stayed at that high level since then. An examination of the country's financial records shows why the stock market has been doing so well.

For the past four years, the government has been spending more money than it has taken out. The picture above has bars in yellow that show the fiscal deficit. This means that the government of Germany has been putting money into the country's economy, which has been making the financial balances of the private sector go up.

The picture above shows that in 2023, the current account balance could be as big as 5. 5% of GDPBy looking at both sets of information, one can figure out the balance of the private domestic sector. The national government, represented by the letter G, makes up 2% of the country's total economic output. The external sector of the economy is called X and it makes up 5. 5% of the total economic output.

The equation is:

P = G + X.

This is an accounting term correct by definition and to solve it we add in the figures for 2023:

P = 2 +5.5 = 7.5%

The private domestic sector had an inflow of money in 2023 equal to 7.5% of GDP.

When you look at the sectoral balances on the FRED website, you will see a butterfly diagram.

The green line, which we have identified as P in the above equation is the private domestic sector balance and one sees that it is in surplus and that in the years between 2019 and 2021, it expanded outwards and increased to around 10% of GDP. The green line is produced by adding the input from the red national government [G] spending line and the dark blue external [X] sector line. The green line expands outwards by the sum of the red line and the dark blue line in perfect symmetry.

On the chart, I have added in thicker lines the results for 2023. One sees that the green line has again moved outward with the blue current account balance line declining contribution from the red federal government line.

It can not be overlooked that the DAX suffered a large retrace between July 2023 and November 2023 The contraction of the green private domestic sector balance line between 2021 and 2022 would explain this at the macro level. Contracting fiscal flows leads to contracting markets. Expanding fiscal flows lead to expanding markets.

In that space where the green line was able to expand between 2022 and 2023, the DAX was given the fuel it needed to make another all-time new high.

The chart above shows how much money Germany made in billions of $USD. The GDP for 2023 appears to be the same as for 2022. This is an amount of $4082.47B

Based on the numbers from earlier in this article, the private domestic sector has a balance of 7. 5% of the country's economic output, which means there is an inflow of about $306 billion into the private domestic sector financial balances. To figure out how much aggregate demand might be during the same time, we need to also include the money created by banks lending money. The chart below shows how much money the bank has given to people as loans.

Between January 2023 (EUR 1852.24B) and January 2024 (EUR1878.22B), a total of EUR 25B of bank credit growth occurred

Converting from EURO to USD for consistency at an exchange rate of 1.09 is $27.26B.

Bank credit as a percentage of GDP is 27.26/4082 x 100 = 0.66%.

Bank credit is represented by the letter C.

The equation for aggregate demand is:

G + X + C

So when we fill in the numbers we get the following result:

2 + 5.5 + 0.66 = 8.16% of GDP, which is pretty strong. Numerically this is $333B so the actual GDP result for 2023 could be $4415B. Most likely the result will lie between the two as not all results are taken at face value in the national accounts.

Looking to the future, and the possibility of investing in the DAX and making a profit, one thing that stands out quite strongly is the recovery of the external sector balance.

The current account chart above shows goes as far back as 2000. One sees that while never going negative the current account suffered a major setback during the COVID times. Since that time the current account has recovered strongly and is now approaching its former all-time highs. This is all good news for private domestic sector financial balances so long as the national government balance stays strong which is likely given the need for an energy transition, climate control, and re-armament for defense against an aggressive Russia.

While a current account surplus is generally celebrated it does come at a cost.

"It is a well-kept secret that the theory of international trade - the entire story about the benefits every country can gain by exchanging its goods with other countries - depends on the assumptions that (1) trade between countries is balanced and (2) trade does not alter the level of employment or unemployment. To exaggerate only a little, international trade theory proves convincingly that a set of prices can be found such that agents, coming to market with given quantities of goods, can all go away carrying alternative and, to each agent, superior baskets of goods. (Wynne Godley, 1995, p29)

The German current account is not balanced and indeed Germany is celebrated as an export superstar the envy of the world and a model to emulate. This is a fallacy of composition as one nation's trade deficit is another nation's surplus and sums to zero. It is therefore not possible for all nations to have a trade surplus at the same time.

Another little-known factor is the concept of fiscal space.

Total spending in an economy must balance with available resources otherwise inflation will result.

The sources of net inflows into the German economy are national government spending and the positive current account balance.

There is no financial constraint on the federal government lifting its nominal spending as it can always obtain money from the European Central Bank, apart from artificial constraints such as the debt brake and political logjams.

The problem is that with so much fiscal space taken up by the inflow from the current account surplus Germany would hit the inflation/resource availability -ceiling before the federal government had spent enough to provide fully for things like healthcare, education, infrastructure, and defense. In essence, Germany is using up its substance rather than its surplus and each year its capital stock is lower than the last.

The chart above contrasts Germany's Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) with that of the USA. Over the same timescale, the USA's GFCF rose fourfold (300%) while Germany's rose only 27% and has moved down to sideways since about 2018.

At the moment the politicians running the federal government are trying very hard not to spend money on the German economy but at the same time implement changes to energy generation climate control and re-armament. Generally, they think that the above three goals can only be achieved via cuts in other areas. As a result, there are now mass protests in Germany most notably in the farming sector. There has also been a move to the election of populist political parties such as the AfD.

Governance is impotent when it is not trusted by the majority of people. The Great Rejection is called populism. People are turning away from mainstream politics in favour of anything that offers emotional relief from the sense of frustration and deprivation. In the US, populism enabled... Donald Trump to enter the White House in 2017. He exploited the dissatisfaction driven by, for example, the decline in average life expectancy. America's mortality crisis is infecting the rest of the world. Averages conceal the far worse prospects for people confined in towns along the Rust Belt. In the US, the opioid crisis is spreading throughout the world. The Centre for the Future of Democracy, at the University of Cambridge, tracks views on democracy based on 4m people in 3,500 surveys. In 2019, the proportion dissatisfied with democracy rose from 48% to 58%. The UK and the US led the decline in trust with the highest levels of discontent. Harrison, Fred. #WeAreRent Book 1: Capitalism, Cannibalism and why we must outlaw Free Riding (p. 155). Land Research Trust. Kindle Edition.

Over time the population will elect politicians to do the things that are necessary to be done but it may take several election cycles for this to happen. When this happens we will see more federal government spending and this will add to the current account surplus and produce a larger private domestic sector share and rising asset markets and economic expansion.

In the time that Germany under-invested in its civilian infrastructure and social services while "enjoying" a current account surplus of over 6% of GDP for much of the time since 2000, was it facing shortages of resources such that inflation indicated that it was at, or close to, or over its inflation/resource availability - ceiling? The answer is a resounding NO!

The core inflation rate chart for Germany above shows that it consistently missed its 2% inflation rate target from 2000 until 2021. This shows that the federal government did have the fiscal space available to spend at a level to help maintain and improve its social and urban fabric and not run down its substance. But chose not to.

The chart below shows the combined spending power of the five largest national governments known as the G5 and the actions of the 5 largest central banks, the C5.

The pink SPX line and the blue MSCI line show where we are right now. The other lines have been moved up because they show what will happen in the future.

The dashed black line shows how much money the 5 biggest governments in the world, including Germany, spend together. At first look, you can tell that the number is going up from the left to the right. In simple terms, the German stock market is expected to keep going up until 2025, which will help the country's economy.

Also of note is that the world monetary base (green line), central bank balance sheets (orange line), and the M2 money supply (purple line) look to have bottomed and have started to rise again.

The best predictive results come from this model when all the co-variables are moving in the same direction together and this favorable constellation appears to be distilling.

Before rising into 2025 German economic fortunes must first overcome its current recessionary phase. While the stock market makes all-time new highs GDP is falling. Germany is currently in an economic recession. The nation's economy shrank by 0.3% in 2023.

The chart above shows in change rate format some key economic indicators with predictive qualities. The only good news at present is that the CESI - Eurozone "Surprise" index is rising showing that economic news that comes out is better than expected at each release. Generally speaking the other co-variant factors track with the CESI and so must in time also rise.

If the DAX can make an all-time high under these dismal conditions what can it do in the coming better economic times? The logical answer is that it can do even better.

An investor who wants to invest in the stock market in Germany can use special funds called ETFs that follow the overall stock market in Germany.