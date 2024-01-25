Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Best AI Angle: Semiconductors, Software Or Hyperscalers?

Jan. 25, 2024 1:25 PM ETAAPL, AMZN, AVGO, DDOG, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, NVDA, QQQ, SMCI, SMH, TSM, TSMWF, VFFSX, VFIAX, VFINX, VOO, XSD, IGV, CRM, DIA
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.23K Followers

Summary

  • In my opinion, investors have three primary sub-sectors in order to have exposure to the AI revolution: Semiconductors, software and the hyperscalers.
  • Today, I'll discuss each of these sub-sectors and why the AI catalyst will be a primary driver of innovation and investment returns going forward.
  • I'll follow that discussion with some specific investment advice. Investors have three primary ways to invest in AI: Individual companies, diversified ETFs, or a combination of both.
  • I will weigh in with my specific choices, discuss the risks of investing in AI at the present time, and how best to establish your positions.
Robotic hand pressing a keyboard on a laptop 3D rendering

Guillaume

At the risk of exposing you to yet another article on AI, I wanted to share an anecdote with you. Microsoft (MSFT) recently hit the rarefied $3 trillion market cap level and it reminded me of a conversation I overheard

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.23K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, AVGO, GOOG, SMH, XSD, QQQ, IGV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
AVGO--
Broadcom Inc.
DDOG--
Datadog, Inc.
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.