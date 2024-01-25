Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

Alan Brochstein thinks investors are overly excited about the recent rescheduling announcement, which he says is really no news at all (2:20) Balance sheets, debt, income tax payable and the burden of 280E (4:00) California and New York continuing challenges (23:20) What's right and wrong with Canada (32:30) Broad and specific thoughts on MSOs (38:10).

Rena Sherbill: Alan Brochstein, welcome back to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. Always a pleasure to have you on Seeking Alpha. Always happy to have you on the show.

Alan Brochstein: Thank you so much. It's great to be here.

RS: It's always great to have you even when the times have not been as fun to assess, or look at, or ponder, but now we've seen some good news. We're towards the end of January, some nice news out of Washington. Who knows if it's going to stay, or the rally will be sustained, or rescheduling will actually come, but as we stand here today, how are you thinking about the cannabis market?

AB: I still am very committed to that it’s going to do well in the long-term, but I am concerned currently that people are overexcited about this potential rescheduling. We saw this week or this past week, people get all excited, but there was no news in there really. I mean, we knew everything that's in there and the most important part was while investors got excited, it didn't change anything in my view.

The two things that are important: Do we go from Schedule 1 to Schedule 3? And when? And we didn't get any information about those two issues.

RS: And do you feel like this is just always going to be the way that it is with cannabis in terms of a little leak to a nice headline that doesn't really mean much in actuality, but move some stocks for a few days?

Do you feel like this is just the cycle that we're in until it becomes federally legal and the catalysts can be more sustainable and lead to some real effectual change as opposed to just kind of headline chasing, or share price chasing?

AB: No, I'm doing something a little bit different from a year ago, or from six months ago. This news came out August 30th. And so, what I'm doing different is, when I share a target for an MSO on Seeking Alpha, or with my subscribers, just on the MSOs, I have -- it's a bifurcated target. It's a 280E goes away target, which is a lot higher, or 280E remains. And which is typically lower than the current price.

And that's – I think that's the way you have to think about it unfortunately. But you talked in your question about, does federal legalization need to happen? No, no, it does not need to happen.

280E going away would be great and that can happen without federal legalization and I continue to view things the way right before that August event, you had Julian Lin and I on and it was kind of unfortunate timing because we were concerned and we didn't know that this was about to happen. And if we had known that we might have spoken differently, but no one knew it was about to happen.

And I was very cautious and I continued to be cautious because if 280E remains and it would remain if there's no rescheduling or if we go from I to II, or if they come up with another way to tax, it's a problem. And we don't know if the DEA -- there's not a lot of history and there's not a lot of input here. I mean, I read, read, read. I've read nothing, Oh, the DEA will do this by this date with any justification, I haven't seen that. And I'll tell you, I don't know if they will. Do I think they should reschedule? Yes. And is it possible that they can go to II? Yes, it is possible. And that would be terrible.

RS: Do you feel that if 280E either gets taken away and stays taken away, in other words, it's not replaced by another form of taxation and the accompanying catalyst or the accompanying rally that comes along with that. Do you feel like that's sustainable?

AB: Yes, I do. And I think that, so if you go back in time, more than a year ago, I was talking about two big things, they don't both need to happen, but either one would be very helpful and it's only these two things in my opinion. 280E going away was a big one and the other one was the NASDAQ or New York Stock Exchange accepting U.S. cannabis operators.

They don’t and they don't have to even if we get rescheduling and 280E goes away. But those are the two things and really the only two things that matter right now.

And I think what Julian and I were noting right before the news came out is, how bad the financial conditions of these MSOs are. It's scary how bad it is. And I want to say it's not their fault, but it kind of is. They knew the situation and they didn't prepare well for it.

In my mind, I always thought 280E will go away. 280E will go away. But that's not right. It doesn't have to go away. And I think that the investors didn't pay enough attention to 280E. It’s terrible. And the situation right now is if you look at the debt that these MSOs have and it's worse for some than others. It's really high with 280E. And for the people that don't understand 280E, the tax rates that these companies have to pay is outrageous.

Essentially, they're paying a tax on gross profits rather than profits. And if you look at the balance sheets, there's some funny things going on because debt is easy to tell. What about income tax payable. I don't include that as debt, but when I'm analyzing these companies, there are huge income taxes payable at several MSOs.

And if 280E remains, that's going to be a problem. And the capital markets aren't there for the cannabis industry right now, not debt, not equity. And so, in the scenario that you're suggesting where 280E goes away, I do think stocks will go up. I don't think just the MSOs and I will caution that the MSOs will need to sell stock. We've seen a little bit of that already.

Cannabist (OTCQX:CBSTF), formerly Columbia Care, comes to mind and I told their now former CEO, I said, I know you're going to, I'm not quoting myself, but what I said was roughly, I know that you're going to get a lot of criticism for selling stock, but I understand it and applaud it.

And wow did that stock go down over time. But I still applaud it and I caution to my subscribers and to the listeners of this podcast that expect more. They need to fix their balance sheets.

Now, the good news would be…

RS: And that's why you applauded because it helps fix their balance sheet?

AB: Yes. They owe a lot of taxes, which goes beyond the debt. If cannabis is legalized federally, then what I'm saying doesn't make sense, but just rescheduling doesn't really help at all, except for 280E goes away. And so, why they need capital? They have a lot of debt.

And I was just about to say before we kind of switched that one thing that could happen is that the debt markets open up, but to repay debt with debt it is a little scary. And even with the lower tax, the cash flows aren't that great in the cannabis industry. Even with the lower tax rate, they're not that great yet.

So, not all companies, some companies are better than others and we can talk about which ones I think are better than others later, or whenever you want. But there are still some companies that have a ton of debt and I shared right before the rescheduling news came out in the New Cannabis Ventures newsletter that people ought to be looking at tangible book value.

So take Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), for example, everybody's favorite large MSO. They have hugely negative tangible book value and I don't think that company is going to be able to borrow money as easily as say GTI (OTCQX:GTBIF), which has very little debt relative to its tangible book value.

So, I think Columbia Care, which had at that time already had its merger busted. They're one of those that has, I think 12.4 million of tangible book value. It's going to be hard for them, especially before that equity offering. And I think investors should expect that the markets for the MSOs will continue to rally, but expect equity sales.

RS: I do want to get into the debt picture, the ones that you are most fearful about and the ones that have done a better job than most.

But before that, I'm curious, I know that we talk about this a lot and I've definitely asked you this a number of times, but sitting where we are today and you mentioned that uplisting is a huge catalyst forthcoming, what do you think engenders that catalyst? What do you think makes that catalyst happen, or how do you see it most likely to happen?

AB: Yeah. It's really sad if you ask me. The New York Stock Exchange, they have one company (IIPR) and it's pretty publicly known they made a mistake. IIPR was medical-only at first and I think that the New York Stock Exchange kind of fell for that and didn't realize that things could change and they've approved no other listings of similar companies and they haven't approved any U.S. cannabis operators, or ancillaries, I don't think.

So, the NASDAQ though, I have never seen anything out of either of those organizations like a press release, or a document that would explain why. But because of cannabis being federally illegal, they don't want to list and guess what? They don't have to. They are not bound by any rules. Their own decision is all that drives them.

And I think, I don't know this, but I think that they're worried that they could get in trouble if something happens. If they have a listing and the company does something wrong, then they could get in trouble. And so for whatever reason they don't list them. And until cannabis is federally legal, I think it's going to be hard to get them to change their mind.

RS: The other thing that I wanted to follow up on before we get into the companies is, what your thoughts were on The Cannabist Company management changes? Naming David Hart as the new CEO instead of Nicholas Vita, who's run it since the beginning.

AB: I like Nick personally. And I have to admit though, I think you and I have talked about this before and before anybody takes offense, I'm a former Wall Streeter. So, when I say that Nick Vita is a former analyst and I view that negatively, it's not that being an analyst is negative.

I view a lot of the management teams negatively, not that negatively. I mean, you should judge the actions, but I used to professionally analyze management teams for a company based in, I think Washington DC, and having management skills and expertise is a good thing. Being a smart person isn't bad, but it's not going to help you assess, you know, for investors to assess.

So, I think a lot of people didn't like Nick Vita for whatever reason and there were some things to not like about that company. They were slow to get EBITDA positive. But I think that like I told my subscribers, I've been paying attention to Columbia Care. It's actually a large position in both my model portfolios now and it's gotten killed and I've made it large after it got killed.

And I told them that I've been paying attention to not only to Nick Vita, but to the people under him and I think this is a move in the right direction. So I'm very optimistic and I actually boosted my ownership this past week in my model portfolios.

RS: What has you so bullish on them?

AB: So, when I look at the valuations, their valuation is very low for a Tier 1 company. They're not a Tier 1 company, but Tier 2 as well. And a year-ago or so, the stock was cheap to the Cresco (CRLBF) implied bid, which was a ratio. And that deal fell apart and after that deal fell apart, I mean, I was very long and I explained to my subscribers at the time.

I said at the time that I thought that Columbia Care would do a lot better than Cresco. And after that deal fell apart, I didn't think there were that many shorts in Cresco. There weren't. And Cresco plunged and there was no one to buy back their short. And that spread had gone from about 50% discount to the deal to a slight premium.

So, I was right and I sold a bunch of Columbia Care in my model portfolios at a great price. That spread is back to 50%. That spread doesn't even matter anymore. It's a historical footnote. It has nothing to do with the present, but I think Columbia Care looks pretty cheap to the cheap Tier 2. Ayr and Ascend are two that have been cheap. And when I look at it now, it's kind of in their category, but with a better balance sheet. And I think that, like I said, a lot of people haven't really liked the company and I don't have that problem.

RS: So, how would you articulate who's doing the worst when it comes to their debt picture? And who do you think has been the most successful at navigating what is surely a very arduous path to navigate?

AB: Well, I think the best company is not perfect, but I think it's easy and that would be Planet 13 (OTCQX:PLNH). I don't own it in my Beat the Global Cannabis Stock Index small portfolio, which is against the Global Cannabis Stock Index obviously, but which has ancillaries and Canadian LPs and MSOs plus Biotech.

But I own a lot of it in my Beat the American Cannabis Operator Index model portfolio and they have literally no debt. And their cash levels have been going down, but they still have cash. This is unheard of in the cannabis industry where even the best of the best have debt like GTI. I won't say it's the best MSO, but it is a very popular one and it's a good one, but they do have net debt and Planet 13 doesn't.

Now, for those that are looking at Planet 13, I got kind of chewed out for writing about it on Seeking Alpha without mentioning that they're the victim of a cash scam and they may lose some of their cash. I don't care. They still have no debt.

So that is something that people should be aware of and should look into, but I don't think it changes.

Basically Planet 13 has a banking relationship. I forgot who it's with. And that bank supposedly paid out to somebody some money and they shouldn't have done it. And it could become a cash loss for the company, but it might not. But it's pretty easy to find. It happened in the fall, yeah, in the fall, and they can look into it.

I think that you can make an adjustment in what I'm about to say, but the stock trades at 1.7 times tangible book value and it might trade it a little higher if they lose that cash, but they are still much lower than all the other MSOs.

RS: And who else do you like when it comes to their handling of debt?

AB: And that’s funny. I used to be a mortgage trader in my early days on Wall Street. So, I should be able to assess who's doing a good job with their debt, but I don't really focus on that.

And I will say, GTI has less debt than others. And I think that company has been conservative in a lot of ways, which is good, but they've gotten a little bit more aggressive in a good way of expanding into states with acquisitions, but to me that company is more conservative. It's run by a guy that's highly invested in it, that comes from alcohol world, and not from working in it, but from his parents and his family.

But I think, I already said what I think is one of the worst, Curaleaf. They have a lot of debt and no tangible book value. And that's easy to see. But I would also say, I like other Tier 2 names in general. But I don't include either TerrAscend (OTCQX:TSNDF) or Ayr (OTCQX:AYRWF), especially in any of my model portfolios. And they have a lot of debt. And I think, well, on TerrAscend the valuation looks high to me.

But one that's kind of in that camp, but I do own in my Beat the American Cannabis Operator Index model portfolio is Ascend (OTCQX:AAWH) and I've been a big fan of Ascend. I have no issues with it, but they do have a lot of debt and I think the stocks still cheap, relatively speaking.

But there are, I could probably talk about some companies that aren't on my focus list. I cover all the Tier 1 and Tier 2 names on my focus-list, plus Planet 13 plus Lowell Farms (OTCQX:LOWLF). And I think that's all the MSOs I cover. There probably are some that aren't on my focus list, but I don't focus on them and I'm kind of reluctant to speak about them.

RS: Well, I'm interested in how you're thinking about California these days. You just mentioned Lowell, which has seen some changes and due to what's happening in California and also due to their strategizing. And there's been a number of, I would say hits and misses with every California player due to them being in California.

And also just the nature of the industry thus far, obviously, some players have navigated a lot more successfully than others. Maybe you could count those players on two fingers, maybe you could count them on one. What are your thoughts on California and what you like there, and what you don't like?

AB: Yeah, I think California is a huge cannabis market, but everybody should understand they really messed up in that state and there continued to be some challenges. It's easier for me to talk about Canada and the challenges there, but I was in California about 13 months ago and actually visited the Lowell Farms' operation. And I was probably wrong to continue to be optimistic about California and I would be wrong to not be optimistic now, I think. But I can't tell anybody why they should be optimistic.

It’s a mess and the big mistake that was made was that medical cannabis was approved a long time ago and they never regulated it at the state level. And when they decided to legalize cannabis, that's when they started to regulate at the state level medical and adult-use. And that was a big mistake if you ask me.

And the market there is kind of messed up in Southern California. I have a friend and I asked her when you buy cannabis because she buys it a lot, how do you go about it? Do you know if it's a legal store? And she was like, huh, I don't know, it's -- I assume it's legal. No, it wasn't even legal. There were so many stores there that were illegal and it was very easy to get a medical card anyway. So, I even had a California medical card. But the – I think, I'm not an expert on where exactly the state is now. But I think…

RS: Would you like any of – do you like any of the players in California?

AB: Well, I can tell you, I do include Lowell Farms in both of my model portfolios. It's in a liquid stock. It's very cheap, but they have a big potential problem if they lost their lease on one of their California leases, and the lessor is trying to get 36 million out of them.

I don't think that they'll succeed at getting Lowell that judgment, but Lowell can't pay it. And so, I ended up reducing my Lowell in one of my model portfolios, but actually, I had reduced it in both of them before, and I actually increased it in the other. So, I still continue to view the company as cheap and is having a lot of problems in its operations right now, but I like the fact that they're debt-free now. And I think that if California comes back, they'll do really well.

I don't really have a California player right now. I like Planet 13. And I think that if California does well, their operation there is small. They did an M&A deal to get some - they opened a store, and then they brought on production through M&A. And I don't think that they have met their goals there, but I think that company could do well.

There aren't a lot of big players in – if you look at the big MSOs, a lot of them aren't really involved. And one of them, Curaleaf, walked away from California. Cresco has kind of cut back, but they're still there.

And I would say that, there are some California players that I keep my eye on. I don't include either of these companies on my focus list at this time, but I do go over the charts on my weekly video for my subscribers. And that would be Glass House (OTC:GLASF), and that used to be TPCO Holdings. (OTC:GRAM) is the symbol now.

RS: Gold Flora.

AB: Yeah. And I will tell you, I spoke to that CEO and I like her. And, but I think she may be up against things. And I noticed the stock has finally started to work. It's not in the index. I'm waiting until they report presumably in March, and I'll reassess it, but it's still very illiquid although the liquidity is improved. And I don't really have a final judgment except that I am interested.

I like the CEO at Glass House, and I know that he used to be a police officer, and he did a 180. And I respect him for that. I know there are some out there that kind of hold that against him, and I don't agree with that. But with that said, I’m not on Board that stock. It's done very well. And maybe I'll get on Board, but I'm not on Board now. It's not on my focus list, and the valuation doesn't look compelling to me.

RS: Is that why you're not on board, based on the valuation?

AB: Yes. And it goes a little bit deeper than that. I think that there are a lot of people out there that own that stock that are looking forward to interstate commerce, and I just don't see interstate commerce happening right now. If it happens, then I would change my view.

RS: Right. Any thoughts about what's happening in New York and whether or not there's players that you feel like might be able to, at some point, if not now, take advantage of that?

AB: So, I think that's a good question. I wish I had a good answer. I can tell you that I was really excited about New York because the MSOs that were in that state, there were 10 companies mainly, I think, six or seven publicly traded companies, and they got a good deal. They were going to get to open four stores.

RS: We were all so innocent then, Alan. We were all so innocent.

AB: I know, and then New York kind of messed it up. And I don't – I'm not mad at New York for messing it up except that I think that they didn't realize that you can't help some people and hurt others and get away with it.

So, now they've gone back and they're allowing these stores to open. And I think that New York is another great state for cannabis consumption so is Texas, by the way, but to turn that into a good investment is rather difficult. And so, I think that the regulators, they're kind of messed up telling these MSOs they'd be able to open, there are four stores and also do production and it didn't work out that way.

And so, Goodness Growth (OTCQX:GDNSF) was a company I used to follow closely that I no longer do. And I liked that they were in big in two states, Minnesota and New York. And I saw GTI buy their competitor in Minnesota and I thought, well, there's value.

And Goodness Growth was supposed to merge with Verano, and that deal was broken. And Goodness Growth is doing better now, and they are very leveraged. Their market cap is low, and they are a player in New York. And Minnesota is moving towards full legalization, but I don't get excited about New York right now.

RS: Yeah. I would say not many people are very excited about New York right now. You mentioned earlier that you have more to say or you're more comfortable talking about Canada than you are about California. Is that because you've …

AB: Oh, what’s wrong with Canada. That's all.

RS: Gotcha, gotcha.

AB: No. But I mean, I'm also comfortable. That's what I was saying earlier, but I'm comfortable talking about why it's a great place. I – just for your listeners so they know, I have a 44% exposure to three names, three LPs. And there are a lot of people out there that think I hate LPs because I say bad things about Canopy Growth (CGC) and Tilray (TLRY). I don't care for either of those stocks, but I love Organigram and lot of people know that. And they say, “Well, why don't you like any American companies?” Oh, I do like some.

And the other two names that I hold in big, so 20%

Organigram (OGI) , I think, 17% Village Farms (), and 8% Cronos (), I think that's the 44. I might be off by 1% here or there. And I think that if you look at – if you're looking for investments in cannabis, Canada continues to offer some good options, I think. And those three companies all trade below tangible book value, and two of the three have cash and no debt, that's Cronos and Organigram. And the other one doesn't have that much debt.

Two of the three have big outside investors. And one of them just upped their stake or is in the process of upping their stake. British Tobacco (BTI) in Organigram and Altria (MO) in Cronos.

Village Farms is a more complicated company. I told my subscribers this week, I wish that they were just a Canadian and European cannabis company. That stuff they're doing in CBD in the U.S., waste of time and produce, I don't care, and I think the stock is really cheap. And I've told my subscribers just if – I'm not saying the company should do this, but if they were to close their CBD and produce business, the stock, in my view, would be worth more right now and – than it's trading at.

And so, that's the good stuff. And I think you can look at other metrics, not for Cronos because they're kind of immature for their market cap, which is mainly cash, anyway. I think that Organigram, they've struggled, but if you look at where the stock is today compared to the estimates for 2025, they just changed their fiscal year-end from August to September. And so, if you look at the September projected adjusted EBITDA compared to its enterprise value, it looks good compared to U.S. stocks.

And, oh, by the way, I'm sure most of your listeners know this, these companies are operating only in federally legal markets. That's it.

RS: Right. Yeah, something to take note of. You know what's a Canadian stock that we always get people writing in about is High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI). Do you have any thoughts that you want to share about High Tide in Canada?

AB: Well, I do have some thoughts. I need to be careful because I don't follow it. And there are people on Twitter. There's a lot of people on Twitter they hate, hate, hate anyway, but I get a lot of comments. Why didn't you mention High Tide? Why don't you cover High Tide? I don't have them on my focus list.

And I used to tell my subscribers when I was at bad Zynga that the Canadian retailers are the best place to be, and that wasn't correct, I don't think. It hasn't been correct. And High Tide – Fire & Flower – yeah Fire & Flower (OTCQX:FFLWF) went out of business. They went bankrupt. High Tide isn't in that position, but I don't find it to be a great value or a great company. And so, I don't cover it officially.

And I will say that that stock acted really weird for a long time. And I'm going to look at the chart, so I can tell you the time. I definitely remember what it was doing. And it broke down from $2 to $1.70 in the middle of 2022. And it just kind of went sideways for a long time. And then it finally filled the gap at the end of 2022, but it's still in that zone between a $1, which was the new all-time low near $1 and a little bit above $2.

And so, I don't find it to be attractive, and I'm not that excited about. Canada is a maturing market. There have been some good things. I told you earlier, right, there are a lot of bad things about Canada, but one of the good things is they have allowed – certain provinces have allowed more stores per entity. And I think that is kind of a good thing. But I think that I don't know. I don't cover High Tide. I – the valuation doesn't jump out at me as being super attractive, and their business doesn't look that great.

RS: I wanted to ask you about another two specific companies. One is, if you don't mind, they're both MSOs and one, I feel like we don't talk about enough on the podcast and we rightly get some comments and emails about that.

So, the first one I'm going to ask you is Cresco and what your thoughts are on Cresco?

AB: Sure. So, I do cover Cresco, and it's really funny. I just reconnected. I say reconnected. It's really connected with a person. And this person lives in Chicago and knows Charlie. And he and I were communicating about Cresco. And so it's a small world. And because I think Charlie just bought a house or recently bought a house near where this person lives in Chicago.

And I will tell you, I said earlier that I have a criticism for people in the cannabis industry and others, but when they don't have “a good track record as an executive.” And it's not that he had a bad track record, but he was a lawyer, Charlie, and just like Kim Rivers. And I don't – this isn't something that's bad necessarily. It's the lack of something good. And we are seeing and Charlie has done this as well.

We're seeing companies replace their CFOs with better people and he did that. He was an early person to do that. And we've seen some CEOs replace themselves like, Vita just did, and we've seen that at other places. And I think Charlie is a great person, and I like him personally. And so, I just want to start with that. But I will also say, like, I've told my subscribers, he should replace himself and be the Chairman or something like that. But that company…

RS: Bbecause you'd like to see somebody with more management experience?

AB: Yes. And so that is my official view, but I have owned it. I don't own it now in either model portfolio, it's been a very volatile stock. I explained earlier that I thought Cresco was expensive relative to Columbia Care. And there was a point where Columbia Care, as I mentioned, went to a slight premium to where the deal had been.

And then I bought some Cresco, not because of that, but it looked better to me. And I've been in and out of Cresco in my model portfolios often. And I think the stock does look cheap. I've written about it on Seeking Alpha. It does look cheap, especially took Curaleaf in Verano, not to Trulieve. And to GTI, it looks cheap, too. So, I would call Cresco my #2 large MSO, but I prefer other companies, I own some Trulieve.

And as a matter of fact, probably today, I have an update on Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) that I'm publishing on Seeking Alpha, where I contribute one article a week, where I'm downgrading it from – I don't remember if I had a Strong Buy or Buy, probably Buy to neutral and I explained why I'm neutral on Trulieve.

I’m not long Cresco right now. I think they're better MSO valuations, and I think that investors should be looking at ancillary companies or Canadian LPs instead of Cresco.

RS: What's your #1 MSO?

AB: I think Cannabist.

RS: What are your thought – the other stock that I wanted to and by the way, once it's up, we'll leave a link to that Trulieve article. I'm interested to read it myself. What – the other MSO that I wanted to ask you about was Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF).

AB: So, I've been kind of wrong about Verano so far. And I'm almost 59 in about five weeks, six weeks I'm going to be 59.

RS: Congrats.

AB: Yeah. One of the things about being in your 50s, which I should have been this way earlier, but you're mature and you're used to the fact that you're never 100% right. And I used to struggle with that, but I no longer do. And I also would tell you that just because you're not right yet, it doesn't mean you're wrong.

So, I’m aware of that. I'm not that loud about Verano, and I've never met or talked to their CEO. And I don't hold that against him, but I'm just trying to say, I just said good things about Charlie. I knew Charlie really well. And I've known some of the leaders of these companies, both the CEOs and CFOs and others well.

I've never met at all the CEO of Verano. I – so I'm kind of blinded to that. And they do have a person running their IR who's been very nice to me. And I was a big fan of Verano more than a year ago or about a year ago. But as 2023 played out, the stock lifted. And it's – right now, it's where it was kind of in Q4 2022 and more importantly than where the stock is.

The valuation looks reasonably low. It's more expensive looking than Trulieve, but I don't believe the numbers. The margins – I've written about this on Seeking Alpha, it's been a while, but the margins that the analyst project seem too high. And for that reason, I’m not involved with the stock now.

I could change my view, but the stock has done better than its peers. And I don't feel the urge to buy into it right now in my model portfolios. But for those that are betting on an MSO, I think it will go up if 280E goes away despite it looking expensive.

And your readers, the readers of this and your listeners should understand that adjusted EBITDA margins will not change if 280E goes away. Why? EBITDA, the T is for taxes, they're not included. So the adjusted EBITDA that is expected will not change, and their margin is way higher than the peers. And I think that they've been helped by the fact that they're in New Jersey, in Connecticut, and compared to Trulieve, and I just don't believe it.

RS: Alan, I always appreciate you coming on, and I always feel more informed than I do when we've started and more fulfilled in terms of looking for some cogent signs in this industry. Anything that you feel like you would want to share or that we left out?

AB: I will make one comment kind of self-promotional, in just a moment, but I would just reiterate that I have found that investors in general tend to be overly focused, not just now, all the time on American cannabis operators. There is more out there.

Investors should pay attention to the ancillaries, and they should pay attention to the Canadian LPs, in my view, or maybe even broader than that.

The self-promotional thing that I'll say, I really like that Seeking Alpha – well, first of all, I really like Seeking Alpha for a lot of reasons, but I will say that I like the fact that they have unveiled a new service level called basic service. And so, my 420 Investor at Seeking Alpha is more expensive than my basic and more comprehensive. I understand that a lot of people don't want the full-time touch. I do 10 videos a week. I write newsletters. I write a lot of news.

There's a lot to my 420 Investor, but I understand how people maybe want less. And I will say that I just started offering less. I like it. It’s cheaper than 420 Investor full service, and it includes my monthly newsletters and weekly updates. And also, there's a new feature that I put in, its picks. Anybody that reads my articles at Seeking Alpha is going to get that, but I've tried to come up with picks that will be not my model portfolio. If they want their model portfolio, they need to subscribe to that, but something that would be helpful to investors. That's it.

RS: No, I appreciate that. And for those who don't know Alan or are haven't been privy to 420 Investor, Alan was one of the first people to be doing this in a serious and smart way. So, I think he speaks for himself. I think his reputation speaks for itself, but if you are looking to get smarter about the cannabis industry, there's truly no better place to start than Alan or to finish for that matter.

I'm curious if I want – if I may follow-up, I'm – a thing that you mentioned. I mean, I think that you've kind of spelled it out, but I just want to pick at it a little bit. You mentioned about favoring ancillaries and Canadian LPs right now. Does that change with uplisting? Does that change with 280E? Does that change with one or both?

AB: So, no. I think this is a permanent thing. And I think that, I would be stupid to say that the ancillaries or the KLPs will go up as much as the MSOs if 280 goes away. That's not correct probably. And – but it's a risk reward reason. And I think in general, forget about right now. In general, there's always going to be opportunities beyond just the American Cannabis Operators.

I'm kind of publicly on the record as not liking the way (MSOS) is run, and I've been kind of wrong there. They've been growing their number of shares. People still love it. But they're – my reasons to not like the way they handle their job remains the same. They have 80% of that fund in the top five MSOs in terms of revenue. I think that's wrong. I think that anybody investing can just go buy those MSOs. But did I answer your question? I don't know.

RS: Yeah. I think so. I think you stated that Canada and ancillaries are here to stay even if they don't go up as much as MSOs.

AB: Yes, and they'll go down less in my opinion. And they may if – as we wait, there will be some LPs like Organigram is up a ton year-to-date. It's up more than most MSOs. So, as we wait, it plays out.

RS: Right. As we wait, we wait with, hopefully as much profitability as possible. Alan, appreciate you as always and looking forward to the next time, but thanks for today.

