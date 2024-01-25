Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.29K Followers

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Huyette – Vice President of Investor Relations

Tony Thene – President and Chief Executive Officer

Tim Lain – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gautam Khanna – TD Cowen

Josh Sullivan – The Benchmark Company

Chris Olin – Northcoast Research

Samuel McKinney – KeyBanc Capital

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Carpenter Technology Corporation Second Quarter 2024 Fiscal Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Huyette, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Huyette

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Carpenter Technology earnings conference call for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended December 31, 2023. This call is also being broadcast over the Internet, along with presentation slides. Please note, for those of you listening by phone you may experience a time delay in slide movement. Speakers on the call today are Tony Thene, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Lain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Statements made by management during this earnings presentation that are forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in Carpenter Technology’s most recent SEC filings, including the company’s report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and the exhibits attached to those filings.

Please also note, that in the following discussion, unless otherwise noted, when management discuss the sales or revenue that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CRS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.