How psyched would you have been if you picked up Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) right at the March 2009 bottom?

Data by YCharts

It was an era of pure negativity, with stock markets collapsing and global financial crisis in full bloom. Added to that, the Obama Administration's Affordable Healthcare Act was playing front and center for HUM and all the other managed healthcare players. We bring this up because investors might be salivating at a similar prospect this morning.

Seeking Alpha

The stock, already down from its recent highs at $541.21, is now going for a nice 37% discount. We tell you why this is really, really different and your downside could be legend (wait for it), dairy.

What Happened?

While HUM had downgraded the earnings outlook in a recent press release, analysts pretty much went "Nah, they were just sandbagging us." You can see that via two different metrics. The first is the earnings and revenue revisions.

Seeking Alpha

That was fairly modest. More importantly, they all adjusted their 2024 and beyond numbers by around 7.5%.

Seeking Alpha

What they did not do is adjust the slope of the earnings path. Earnings were expected to almost double by 2028, with analysts tweaking that figure higher. Well, they woke up this morning for sure as HUM went "No Bro, It's really bad."

4Q23 results reflect additional increase in Medicare Advantage medical cost trends, driven by higher than anticipated inpatient utilization, primarily for the months of November and December, and a further increase in non-inpatient trends Announces initial FY 2024 EPS guidance of 'approximately $14.87' on a GAAP basis, 'approximately $16.00' on an Adjusted basis; assumes the higher Medicare Advantage medical costs experienced in 4Q23 persist throughout 2024 Affirms 2024 individual Medicare Advantage annual membership growth of approximately 100,000 or 1.8 percent

Source: Humana Press Release Via Seeking Alpha.

2025 hopes were also dashed as well.

It is our intent to deliver $6 to $10 of Adjusted EPS growth in 2025 through MA pricing actions, earnings growth in other lines of business, as well as our ongoing productivity and trend mitigation initiatives," the company said in the filing.

Source: Humana Press Release Via Seeking Alpha.

The bulls are likely to latch on to the $10 earnings bump from $16.00 and think that getting to $26.00 should create a rather reasonable valuation. After all, would you rather pay 18X 2025 earnings of $30.00 per share at the highs, or would you rather pay 13.5X 2025 earnings of $26.00? That, of course, seems obvious, but we are not too sure. Let us tell you why.

HUM operates with a rather tiny profit margin. As much as the crowd loves to beat up on health insurance companies for denying claims and increasing red tape, they tend to make rather little in the grand scheme of things. Centene Corp (CNC), which focuses heavily on the same set of customers, makes a similar amount.

Data by YCharts

Compare that profit margin with that of perhaps some drug or biotech companies.

Data by YCharts

So, the low profit margins make the company extremely vulnerable to cost trends and small changes in expenses that cannot be passed on, resulting in big earnings drops. Now, this used to not be an issue in the past when the company traded at single digit P/E multiples. It can be a problem when the crowd starts suddenly believing that 20X earnings are a fair price to pay for a company with 2.95% profit margins.

Humana Outlook & Valuation

As we head into 2024, we think inflation pressures will reaccelerate. The perfect soft landing is a myth and landing on that knife's edge is extremely unlikely. With wage growth remaining robust, a 4-5% inflationary trend is likely to reemerge.

Bloomberg

This is particularly true as shipping routes have been disrupted recently and these tend to lead goods inflation measures. We also have a bullish stance on the energy complex, and that is likely to add to the woes here. Can HUM pass on costs or rather extract more revenues in 2025? We think this will be tough with a budget deficit from the U.S. government already at the widest levels outside of a recession or war. There will be pushback and even that low-end of the $6.00-$10.00 increase in earnings over 2024 will prove to be a mirage.

At such unpredictable settings, you have to dial back valuing this on a P/E multiple basis. Using that can just whipsaw you into buying at tops and selling at bottoms. We think a price to sales multiple is more appropriate here to see a longer term value entry. On that metric, HUM has a lot of room to go to hit trough multiples (0.22X) seen at secular bottoms.

Data by YCharts

Even adjusting this for next year's revenues shows that the stock has a lot of room to fall in the next bear market.

Data by YCharts

Of course, the stock could stay here and between now and December 2030, which would be another way of reaching that trough multiple.

Verdict

It is always tempting to jump into a bargain play. That especially is true when everything else keeps going up and your FOMO gene gets activated. HUM could certainly bounce a bit from this drubbing, simply as there are too many people feeling left out of this bull run. Maybe they will mention how AI will improve their cost trends. They mentioned "AI" just three times in the last conference call, so there is room to move up there.

But Humana Inc.'s level of earnings downgrade is pretty rare and almost just as rare as the first day of such a selloff being the bottom. We think this likely visits at least $325 and possibly breaks $300 in the next few months. If we really had to play the bull-side, we would play it with a $300 strike covered call or cash secured put.

Interactive Brokers

That would get us a solid yield for sticking our necks out at only a price that makes sense here.

Author's App

But realistically, we really need to wait on Humana Inc. here. The stampede of downgrades should be one for the history books, as very rarely do you get a large cap coming in almost 50% lower relative to estimates. We rate Humana stock a Sell and would upgrade under $300.00 per share.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.