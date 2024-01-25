wdstock

To me, one of the most attractive companies on the market for some time now has been telecommunications giant AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). On January 24th, before the market opened, the management team at the conglomerate announced financial results covering the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Even more important than that, however, was the guidance that the business set for 2024.

Initially, the market's reaction was quite negative, sending shares down around 3% during the day. This was because, even though revenue exceeded forecasts set by analysts, earnings per share fell short of expectations while guidance for earnings for 2024 came in weak. On the whole, I can understand why this would be disappointing. However, management achieved some really positive results where it really counts. Cash flows were robust and key growth areas of the business continue to do well. Net debt decreased slightly, though not by as much as it could have. Add onto this just how cheap shares are, and I would argue that a significant additional upside exists from here.

Some major developments

To start with, we should probably touch on the headline news items reported by management. Revenue for the company came in surprisingly strong, totaling $32.02 billion. In addition to representing a 2.2% increase over the $31.34 billion reported in the final quarter of 2022, sales were $560 million higher than what analysts forecasted. Service revenue inched up by about 1%. But the real driver was equipment revenue, which shot up 6.8% from $6.51 billion to $6.95 billion.

It should come as no surprise that one of the key growth areas for AT&T was the Mobility unit under the Communications segment. During the quarter, revenue totaled $22.39 billion. That's 4.1% above the $21.50 billion reported one year earlier. The company benefited from an increase in Mobility subscribers. Postpaid phone subscribers, for instance, totaled 71.26 million. That's 2.4% above the 69.6 million reported one year earlier. Just for the quarter on its own, the company added 526,000 postpaid phone users, which is quite large.

Even more impressive was the Connected Devices part of the conglomerate. This shows no signs of stopping, with the company hitting an all-time high of 127.72 million subscribers. That's 18.8% above what it was one year earlier, and it translated to an extra 4.99 million during the final quarter of 2023 relative to the third quarter of the same year.

This is a part of the company I've written about in the past and that I feel very bullish about. Of course, revenue per subscriber, while not disclosed, is substantially lower than what you get with the company's postpaid phones. But the rapid expansion should be considered an IoT (Internet of Things) play.

There were some other areas where the company did quite well. Although the Consumer Wireline entity saw revenue grow 3.8%, most of the operations there actually reported year-over-year declines. The one bright spot was Broadband, which reported an 8.3% increase in revenue as the company grew to 8.31 million fiber broadband connections. That's 273,000 more than what the business had in the third quarter, and it was up 15.1% from the 7.22 million reported in the final quarter of 2022. With fiber ARPU growing from $64.82 per month in the final quarter of 2022 to $68.50 per month at the same time in 2023, total revenue associated with it jumped 22% year-over-year, from $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion.

There were some other areas where the business expanded. For instance, the Latin America segment reported a 26.6% rise in revenue. But with sales growing from only $861 million to just $1.09 billion, that's basically a rounding error for the enterprise. Pricing played a key role in this, but the firm also benefited from a 6.3% increase, year-over-year, in postpaid wireless subscribers in Mexico. This is not to say that the company didn't see any areas of weakness. It absolutely did. The biggest problem was that the Business Wireline unit reported a 10.3% drop in revenue from $5.64 billion to $5.05 billion. Given that wireline in general seems to be on the way out, and considering that remote work is becoming even more popular, this is not a surprise to me.

With the growth in revenue came an improvement in the company's bottom line. Earnings per share went from negative $3.20 in the final quarter of 2022 to a positive $0.30 per share. Despite this improvement, earnings fell short of the $0.45 that analysts anticipated. Some problems, though not all of them, involved a $589 million asset impairment charge that the company reported for the final quarter of 2023.

But regardless of the cause, it doesn't change the fact that the business went from generating a loss of $23.51 billion in 2022 to $2.14 billion in 2023. This is likely one area that investors have a problem with. However, I view this as a fairly small issue. I say this because, even though earnings came in on the weak side, operating cash flow totaled $11.38 billion. That's up from the $10.35 billion reported one year earlier. On an adjusted basis, cash flow went from $9.31 billion to $9.99 billion, while EBITDA went from negative $16.50 billion to positive $10.04 billion.

With this strong showing in the final quarter, management exceeded the $16.5 billion target, initially revised up from $16 billion, worth of free cash flow that it had set for itself for the year. The total amount ended up being about $16.8 billion when everything was said and done. This is a massive showing. The only negative side to this is that management did not use this capital to significantly pay down debt. By the end of 2023, net debt came in at $130.61 billion. That's actually $149 million above what it was in the third quarter. Fortunately, however, net debt was still below the $132.32 billion that the company had at the end of 2022. There is a bit of a caveat here. And this is that, not included in the traditional net debt equation would be about $1.8 billion worth of time deposits. Factoring these in, net debt did actually fall down to $128.9 billion. That's good, but not great.

AT&T

One of the issues that analysts and the market seem to have is that management is forecasting relatively weak earnings for 2024. These are forecasted to be between $2.15 per share and $2.25 per share. The expectation going into earnings was $2.47 per share. But I would make the case that investors are not looking at the most important things. First and foremost, free cash flow for the year is expected to be between $17 billion and $18 billion. At the midpoint, that is $700 million above what was seen in 2023. Most of this improvement is in the form of higher organic cash flow, not in the form of reduced capital expenditures. Backing out the capital expenditure budget, we would see operating cash flow rise from $38.31 billion in 2023 to roughly $39 billion this year. If we assume that adjusted operating cash flow rises at the same rate, then we would expect a reading for this year of $41.5 billion compared to the $40.77 billion reported for 2023. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company is expected to grow by about 3%. That should take it up to roughly $43.51 billion.

As you can see in the chart above, shares of AT&T are trading at very low multiples, not only on a forward basis but also using historical data from 2022 and 2023. I have long argued that the company should at least be trading at the same kind of multiples that rival Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is. Using trailing 12-month data, it's trading at a price-to-operating cash flow multiple of 4.7 and at an EV-to-EBITDA multiple of 7.6. If AT&T were to trade at those levels, it would imply an upside of between 46.3% and 62.1%. However, I would actually argue upside should be greater since I believe that the industry as a whole is likely undervalued.

Price/Operating Cash Flow EV/EBITDA Verizon Communications 4.7 7.6 Implied Upside for AT&T 62.1% 46.3% Click to enlarge

Takeaway

From all that I can see, AT&T is doing really well for itself. I would have liked to have seen debt reduced more. I also understand that there were some weak spots. However, the company did really well in almost every respect that counted. Free cash flow was particularly impressive, and the guidance for 2024 was robust on that front. Shares are dirt cheap, certainly some of the cheapest on the market. And yet, it is a true cash cow with staying power.

Given these factors, I have no problem keeping AT&T Inc. stock rated a "strong buy" for now. This is especially true after, amongst other things, management not only announced that they achieved their $6 billion worth of annual run cost savings, but also that they are setting the goal of cutting costs by a further $2 billion on an annualized basis by mid-2026. If that comes to fruition, the AT&T bullish case could be even more robust.