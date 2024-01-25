John Moore

You can't create another American Express. I could create another shoe store. I could create another business publication. I could do all kinds of things with hundreds of billions of dollars. But I can't put in the minds of people what is in their minds about American Express. - Warren Buffett

Many people are vying for your attention to recommend a stock. It's straightforward to get the e-mail clogged, and before you know it, you have more recommendations than you know what to do with. Furthermore, evidence suggests you're less likely to choose when you have many choices. Marketing experts, for instance, often preach that you shouldn't give too many choices because it dampens conversions. Well, when it comes to stocks, the most important thing, in my estimation, is to continue buying. So, sticking with quality and buying something you can feel comfortable owning for ten years is crucial.

I got a fantastic opportunity in my career to work for the great Tom Lee of Fundstrat, and so I take who I get my stock picks from very sparingly. Being part of a team that made great stock selections and was known for great stock lists was fantastic. But it gave me high standards, and I prefer to listen to the best of the best when considering stock picks other than my own.

However, there are a few people who I will always listen to regarding stocks, and one of them is Mr. Warren Buffett. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is an iconic American company. As Mr. Buffett stated in the quote at the beginning of this article, the company's exceptional brand and deep trust with wealthy US consumers is impossible to replicate. And last year, in 2023, Mr. Buffett's top five holdings, American Express, was one of only two to outperform the market. That trend has continued this month so far.

The firm has already started making inroads with millennials and younger generations, which may be helped by taking up the mantle of Goldman's flailing partnership with Apple. I think the firm will be better suited to make this partnership fortuitous than The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) proved capable of. Coincidentally, Apple is the other stock of Mr. Buffett's top five that outperformed the market.

But I think the choice is easy. You want to own both Amex and Apple. Mr. Buffett's endorsement is as good as anyone's in long-term stock ownership. Consider the following about American Express and Warren Buffett:

Buffett first bought the stock in 1963 during a panic that enabled him to get a sizeable portion of outstanding shares.

Buffett now owns about 20% of the outstanding shares.

Most of the gains came from the company's fantastic capital return policy.

The firm has a dividend yield of well under 1.5%, but the buyback policy has been very advantageous for long-term shareholders.

Understanding Why American Express Can't Be Recreated And Why It Is Currently Cheap

The company's origins go back to the middle of the 19th century, and it has successfully ridden several waves of innovation in the financial industry. Quite significantly, it has successfully handled the transfer of wealth and demographic advancement of multiple American generations. The firm never has a market share as high as Visa or Mastercard, of course, but it has much higher value customers and thus spends per card.

The company has not only been at the vanguard of redefining consumer credit, but it also has a moat in its priceless relationship with the cream of the crop, in terms of wealth, of the most valuable customers on the planet - American consumers.

Increasingly, the firm is making efforts and inroads with younger generations, which comprise a larger share of credit card borrowing. Several years ago, the company opened up premium products to younger consumers who were previously an afterthought. Still, the benefits of AmEx are often worthwhile and have assumed a status symbol amongst the wealthy. And despite having a relatively minor market penetration, being the preferred card of the wealthy has distinct advantages in our increasingly stratified society.

That is particularly important in America's economy because the wealthy control an increasing share of wealth. American Express has a high market penetration in the wealthiest corners of the American economy, but it is also proving adept at converting millennials and Gen Z customers. However, the lifestyle and brand factors remain a key advantage of this firm over its peers. As you can see, even though AMEX only has a fraction of the number of cards in circulation as Mastercard, it has nearly the same purchase volume.

Of course, one of the brand's central values that has been in many families for multiple generations is that the benefits and accouterments of membership will be well appreciated by the heirs of many Gen X and Baby Boomer customers that have brought the company such good times. This is encouraging for the financial titan. Generally, the US consumer has been strong, and a soft landing seems to be coming to fruition. This is positive for a consumer credit company.

The firm is also undervalued by most metrics. It shows quite a bit of upside with the Peter Lynch Fair Value method, which I always find valuable when applicable. I also think the ten-year discounted cash flow models are more appropriate for long-term shareholders. I think you shouldn't trade this stock; you should own it. Of course, relative valuation can be a different story and should always be considered in addition to intrinsic valuation.

As you can see, the relative valuation picture is a bit less definitive. Many of its peers have a higher implied upside than American Express does. Still, I would suggest that this is mitigated because of the penetration into wealthy clientele and the flawless reputation the firm enjoys amongst them. Of course, I think this firm will benefit much more extensively than most from the concentrated hand-off of wealth between generations by retaining clients because of the firm's powerful brand and bespoke product features.

Risks And Where I Could Be Wrong

Consumer credit is inherently risky, and being more heavily exposed to the wealthiest clients will mitigate this risk but can never entirely eliminate it. The firm struggled in 2022 despite having a good year last year, and despite having a powerful moat and differentiating factors from many larger peers, it is still a mature business in a highly regulated business. This can always come with risks.

One short-term risk is that the firm has an earnings report tomorrow. If it misses expectations, then the price may drop. However, signals from the economic data suggest to me that the firm will outperform. As with many financial firms, a lot of earnings will come down to the large loss provisions the firm sets. They will be a good barometer of how risky the macro environment will be in the company's estimation. Loss provisions are building, as you can see below.

Of course, despite increasingly rosy outlooks, anything that causes a recession could damper the company's outlook and earnings potential. This would result in loss provisions going up and earnings going up. Loss provisions are currently pretty low. The following is a thorough but not exhaustive list of potential risks that could cause a recession.

Escalation of geopolitical risks in China, Ukraine, or the Middle East.

Fed policy error.

The banking crisis worsens.

Return of inflation.

CRE meltdown.

Write-downs of private assets.

The firm has good management and has shown itself capable of navigating crises. Overall, I think the high balance sheet quality and dividend coverage also add to the margin of safety. While specific indicators suggest a recession is likely, the momentum of recession expectations is in a positive direction.

Conclusion: Buffett Knows Quality

There are few endorsements from higher quality individuals of a company's competitive edge than that provided by Warren Buffett to open this piece. The firm has been instrumental to Buffett's success, and he has owned this pillar of American consumer finance since the dawn of his investing career. Of course, it always comes down to profitability, quality, and growth over a long time period, and the firm has demonstrated these qualities in appropriate balance through multiple centuries and generations.

American Express has a preferred client base and innovative product structure. This has repeatedly resulted in profitability exceeding that of the peers and the industry. As you can see below, American Express maintains an edge in many metrics compared to the broader statistics. Its net interest income has been significantly higher than industry averages in the past few quarters, as you can see below.,

American Express is the quintessential blue chip. It is a titan of American finance and can be owned through the whims of short-term cycles. The quality of the brand and business model gives this stock versatility and staying power, along with a premier capital return program that makes it worth owning for the VERY long haul. Owning it for the very long term has been very kind to the Oracle of Omaha.