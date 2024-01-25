jetcityimage

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has been an impressive comeback story. The storied American industrial giant lost its way in the early 2000s and suffered two decades of underperformance. However, with the leadership of skilled capital allocator and business manager Larry Culp, the new-look GE has come roaring back over the past few years.

I've been consistently bullish on the company, publishing seven bullish articles about GE since October 2021. Culp has delivered on his turnaround plan for the company, and with the last spinoff scheduled for this spring, GE is almost finished with its evolution into a leading pureplay aerospace company.

So, with the turnaround phase of GE's history just about done, what comes next for the company? And am I still bullish on shares at today's higher price?

The Earnings Report: A Mixed Bag

GE shares initially dropped as much as 7.5% immediate premarket trading on its Q4 earnings report before bouncing and recovering most of those losses.

This kneejerk market reaction makes some sense, as both sides had something to point to. For the bulls, the headline earnings numbers were good. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 sailed past expectations of $0.90. Revenues of $19.4 billion rose 15% year-over-year and were far ahead of the analyst consensus. Most of the underlying metrics also looked good, with only free cash flow ("FCF") being a disappointment from what analysts were expecting.

On the negative side, however, the business' trajectory appears to be considerably slowing. I'd note that GE beat EPS estimates by 22 cents and 26 cents in Q2 and Q3 of 2023, respectively, whereas this quarter they beat expectations by 13 cents. Still a beat, to be certain, but momentum appears to be fading.

Adding to that, GE's Q1 2024 guidance came in well short of expectations. GE expects to earn 60 to 65 cents for the quarter, whereas the Street was estimating 69 cents for that period. This seems to clearly suggest that while analysts had their models set too low throughout 2023, the analyst consensus is now much closer to GE's actual business results and that we won't see blowout earnings reports going forward.

Investors should probably have some concern given that information, because GE stock is not especially cheap based on the current analyst earnings consensus:

GE earnings outlook (Seeking Alpha)

Even with a projected 63% rise in EPS this year, GE stock is still going for around 28 times forward earnings. If analysts trim their 2024 outlooks just a bit based on this week's guidance cut, that would result in GE stock trading north of 30 times 2024's expected earnings.

The P/E ratio looks more reasonable as we go out into 2025 and 2026. However, I'd note that analysts are assuming margin growth in order to get the company to $6.88 of earnings in 2026. Analysts currently see GE growing EPS 29% in 2025 and 16% additionally in 2026 off of a single-digit top line revenue growth rate. I am not certain that there is quite this large of a margin improvement opportunity over the next couple of years.

Further to that, we've seen a rash of product quality issues in the aerospace industry lately. Between Boeing's (BA) multitude of incidents and the engine issues elsewhere in the industry, it seems that suppliers will be under more scrutiny about product quality. It does not seem like an opportune time to pinch pennies and try to maximize operating margins on aerospace parts-related revenues.

Making The Upside Case

I personally see the turnaround story as having successfully played out and am no longer interested in General Electric Company shares as a long at the present valuation. That said, if things were to go right, how would that look?

Arguably the biggest issue is still that it's hard to forecast the exact post spin-off financials for just GE Aerospace. Later this year, we'll get a more detailed view of what the new pureplay GE business looks like on an ongoing operating business.

Specifically, GE has indicated that the Vernova (the power business) spinoff should be completed during the second quarter this year. So, GE will finally reach the end of its transformation over the next few months and its quarterly numbers will reflect GE's ongoing operations rather than including various other assets.

There are also likely a good deal of costs related to the various businesses sales and separations, and so we'll have to see how much expenses can come down once these one-off costs are out of the picture.

GE will be hosting its 2024 Investor Day on March 6th. I expect that we'll get a clearer picture of the company's financials and outlook at that point with everything just about wrapped up as it pertains to the Vernova spinoff. That could serve as an event to attract additional investors to the new-look GE story.

GE Stock Verdict

While the bulls can make an argument that GE is still delivering solid results and thus shares can continue to rally, my view is that the turnaround thesis has already played out. Mr. Culp has done a tremendous job divesting and spinning off assets while keeping the core aerospace business running smoothly. I'm not taking anything away from that.

That said, the bull case gets more challenging from here. For one thing, once Vernova is out of the picture, the corporate repositioning will be complete and there will be less in the way of catalysts.

That'd be fine if GE were starting from a relatively low valuation. But instead, GE is starting from 28 times forward earnings, and now the company just trimmed guidance on top of that. There is not much margin of safety embedded in that price.

On top of that, after a rapid recovery from the pandemic, it appears the airline industry is starting to lose some steam:

Data by YCharts

Indeed, the airline industry U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) fund is in fact down over the past 12 months and badly lagging the S&P 500 (SP500). Between inflation, operational issues, and regulatory concerns, the positive sentiment around airlines has dimmed a fair bit over the past year. That, in turn, suggests that there will be less capital investments into the sector and thus a lower growth rate for GE in future years.

More broadly, we're still waiting to see the possible impacts of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike campaign. While economists are hopeful that the Federal Reserve can execute a soft landing, I am skeptical that the economy will handle such a dramatic tightening of monetary policy as we've just seen without some significant turbulence.

With General Electric Company stock up 61% over the past year, investors are getting a great price to take profits if desired. Given that the company trimmed guidance and the macroeconomic outlook seems uncertain, my prior optimism on GE has turned to caution, at least for the next few quarters.