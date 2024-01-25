wildpixel

(Editor Note: The IPO was actually formally priced at $19/share, as opposed to the $16-$18 indicated range as discussed in the article).

Introduction

CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON), which was expected to price on Wednesday the 24th and begin trading the following day, promises to be one of the year's most highly anticipated initial public offerings. The Irving, California company, which was founded in 2010 under the name "Cold Genesys", has a lead investigational drug, cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, in Phase-III testing and has managed to raise a total of $317.57M from private funding rounds, including $105 million from a pre-IPO Series-F crossover round in the midst of what has been a challenging environment for start-up companies seeking to raise venture capital.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Cantor Fitzgerald are the joint bookrunners on the deal, and 11.8 million shares are being offered at an indicated price range of $16-18 a share, with an underwriters' overallotment of 1.77 million shares ($200.6 million at the midpoint without any exercise of the option). If the allotment is exercised in full, the offering would raise $209 million at the midpoint.

The company expects the IPO to provide a cash runway through the second half of 2027, stating in the prospectus that: "We expect the net proceeds from this offering and our existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities will allow us to complete the ongoing BOND-003 and CORE-001 clinical trials, complete enrollment for the PIVOT-006 clinical trial, and initiate and report topline data for our planned CORE-008 clinical trial."

A number of prominent healthcare investors have invested in the company prior to the IPO, including the likes of RA Capital, BVF Partners, Janus Henderson, and Acorn Bioventures.

Market Opportunity

Bladder cancer is the sixth-most common cancer in the US, and the worldwide prevalence has been growing due to a rise in unhealthy habits, improved diagnosis, and more effective treatment options. Due to an aging worldwide population, the global non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) therapeutics market, which accounted for $2.5 billion in worldwide revenue and over 70% of the overall market for bladder cancer therapeutics last year, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% over the next ten years to reach a valuation of $9.8 billion.

The emphasis on early detection and treatment to prevent the cancer from progressing and invading the musculature has encouraged physicians to focus on alternatives to surgical treatment.

As the actual prevalence of NMIBC is 10 times its incidence, it has created a major economic burden on healthcare systems. Based on the overall cost per patient from diagnosis until death, bladder cancer is the most expensive type of cancer to treat, and recurrence is a significant challenge as

While I am unable to find a peak sales estimate for cretostimogene, before Sesen Bio halted the development of Vicineum following a CRL from the FDA in 2021 due to concerns about elevated liver toxicity, the company estimated global peak sales of $3 billion for the drug for the same high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC indication. This estimate is further corroborated by a simple back-of-the-napkin calculation multiplying the End Drug Shortages Alliance estimate of 8,333 patients in the US receiving inadequate care due to the ongoing shortage of the standard-of-care Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine by the estimated total cost of treatment of $160,000 to $260,000 for Adstiladrin, a drug that was recently approved by the FDA for the same indication (with a target population of just over 500,000 patients).

Risks

Like many biotech IPOs, CG Oncology does not have an existing revenue stream to fall back on. With only one drug in advanced clinical testing, the company's fortunes are likely to rest on the success or failure of its lead asset, cretostimogene. As there is, of course, no guarantee that the company will receive a buyout offer prior to the final Phase-III data readout, any failure to obtain FDA approval would likely have a significantly deleterious effect on the share price. Moreover, the company will continue to require funding in order to develop new assets and expand into other indications, which is likely to dilute existing shareholders.

Pipeline

CG Oncology's lead candidate, cretostimogene, is targeted at high-risk, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). This immunotherapy drug is an oncolytic adenovirus encoding granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) and has been modified to infect and preferentially replicate in retinoblastoma gene pathway-defective tumor cells to kill the cells and trigger an anti-tumor immune response. The drug, which was awarded Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations in December 2023 for high-risk BCG-unresponsive, NMIBC with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without Ta or T1 papillary tumors, is being tested as a monotherapy in the Phase-III BOND-3 trial. Enrollment is complete while interim data were published last November and topline results are expected by the end of this year.

A second Phase 3 clinical trial, PIVOT-006, evaluating cretostimogene as an adjuvant monotherapy in intermediate-risk NMIBC patients following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor (TURBT) is also underway. This trial is designed to compare recurrence-free survival in patients who receive the drug after TURBT surgery versus patients undergoing surgery alone.

Cretostimogene is being evaluated in the same patient population in a Phase-II trial, CORE-001, as a combination therapy with Merck & Co., Inc.'s (MRK) PD-1 inhibitor cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab). The drug will also be evaluated in the second half of this year in a second Phase-II trial (CORE-008) in a population of high-risk BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve bladder cancer patients. A Phase-I trial, CORE-002, is also underway in high-risk, cisplatin-ineligible muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) as a combination therapy with Bristol Myers Squibb Company's (BMY) PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab).

The interim readout from the BOND-3 trial demonstrated that the therapy was generally well tolerated, with adverse effects classified no higher than Grade 1 or 2, and a 75.8% complete response rate (50/66 patients). Since the next step for patients who fail to respond to BCG treatment is complete surgical removal of the bladder, there is a large unmet need for non-surgical treatment options. The company confirms this in the prospectus, stating: "There is a significant unmet need for treatments in these patients, given the limitations of currently approved therapies and patient reluctance to undergo radical cystectomy, or the complete removal of the bladder."

Competitive Landscape

While chemotherapy is still occasionally used to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine has been the standard of care treatment for intermediate- and high-risk NMIBC since its approval by the FDA back in 1990. The vaccine has demonstrated a significantly higher response rate than chemotherapy, with a meta-analysis of 12 different randomized trials showing a complete response rate of 68% for BCG versus just 48% for chemotherapy. While this is an improvement over chemotherapy, the safety profile leaves something to be desired. In a recent Phase-III study in intermediate- and high-risk Ta/T1 NMIBC patients that examined the side effects from administration of one-third of the standard dose of BCG, 30.6% of the patients reported systemic side effects, 7.8% discontinued treatment due to adverse events, and no significant differences were observed in the safety profile between the diminished- and full-dosage groups. Moreover, approximately 25-45% of patients are unresponsive to BCG treatment and 40% eventually relapse despite an initial response. Since long-term BCG maintenance therapy and ongoing disease surveillance are often required in order to monitor recurrence and progression, the financial burden on healthcare systems is high.

In addition, the live attenuated vaccine, originally developed for tuberculosis, has been in short supply in recent years and is currently being rationed to patients. Merck is the sole maker and supplier to the United States and the sole source of BCG to many other countries around the world. The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) notes that in spite of the fact that Merck has been producing the drug at 100% of its manufacturing capacity, the company has been unable to accommodate the growing global demand. Although they broke ground on a new BCG manufacturing facility that should triple their existing manufacturing capacity, it is not expected to be completed until 2027. Indeed, the End Drug Shortages Alliance (EDSA) estimates that only 69% of the BCG required to treat the patient population over the next 5 years is currently being manufactured. If you are interested in reading more about the intricate production process and history of manufacturing snafus, click here for a fascinating summary.

For patients who are unresponsive to BCG treatment or have very high-risk NMIBC, radical cystectomy, the complete removal of the bladder, is the preferred next step. Patients often experience discomfort from the inserted neobladder due to the need to contract the abdominal muscles during urination, and may require a catheter to be inserted through the urethra in order to urinate.

The ongoing BCG vaccine manufacturing shortage, which has persisted for several years, has created an opportunity for competitors with new drugs with a less intricate manufacturing process and improved safety profile.

Merck's Keytruda, which was the first new drug to receive approval in NMIBC, only yielded a CR of 41% at 3 months and 19% at 12 months in BCG-unresponsive patients with CIS +/- Ta/T1 disease. In 2019, the market opportunity for the drug in this indication was estimated at a modest $250 million for the US market. This number might have been higher were it not for the disconcerting safety profile, where 26 of 102 patients (26%) reported serious TEAEs and 10 of 102 patients (10%) discontinued treatment.

The next major drug to be approved for this indication was Ferring Pharmaceuticals' Adstiladrin (nadofaragene firedenovec), a gene therapy treatment that finally received FDA approval in December 2022 for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC following a prior CRL due to manufacturing concerns. In contrast to a live vaccine, Adstiladrin encodes interferon alfa-2b, which converts the bladder cells into interferon factories. The primary Phase-III readout was promising: in the cohort of patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC, 51% of patients with a CIS reached a complete response within 3 months of their first dose. However, longer-term, high-grade recurrence was an issue as the 3-year follow-up data revealed that only 25.5% (14 of 55) of the patients with a complete response at 3 months remained free of high-grade recurrence. Only 34.2% of patients maintained a complete response longer-term (median CR duration of 9.7 months) while cystectomy-free survival was just 53.8%. While this CR rate falls a bit short of BCG, the safety profile appears to be significantly better, with only 14 of 157 (9%) of patients reporting a serious TEAE and 3 of 157 (2%) patients discontinuing treatment due to TEAEs. Nonetheless, analysts are divided on the drug's prospects due to the lack of demonstrable long-term efficacy and the manufacturing and safety issues associated with the use of an Ad5 Adenovirus vector.

For example, Evaluate Pharma states that "Adstiladrin's long-term benefits remain elusive, and a cumbersome mechanism and use of an adenovirus vector raise questions about its viability...Potential problems extend beyond the complexity of manufacturing a gene therapy, and include Adstiladrin's use of a non-replicating adenovirus serotype 5 (Ad5) vector."

A potential downside to the drug is the fact that repeated exposure to an Ad5 vector incurs the risk of a massive neutralizing antibody response, which means that the number of doses that can be administered may be limited and a local route of administration may be required.

Another potentially significant competitor is ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX), which was refiled for approval last October after its IL-15 superagonist, Anktiva (N-803), was rejected by the FDA due to manufacturing issues. The drug, which was investigated as a combination therapy along with the BCG vaccine in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with carcinoma in situ (CIS) in a Phase-III trial (Quilt-3.032), has a unique mechanism of action and stimulates NK and T adaptive and innate immune system cells. The drug is moreover designed to boost the immunological response to bladder cancer generated by BCG. The results of the trial were very impressive, with a 71% complete response (CR) rate in BCG-unresponsive patients, a 53% CR at 24 months, a 91% cystectomy-avoidance rate, and 100% overall survival rate at 24 months. Moreover, the side effect profile compared favorably with other treatments, with 86% of the TEAEs observed classified as grade 1 to 2 and side effects comparable to those observed in BCG alone.

Several promising NMIBC treatments are also on the horizon, such as Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) PD-1 inhibitor, sasanlimab, which is being investigated as a combination therapy with BCG in a Phase-III trial (CREST) in high-risk BCG-unresponsive and BCG-naïve patients, and Protara Therapeutics, Inc.'s (TARA) Tara-002 cell therapy candidate, which is in Phase-1b/2 testing.

Valuation

Like many biotech IPOs, CG Oncology has no existing revenue from approved products and recorded a net loss ($57.91 million) in its latest fiscal year. At the top of the indicated price range, the offering values the company at almost a cool billion, $995 million to be exact. In my opinion, this appears reasonable as the average post-money IPO valuation for gene- and cell-therapy biotech IPOs was $1.069 billion last year. As a potential acquisition target, the company could fetch considerably more: another study, which reported a mean market value of $1.656 billion for acquisitions of biotech companies with at least one Phase III asset, noted that the market values tend to be even higher for companies with oncology drugs.

A more specific example, RayzeBio, Inc. (RYZB), which has an oncology drug in Phase III trials, which was valued at a similar amount of approximately $1.1 billion dollars post-IPO. However, once the acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb closes, the company will be valued at nearly four times that amount ($4.1 billion). If you had followed my recommendation on RayzeBio, you would have more than tripled your original investment.

The Steak

From a long-term standpoint, there's a lot to like about this IPO: the company's lead drug is in an advanced Phase-3 trial targeting an indication with a significant addressable market. Thanks to the ongoing shortage of BCG vaccine and associated manufacturing challenges, there is an immediate unmet need for alternative treatment options. Moreover, if the interim results hold up in the final readout, the cretostimogene's efficacy appears comparable or superior to existing approved or upcoming treatment options. Due to the serious adverse events associated with BCG treatment and the high rate of treatment discontinuation, I would not be surprised if the drug eventually replaces BCG as a first-line treatment.

Although the valuation of nearly $1 billion is not cheap, I like the fact that the shares come with a "buyout option" and believe the lead drug should be very attractive to a big pharma company looking to add an approved or almost-approved asset to their oncology portfolio in order to capitalize on the time-limited opportunity created by the global BCG shortage.

Rating (on a scale of 1-5, where 1 pepper is a supreme fail and 5 peppers is a smashing hit)

The Sizzle

While the IPO has everything going for it aside from a sexy name (I would have preferred the original "Cold Genesys" moniker), including a strong team of underwriters, a bevy of prominent healthcare investors, a sizeable visible revenue stream, and a lead drug with promising Phase-III interim results, the current tepid IPO environment combined with the sizable float-to-outstanding share ratio may limit the first-day pop.

Rating (on a scale of 1-5, where 1 pepper is a supreme fail and 5 peppers is a smashing hit)

Overall Rating

At or near the offering price, I think the IPO is fairly valued solely based on the company's advanced lead asset. Throw in the "buyout optionality" and it looks like a bargain to me in spite of the significant risk associated with having just a single drug in advanced clinical trials. Of course, the attractiveness depends on where the shares are trading in the aftermarket. If they have a nice pop and the market cap approaches the valuation of comparable recent biotech acquisition targets, I would advocate looking for a better entry opportunity, for example, around the time of the lock-up expiration. Therefore, my overall rating is based on the shares trading close to the indicated price range.

Rating (on a scale of 1-5, where 1 pepper is a supreme fail and 5 peppers is a smashing hit).

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.