Buy Applied Materials And Take Advantage Of The Coming Semiconductor Industry Boom

Sundry Photography

Applied Materials (AMAT) describes itself as "The leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world." The company provides components, subsystems, and services to wafer fab equipment ("WFE") semiconductor manufacturers, which they use to make chips. The demand for more advanced chips drives this company's fortunes. When chip demand is high, this company thrives. When demand is low, business suffers. Experts believe the semiconductor industry hit the bottom of a down cycle for demand in the latter half of 2023, and depending on who you believe, the industry should begin bouncing back in 2024 or 2025. Usually, the best time to buy a WFE stock is at or near the bottom of a semiconductor industry cycle. Since Applied Materials typically outgrows the WFE industry, now is a decent time to consider buying the stock.

This article will discuss what makes Applied Materials business attractive, its business fundamentals, competitors, risks, valuation, and why Applied Materials is a buy today.

A great growth story

Semiconductors are one of the most attractive areas of the market for growth investors to place their money. Experts expect the chip market to grow significantly in the coming years due to the cloud, generative Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), cars, smartphones, Internet of Things ("IoT"), and other smart devices driving the need for chips with more data storage, computing power, and energy efficiency. McKinsey projects the chip industry to grow from $600 billion in 2021 at a 6 to 8% a year growth rate to reach a $1 trillion market by 2030. The OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) estimates that global GDP (Gross Domestic Product) will grow by 2.7% and 3.0% in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Applied Materials' management thinks semiconductors will continue growing faster than GDP over the next 10 years.

Applied Materials Fourth Quarter FY 2023 Investor Presentation

Market Research Future projects WFE to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.4% between 2023 and 2032, which is as fast or faster than the semiconductor industry. The company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Brice Hill, attributes the rapid increase of the WFE industry to the increasing "technical complexity" of chip manufacturing.

Applied Material's Semi Systems, the company's WFE products, consistently outgrow the overall WFE market. On the company's fourth quarter FY 2023 earnings call held on November 16, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") said the following:

Our Semiconductor Systems business delivered mid-single-digit growth for the fiscal year and remains on track for growth in calendar 2023 which will be the fifth consecutive year that we've outperformed the wafer fab equipment market. We believe we can sustain this outperformance over the coming years, thanks to the leadership positions we've established at the major technology inflections that will enable our customers' roadmaps. Source: Applied Materials Fourth Quarter FY 2023 Earnings Call.

What's impressive is that the CEO believes Semiconductor Systems will still show growth in 2023 when the company reports its first quarter FY 2024 earnings, despite Gartner, Inc. (IT) projecting WFE revenue to shrink 10% by the end of the 2023 calendar year.

Applied Global Services ("AGS") is the company's service business, which supplies customers with support for their semiconductor equipment. CFO Hill said about AGS, "We expect our services business to grow as fast or faster than our equipment business as we help our customers generate increasing value from the industry's largest installed base of more than 48,000 tools."

All the above factors are why investors can be confident that the company can achieve solid revenue growth over the next several years. The following chart shows analysts' annual revenue estimates out to FY 2028.

Seeking Alpha

If you choose to invest in Applied Materials, you should expect 5% to 7% compound annual revenue growth over the next several years.

It has excellent business fundamentals for a down market

Applied Materials has produced one of the best stock returns over the last decade. The chart below shows it has recorded an 857% return over the previous 10 years compared to the S&P 500, which produced a 163% return.

Data by YCharts

Applied Materials' great growth fundamentals over the last decade have attracted investors to this stock. Despite being part of a cyclical industry, the image below shows excellent top-line and bottom-line growth rates over the previous 10 years.

Applied Materials Fourth Quarter FY 2023 Investor Presentation

The semiconductor cycle peaked in 2021 as chip end demand began to decline. The following table shows the impact of the semiconductor down cycle on Applied Materials results. The following numbers are non-GAAP (Generally accepted accounting principles).

FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Revenue $23,063 million $25,785 million $26,517 million Gross Margin 47.5% 46.6% 46.8% Operating Margin 31.7% 30.48% 29.10% Earnings-per-share ("EPS") $6.84 $7.70 $8.05 Operating cash flow $5,442 million $5,399 million $8,700 million Free cash flow ("FCF") $4,774 million $4,612 million $7,594 million Free cash flow margin 20.7% 17.9% 28.63% Click to enlarge

Applied Materials had grown annual FY 2021 revenue by 34% year-over-year; by FY 2023, that growth rate had sunk to 3% year-over-year. The EPS growth rate fell from 64% in FY 2021 to 5% in FY 2023. However, notice the massive jump in FCF in FY 2023, making it easier for the company to pay off debt, pay dividends, buy back stock, and invest in growth initiatives. In my opinion, the company has done well in a down cycle.

Applied Materials has $6.86 billion in cash and short-term investments against $5.56 billion in long-term debt. Its debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 0.64, and its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37, which are good ratios for the semiconductor industry and potentially indicate that the company can pay off its long-term debt without distress. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, meaning it is in a solid position to pay off its short-term debt.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows management's guidance for the first quarter of FY 2024.

Applied Material Fourth Quarter FY 2023 Investor Presentation

Suppose the company achieves the midpoint of its forecasted first-quarter total revenue. In that case, Applied Material will record a 4% year-over-year revenue decline, and at the midpoint of forecasted first-quarter non-GAAP EPS, it will record an EPS loss of 6.8% year-over-year. Some experts believe that the semiconductor industry will recover in 2024, with most of the improvement taking place in the second half of 2024. So, investors shouldn't expect Applied Materials' revenue and profits numbers to jump when the company reports the first-quarter FY 2024 results in mid-February.

Competitive advantages

One reason it can hold its own against its competitors is that it has one of the broadest selection tools for manufacturing different types of semiconductors. Applied Materials solutions encompass almost all stages of the semiconductor fabrication process, from patterning to etch and deposition to metrology, providing customers with a one-stop shop for their needs. Some customers prefer buying an integrated package from Applied Materials instead of buying different equipment from multiple vendors.

Applied Materials Fourth Quarter FY 2023 Investor Presentation

Applied Materials forms deep collaborative relationships with its customers, which allows it to invest its deep pockets in ideas with a high probability of producing returns. CFO Hill said the following on its fourth-quarter earnings call:

Applied creates value by directing nearly $3 billion of annualized R&D [Research & Development] into one of the most important markets of the world, semiconductors. Because we have the broadest and deepest equipment portfolio and expertise, we are invited to work closely with our customers as a trusted partner to identify and holistically solve their most valuable technical challenges. Our R&D spending helps customers modify materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale to deliver better semiconductors and end products for strategic growth markets like artificial intelligence. Our relationships with our customers provide us with insights in the end-market and technology roadmap trends and allow us to focus our spending on projects that have a high probability of commercial adoption and strong financial returns. Source: Applied Materials Fourth Quarter FY 2023 Earnings Call.

AGS, the service business, also provides a competitive advantage through its consulting, automation software, spare parts, field service, and other services. Notice in the image below that a large part of Applied Materials' service offerings is a subscription business that generates recurring revenue, which is unbelievably valuable, blunting the full impact of the downturn in the semiconductor industry. Additionally, investors value subscription businesses because the income stream is more predictable than its tools' one-time sales model.

Applied Materials blog.

Customers also benefit significantly from the subscription services. A blog on the company's website describes one way the services help customers benefit:

Subscription customers gain access to several benefits, including proprietary equipment data analysis, which allows us to compare a customer's equipment performance to industry best in class. This helps them see where there is potential room for improvement in yield, output and cost. Applied has the world's largest installed base of advanced equipment – around 42,500 systems – and we increasingly use data and analytics to understand what makes our systems perform best. We also employ proprietary technology to predict when maintenance will be needed, which reduces unscheduled downtime. Source: Applied Materials website.

The following factors drive AGS growth:

The total number of tools installed at customer factories. The increasing complexity of chip manufacturing requires more maintenance and support for Applied Materials' tools. The company selling more subscription agreements, which increases revenue per tool.

Applied Materials CFO said the following about AGS in the company's fourth-quarter earnings call:

In 2023, we increased the installed base by 5%. And we increased the percentage of tools under service agreement by 3 percentage points to 16,600. An important catalyst for AGS is that we are adding entirely new kinds of subscription agreements including sensor and AI-based solutions in areas like tool matching for fab ramp acceleration. Source: Applied Materials Fourth Quarter FY 2023 Earnings Call.

The service business is an integral part of Applied Materials' advantages. AGS alone produces enough operating profit to cover the company's dividend. It also helps foster stronger customer relationships, increases loyalty, and makes clients less likely to switch to competing solutions.

Another competitive advantage is that the company has massive resources to pour into developing innovative solutions. The chart below shows a comparison in R&D spending between Applied Materials and a few of its largest competitors.

Data by YCharts

As seen above, Applied Material's spending on R&D is second only to ASML Holding (ASML), a company specializing in lithography, a complex process that defines the patterns on chip wafers. Although not directly offering lithography systems like ASML, Applied Materials specializes in crucial post-lithography processes like etch and deposition, shaping chip features after patterning. Applied Materials collaborates with ASML to provide EUV lithography (Extreme ultraviolet laser) services to its customers. However, it has recently released an alternative patterning solution named Centura Sculpta, which, although not a complete replacement for ASML's EUV techniques, aims for faster, more straightforward, and potentially more cost-effective options for producing specific structures than ASML's EUV double patterning methods, which may not be the most cost-effective method for certain chip designs.

New entrants and even established competitors in the WFE industry can face a significant challenge in taking customers away from Applied Materials. The company's extensive resources, expertise, innovative solutions, and service platform can create substantial customer lock-in. Customers who standardize on Applied Materials equipment often face considerable switching costs, including integration challenges and potential production disruptions, making them hesitant to adopt competing solutions.

Risks

Although Applied Materials has some advantages as a WFE generalist, competing companies with deep expertise in specific categories like Lam Research (LRCX) in etch and deposition and KLA Corp (KLAC) in process control technologies could dominate the category they specialize in if they consistently deliver superior solutions. In other words, Applied Materials may be the Jack of All Trades and Master of only some. This risk is a medium to long-term concern for the stock's investors.

Applied Materials' stock dropped 4% the day after reporting earnings, likely because of reports that the Department of Justice is investigating the company for failing to obtain export licenses for equipment that it allegedly sent to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, a Chinese company. This investigation could lead to fines, restrictions on operations, and reputational damage and is a short-term risk. Applied Materials CFO Hill responded to the news on the fourth quarter earnings call when he said:

We did disclose last year in our K [10-K] that we've received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office, and they requesting information related to certain shipments to China. Well, we would say is, we're fully cooperating with the government on this matter. And of course, we're -- we remain committed to complying to all of the trade rules. And as you can imagine, because this is an ongoing legal matter, we can't add to any of the comments that are out there at this point but it's been a regular disclosure for us. Source: Applied Materials Fourth Quarter FY 2023 Earnings Call.

Lastly, another short-term risk is that we are not yet out of the woods concerning the semiconductor market downdraft. Although the WFE industry might be at or near the bottom, Gartner projected WFE revenue to decrease by 4% by the end of 2024. So, even though the industry may be at a bottom, a quick reversal of fortunes in 2024 may not be in the cards.

Why I believe it is a buy

Applied Materials sells at a GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.50, well above its 5-year and 10-year median P/E ratio. The market may overvalue the stock based on its P/E ratio selling above its median; additionally, Seeking Alpha's quant rates the stock's valuation at a D.

Data by YCharts

However, Seeking Alpha's quant rates the GAAP P/E ratio a B+ because its P/E ratio of 21.47 is below the sector median P/E ratio of 27.78. The following chart shows that Applied Materials trades at the lowest P/E ratio compared to several of its notable peers.

Data by YCharts

Applied Material has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.49 compared to its sector median P/E ratio of 29.06 and its five-year average of 17.16. Assuming its forward P/E can reach its sector median, the stock should trade at $223.76. However, if you believe the stock price should be at its five-year average forward P/E ratio, it should trade at $132.13.

Let's look at the stock's reverse discounted cash flow ("DCF") to understand what the current stock price implies for the FCF growth rate.

Reverse DCF

FCF (Trailing 12 months) margin 28.63% The fourth quarter of FY 2023 reported Free Cash Flow TTM (Trailing 12 months in millions) $7,594 Terminal growth rate 2% Discount Rate 10% Years 1 - 10 growth rate 7.7% Current Stock Price (January 19, 2024, closing price) $175.00 Terminal FCF value $16.264 billion Discounted Terminal Value $78.381 billion Click to enlarge

My reverse DCF shows that the current stock price implies that Applied Materials will grow its FCF by 7.7% over the next 10 years. Assuming the company can reach an FCF margin of 30%, the growth rate drops to 7% over the next 10 years or within the 6% to 7% average revenue growth rate that I believe the company can achieve out to 2028. I rate the stock as fairly valued based on a long-term outlook.

The following chart shows consensus analysts' EPS estimates for Applied Materials out to 2028. Analysts expect EPS to decline this fiscal year and jump into double-digit growth in 2025, 2026, and 2027, coinciding with expectations for a rebound in the cyclical semiconductor industry.

Seeking Alpha

The market is generally forward-looking, and there is anticipation among investors and analysts that better times are ahead for Applied Materials, making now a great time to begin buying the company as the semiconductor cycle potentially begins its upturn. I rate the stock a buy.