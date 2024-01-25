Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

Since initially writing on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), we've seen the company significantly decline in valuation - it's underperformed with a 1-3% decline since my last piece, while the market has gone up 22%. So any investment made since my last bullish article, is not an especially good one in terms of RoR. Inclusive of FX and dividends, my small position is in the green, but it's clear to me in retrospect that I went in too early and missed out on most of the drop which I should have waited for - the payment space was, and still is, in upheaval.

The company troughed around the $51 mark, we're now at around $60/share. The yield is also up to almost 3.5%, it's still a fundamentally sound business, and I believe the time is ripe for actually investing here, provided you're willing to bear the risk of the 2024E decline, which is currently forecasted at double digits.

In this article, I'll provide you an update on my last piece, which you can find here.

My thesis mostly holds - in terms of quality. I did not invest during peak valuation, and that means I'm not looking at almost negative 50% RoR, as some are right now.

Let's look at what we have now.

Fidelity National Information Services - upside going into 2024-2026

This company is still one of the very few IT/Data stocks that I hold. I'm no newcomer to Fidelity National Information Services. The view I had back during 2022 and early 2023 has now been intensified, meaning I believe the company is a lot cheaper with a good upside.

I only have a conviction this high if I can see a triple-digit potential return. And I can see that here (I'll show that to you later).

For now, we have some results to look at. 3Q23 is the latest set of results we're looking at. While the company failed to grow earnings or bottom-line results to any marked or impressive degree, the real work is currently going on under "the hood".

What I mean by this, under the hood, is the transformation of the balance sheet and the operational improvements that the company is doing.

The revenue growth wasn't bad - it's up 7% organically, counting both segments of the Banking and Capital markets. Also, the 3Q23 period was the first period that the company reached EBITDA margin expansion on an adjusted basis since 4Q21 when the market soured on these companies.

And this marks a bit of a turnaround here. The company is on track to deliver a good FCF conversion, over 80%, with a YTD conversion of around 90%. This while the company has been able to lower its CapEx as a percentage of revenue to 8% from 9%. This is both a product of the company's revenue expansion, but also savings initiatives - and financial.

FIS IR (FIS IR)

Also, back to the company's organizational changes. FIS is working to separate its businesses in early 2024 while continuing to deliver on its 2023E targets. The business separation plan is finished, the company has already secured debt, and it's nearing completion for the new leadership team for the new company.

Some key customer wins are worth mentioning, and the portfolio showcases the company's capabilities here.

FIS IR (FIS IR)

Other changes include the transitioning of Worldpay into discontinued operations, given the majority sale to GTCR, which means that continuing operations as of 3Q23 and going forward will reflect only two operating segments - the banking solutions and the capital market solutions.

The current structure comes with an expectation of adjusted EPS is upwards of $3.4, with a normalized adjusted EPS post-capital deployment of upwards of $4.55/share.

On a high level, the company's valuation should have moved up more than we're seeing here purely as a product of results. All revenue and EBITDA margin numbers are either solid or flat, while earnings numbers are down single digits - and the updated outlook for core segments also gives very few reasons for negativity.

FIS IR (FIS IR)

FIS was much too overvalued a few years back - but this is not a few years back, and on a post-transaction perspective, the company has plenty to like here. The company's proceeds deployment will likely include a significant reduction of debt and interest rate costs, as well as significant share buybacks of at least $3.5B, up $1B from the latest guidance no doubt because of the company's current pressured overall valuation.

What the company expects is that efficiency will be driven by automation and improved processes, further increasing savings and enabling growth through target sales investments and ecosystem support to improve client experience.

As before, do not expect FIS to be or become a high-yielder here. That is not the company's point. FIS maintains a 35% payout ratio, and the company has no goal to bump this up, its first priority for the time being is paying down company debt.

FIS IR (FIS IR)

The company is repositioning for a long-term success - and it's already working. I can say this because this is the third quarter where I've also written on FIS that the company is meeting or exceeding already high-end expectations. It's also another raised outlook here.

Most of the company's overall revenue is usage-based with multiple-year contracts, creating very visible streams of revenue and potential profit over time. This company is quite forecastable, which we'll see in a while when we move closer to the valuation - because forecasts are good, growing, and indeed stable. The same thing cannot be said for the valuation, which is not something unique for companies that I cover - valuation tends to be fairly volatile in many of these cases and companies that I cover.

But based on these recent results, I would say that it's possible to indeed "double down" once we start seeing the 2024E indicators, which for the time being come for a 2024E EPS of around $4.65. Once those come in, the company is then likely to move back to growth from a position of strength, meaning a long-term debt/cap of less than 35%, BBB credit rating, and a well-covered yield of around 3.44% as things stand here.

The company is not at a "trough" valuation, but it's cheap enough for where I consider it worth covering.

Let me show you what I mean.

Fidelity Information Services Valuation

The valuation for this company is in a tricky spot. At 10x P/E compared to a 19-20x P/E normalized for the 5-year average, or even 18.5x on the 20-year average, there is no perspective that I view as valid where this company can be called anything but "cheap" at this valuation.

This doesn't equate to the company being some sort of automatic "BUY" though. FIS is currently in an earnings slump. Even on an adjusted basis, the current forecasts don't have the company coming in at anything above a 23% negative earnings RoR for the 2024E fiscal as the company finishes its repositioning. If you look at the company's expectations, this is in fact also the overall case that the company currently makes and forecasts for its own earnings.

However, beyond that, growth is expected.

FIS Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

The company is even cheaper at this point than when I last wrote about it, and this begs the question, of course, if it can go lower. History proves that it can indeed go lower, but I do not see the company dipping below an 8-9x P/E unless we see something fundamentally changing for FIS.

Why do I say this?

Because FIS is in a very stable segment - even much of the EPS drop here is due to reorg, not operational weakness. What it does is being a provider of fintech for merchants, banks, and capital market firms across the globe, and it does this for transactions in the value of over $10T with over 75B unique transactions each year for over 20,000+ clients across the globe. This company is a powerhouse, and is not new either, with a history going back to the late 1960's. This means this company has seen a bit of "everything" - and it'll certainly take some serious downturn to dislodge these fundamentals.

Even if the company were to dip to current forecasted earnings and relative multiples of almost 9x, you still wouldn't be losing money here - and the upside only begins at 9x. Remember, the company currently trades at just about 10x.

The upside to 12-13x is doubled digits, over 12% per year inclusive of dividends, and then you're basically calling 20 years of premiumization false and cutting about 30-40% from the multiple. At 18-20x P/E, this company returns over 25-30% annually, and this is how you can end up with a triple-digit RoR including a 2-4% dividend yield over time - which is the reason why I maintain a positive stance here. Because while I find it hard to estimate where among that 15-20x P/E FIS will end up in this environment, the fact that I have a high conviction this is where the company will end up, means that 15% annualized is one of the lowest returns that I expect here.

Why is this justified, or how can I unpack this target?

FIS trades in a peer group that involves businesses like Global Payments (GPN), Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), Block (SQ), and others. While these companies trade at a variety of different multiples and have different upsides, a quick look at the price returns shows us that FIS has trailed peers, except SQ, and then not by much. Is it justified? I would say no. At a 10-year average, FIS typically trades at 3.7-4x to sales. That multiple is currently 2.44x. While this company belongs to the group of overvalued IT businesses that went too high during post-COVID, the only time this company has been at this valuation in terms of multiples for long was in the post-GFC era. If you had invested at that time when the company trailed 10x P/E, your RoR, even with the crash we've seen to today's multiples, would have seen you average 12-13% per year, beating the market since 2009-2010. That is after the company lost more than 70% of its share price since its height during COVID-19.

I therefore state that the company is currently undervalued, and while it'll take some time to see a full reversal to 15-19x P/E, the upside of over 15% per year including dividends, makes me hold my "BUY" here with the following thesis.

Thesis

I believe that there is an upside to FIS here. I also believe that barring anything unforeseen or truly negative, the market may well be done with punishing FIS here. FIS is a foundationally solid business in the payment processing space, and it has the fundamentals to make for a good dividend and even dividend growth investment.

In my last piece, the average target for FIS was close to $166 per share from 30 analysts at S&P Global. The amount of premium in that can be viewed as nearly ridiculous when seeing where the company has gone today.

I now view FIS as a "BUY" here, but nowhere near that $150/share price premium. I say the company is worth at most triple digits, and closer to $110/share for the long run.

That's my updated price target for the 2024E period.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills all of my criteria for investing here -the only issue might be forecasted EPS growth in 2024, but once those numbers crystallize more, we should see very attractive trends.