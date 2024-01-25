Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2024 2:35 PM ETColony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.29K Followers

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Derek Shelnutt - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Heath Fountain - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Bishop - Hovde Group

Christopher Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Colony Bank Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, January 25th, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Derek Shelnutt, Chief Financial Officer. Please, go ahead.

Derek Shelnutt

Thanks, Julie. Before we get started, I would like to go through our standard disclosures. Certain statements we make on this call could be constituted as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Current and prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, pandemics, variations of the company's assets, businesses, cash flows, financial condition, prospects, and other results of operations.

I would also like to add that during our call today, we will reference both our earnings release and our quarterly investor presentation, both of which were filed yesterday. So please have those available to reference.

And with that, I will turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Heath Fountain.

Heath Fountain

Thank you, Derek, and thanks to everyone for being on the call today.

Before we start diving into the results, I do want to congratulate Derek on being promoted to our CFO. We announced this Tuesday

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CBAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CBAN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.