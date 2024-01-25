Risto0

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) is no longer the giant it used to be, but that does not mean the company is completely uninvestable. The company may not be appealing to growth investors looking for multibagger opportunities, but value investors with a soft spot for income may find Nokia an interesting bet today. After reporting Q4 2023 earnings, Nokia's board of directors proposed a dividend of EUR 0.13 per share based on Fiscal 2023 earnings and authorized a new share buyback program of EUR 600 million.

A closer look at the company's financial position, its competitive positioning in the mobile network equipment market, and its long-term outlook suggests that expected investment returns in the next 5 years are not attractive.

Operating Margins May Trend Lower

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Nokia reported a sequential improvement in gross margins across all of its business segments on the back of an improvement in the company's cost base in addition to a favorable product mix in Mobile Networks. Higher sequential gross margins led to better operating margins compared to the previous quarter, but these improvements failed to make a meaningful impact on comparable numbers from the corresponding quarter previous year. As illustrated below, comparable gross margin and comparable operating margin were both well below the levels seen in Q4 2023.

Exhibit 1: Comparable gross and operating margins

Q4 earnings presentation

Operating margins trended lower in 2023 due to two primary reasons.

Lower gross profits. Operating expenses declining at a slower rate than net sales.

The second point highlights the limited operating flexibility of Nokia, which stems from the high R&D costs the company has to incur to remain competitive from a technological perspective at a time when its arch-rival Ericsson (ERIC) is making strong moves to take business away from the company.

From a bird's eye view, we see that Nokia is suffering from the continued decline in investment activity in the telecommunication sector. Hampered by inflationary concerns and the uncertain macroeconomic environment, telcos continue to run through existing inventory without committing to new 5G investments to upgrade their network capabilities. Although this may prove to be a bump in the road from a long-term context, I believe a margin deterioration resulting from lower-than-expected revenue growth will hurt Nokia's valuation in the coming years.

Q4 earnings highlight how these macroeconomic headwinds are already creating a dent in Nokia's financial performance. All of the subsegments in the Network Infrastructure business reported YoY declines in net sales in the fourth quarter.

Segment YoY net sales growth in Q4 (constant currency) IP networks 25% Optical networks 23% Fixed networks 29% Submarine networks 10% Click to enlarge

Source: Company filings.

The Mobile Networks business reported a 17% YoY decline in revenue, while the Cloud and Network Services segment reported an 8% decline in revenue. Nokia Technologies net sales decreased by 63%.

Based on observed macroeconomic trends, I believe Nokia's net sales growth will not meaningfully recover in the foreseeable future. In addition to a slowdown in investments in North America, India, the one bright spot for mobile network equipment providers in recent years, is seeing a slowdown in investments as well. This is an ominous sign. In its earnings update, Nokia wrote:

Mobile Networks (net sales) decreased 14% largely driven by North America, where customers continued to prioritize cash flow and deplete their inventories, as well as India where 5G deployments continued to normalize from elevated levels

Nokia's rival Ericsson has also warned about a slowdown in India. During the recent earnings call, Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm said:

We expect the current market uncertainties to prevail into 2024 with a further decline of the RAN (Radio Access Network) market outside China as our customers remain cautious and the investment pace is normalizing in India.

Not good news for Nokia as a slowdown in 5G investments in India will make it even more difficult for the company to grow profitably in the next few years. The company, in Q4, felt the impact of India's slowdown, and I believe this is just the beginning as many large-scale Indian telecom operators such as Reliance Jio have struck a cautious stance on investments for 2024.

Exhibit 2: Net sales waterfall

Q4 earnings presentation

Many Indian telecom executives have come forward in recent months to discuss the lackluster investment returns associated with 5G investments. Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel, one of the largest telecom operators in India, recently claimed that more applications need to be written on 5G networks to enable consumers to fully benefit from a global 5G rollout, which is currently not happening. The CEO said:

More applications are required to be written on 5G networks which really use the benefit of this technology, Unfortunately, this is not the case, not just in India but in no market anywhere in the world. With the exception of some private 5G networks and some B2B use cases which have modest revenue streams associated with it, fundamental use cases are still not there.

Monetization of 5G networks is still at an infant stage, with telecom operators identifying slow 5G adoption as a top risk, which directly leads to lower-than-expected ARPU growth. The lackluster pace at which Indians are embracing 5G-enabled devices is another barrier to the monetization of 5G infrastructure.

Amid this challenging environment and high interest rates, Indian telecommunication giants are expected to take their foot off the investment pedal this year and focus on cost optimization, which is not encouraging news for Nokia investors.

The company's guidance reflects these challenges. The Mobile Networks segment, which is the largest by revenue, is expected to book at least a 10% decline in net sales in 2024.

Exhibit 3: Nokia's 2024 guidance

Q4 earnings presentation

Overall, Nokia expects the first half of 2024 to be challenging with some improvements in the second half.

Based on expectations for continued macroeconomic headwinds in key markets including India and North America, I believe Nokia's operating margins are headed lower in the coming years. Although this may not immediately impact shareholder distributions - dividends and buybacks - Nokia stock may deliver lackluster returns as a result of margin compression.

Financial Health: Promising, For Now

Nokia, despite facing several macro-level challenges, remains in a good financial position. The company reported free cash flows of EUR 800 million for 2023 aided by the robust EUR 1.7 billion in free cash flows reported in the fourth quarter. Nokia, in a nutshell, converted approximately 35% of comparable operating profits into free cash flows in the most recent Fiscal year. The company ended the fourth quarter with EUR 4.3 billion in net cash, an improvement of EUR 1.3 billion compared to the third quarter.

Exhibit 3: Change in net cash (EUR billions)

Q4 earnings presentation

This strong net cash position enables the company to support its dividend and the EUR 600 million share repurchase program. Investors, in my opinion, do not have any reason to be skeptical of Nokia's ability to honor shareholder distribution commitments in 2024. However, in the long run, Nokia may struggle to boost shareholder distributions from this current level if the company fails to expand its profit margins.

Takeaway

Nokia is entering rough seas with the company expected to face headwinds in most of its key markets in 2024. Ericsson's recent deal win with AT&T (T) at the expense of Nokia will dent the company's earnings further in the coming year. In my opinion, Nokia's inability to secure this deal raises concerns about the technological relevance of its solutions although the company has dismissed this threat. Shareholder distributions seem safe, for now, but I believe long-term-oriented investors should press pause here and avoid investing in Nokia Oyj shares purely for the dividend and buybacks at a time when the company's fundamentals are bound to deteriorate.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.