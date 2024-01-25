Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2024
Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kris Hinson - Vice President, Corporate Finance and Treasurer

Tony Melone - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Dan Schlanger - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Ric Prentiss - Raymond James

Michael Rollins - Citi

David Barden - Bank of America

Brendan Lynch - Barclays

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson

Jon Atkin - RBC Markets

Batya Levi - UBS

Richard Choe - JPMorgan

Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Crown Castle Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kris Hinson, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Kris Hinson

Thanks, Scott and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we discuss our fourth quarter 2023 results. With me on the call this morning are Tony Melone, Crown Castle’s Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Chief Financial Officer.

To aid the discussion, we have posted supplemental materials in the Investors section of our website at crowncastle.com that will be referenced throughout the call this morning. This conference call will contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results may vary materially from those expected. Information about potential factors which could affect our results is available in the press release and the risk factors sections of the company’s SEC filings. Our statements are made as of today, January 25, 2024 and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. In addition, today’s call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Tables reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures are available in the supplemental information package in the Investors section of the company’s website at crowncastle.com.

