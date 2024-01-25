Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.29K Followers

Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Schweitzer - President and CEO

Mike Keim - President and COO, Univest Bank and Trust

Brian Richardson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Switzer - KBW

Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler

Matthew Breese - Stephens Inc.

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome. My name is Drew, and I'll be your operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Univest Financial Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to your host, Jeff Schweitzer, President and CEO of Univest Financial Corporation. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Schweitzer

Thank you, Drew, and good morning. And thank you to all of our listeners for joining us. Joining me on the call this morning is Mike Keim, our Chief Operating Officer and President of Univest Bank and Trust; and Brian Richardson, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone of the forward-looking statements disclaimer. Please be advised that during the course of this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements that express management's intentions, beliefs, or expectations within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Univest's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. I will refer you to the forward-looking cautionary statements in our earnings release and in our SEC filings. Hopefully, everyone had a chance to review our earnings release from yesterday. If not, it can be found on our website at univest.net under the Investor Relations tab.

We reported net income of $16.3 million during the fourth quarter or $0.55 per share. During the quarter, we started to see stabilization in the shift in the mix of deposits along with the cost of deposits. While loans declined slightly

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About UVSP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UVSP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.