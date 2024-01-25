Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.29K Followers

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Siya Vansia – Chief Brand and Innovation Officer

Frank Sorrentino – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Burns – Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Tamayo – Raymond James

Frank Schiraldi – Piper Sandler

Michael Perito – KBW

Nick Cucharale – Hovde Group

Matthew Breese – Stephens

Operator

Hello. And thank you for standing by. My name is Regina and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Siya Vansia, Chief Brand and Innovation Officer. Please go ahead.

Siya Vansia

Good morning, and welcome to today's conference call to review ConnectOne's results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and to update you on recent developments. On today's conference call will be Frank Sorrentino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Burns, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I'd also like to caution you that we may make forward-looking statements during today’s conference call that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in our SEC filings. The forward-looking statements included in this conference call are only made as of the date of this call and the Company is not obligated to publicly update or revise them.

In addition, certain terms used in this call are non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations of which are provided in the Company’s earnings release and accompanying tables or schedules, which have been

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CNOB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNOB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.