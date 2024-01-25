Scott Olson

The Hershey Company's (NYSE:HSY) stock has been quite a disappointment for shareholders over the past year or so. After reaching an all-time high in April of last year, HSY now sits well below its highs and has significantly underperformed the broader consumer staples sector, which wasn't among the best-performing areas of the market either.

Data by YCharts

As top line growth cooled off and the recent price hikes started to have a more negative impact on volumes, the narrative around the company has quickly shifted. Given the lofty levels we saw in early 2023, the share price quickly fell by roughly 30% since April of last year.

As usual, analysts followed suit and reinforced the downward momentum by cutting their price targets to more closely mirror its downward trend.

Seeking Alpha

As a somewhat contrarian investor, it is usually during such dramatic pullbacks of a high quality business that I start looking whether or not the market sentiment is being overdone. And as far as The Hershey Company is concerned, I believe that the stock is beginning to look attractive at current levels.

Why Now?

For anyone investing into a company large like The Hershey Company, top line growth rate is hardly the most important metric. Instead, it is the overall return on capital that the company achieves that matters the most for large cap consumer staple businesses.

More specifically, it is the margins that are usually the key driver of shareholder returns over the long run. Having said that, HSY's operating margin is still at record highs, while the stock's price/sales multiple has fallen to one of its lowest levels since FY 2018.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

What we note from the graph above is that there used to be a large gap between margins and the P/S multiple prior to FY 2019. Then as HSY begun trading at much higher sales multiples, the gap has disappeared, up until the current period.

Although the plotting of the two variables on the graph above might seem a bit random, it was following 2018 that HSY begun to outperform the sector - as measured by the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLP).

Data by YCharts

In recent months, however, the wide performance gap has narrowed down significantly and could be on track to completely disappear, if HSY falls further from its current levels.

Margins And Turnover

Although during 2024 the impact of pricing on Hershey's top and bottom line is likely to cool-off, the company's strong brand portfolio has allowed to company to more than offset any increases in costs of raw materials. In confectionary, the company recorded 11% increase due to pricing during the last quarter, which was largely in line with the one of the global leaders in the space and my favorite pick in the sector - Mondelez International (MDLZ).

The Hershey Company Earnings Release

Although HSY's volume/mix was a 1% headwind, compared to a 3.8% tailwind for Mondelez, the company's strong brand portfolio has allowed HSY to retain its industry-leading margins without significant sacrifices of market share.

Mondelez Investor Presentation

HSY gross margin is still off from its recent highs, but it has almost recovered. When taking a very long-term view, the current level is hardly a cause of concern.

Data by YCharts

Over the past 12-month period, Hershey's inventory turnover has also fallen and is now at its lowest levels in more than a decade (see the graph below).

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Hershey's management has indicated that a new ERP system implementation is largely to blame for the inventory build-up in recent months. In my view, this remains a key area to keep a close eye on during 2024 as the company remains focused on improving productivity in the light of its lower pricing tailwinds during the next year.

Volumes increased slightly, driven by planned inventory increases within the North America Salty Snacks segment ahead of our early October ERP system implementation Source: HSY Q3 2023 Earnings Release.

The Free Cash Flow Perspective

From a free cash flow point of view, HSY might not look very attractive, as the company trades at a free cash flow yield of slightly above 4%, which is not very high once we consider the stock's historical yields.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

However, the company's current capital expenditure is abnormally high when compared to the annual depreciation and amortization expense. The current ratio of Capex to D&A Expense stands at 175%, which is only temporary during periods of capacity expansion.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

As I mentioned earlier, Hershey's management will now focus more on improving productivity after its recent capacity improvements. Therefore, I would expect for Capex to fall significantly over the coming years which will be a major tailwind for free cash flow.

Now that we're in a better shape from a capacity perspective, we have more ability in our supply chain to activate productivity, and then we also look at productivity across every line item of the P&L, whether its trade, media, organizational processes and make sure we're really leveraging the best capabilities and investments to drive the business. Source: HSY Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).

Lastly, increases of seasonal products and timing related to vendor payments had a significant impact on Hershey's receivables during the last quarter. The increase has caused the company's accounts receivable to sales ratio to skyrocket to above 10%, which should be a temporary development.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

From a cash flow point of view, however, this had a negative impact, and for the full nine month period up to October 2023, the cash outflow due to increases in accounts receivable was more than $400m.

The Hershey Company 10-Q SEC Filing

After taking all that into account, Hershey's free cash flow is likely to increase significantly during the current fiscal year. Provided there are no other headwinds for the company's profitability, the stock is in a good position to deliver better returns than the broader consumer staples sector.

Conclusion

Although it's nearly impossible to call the short-term bottom of Hershey's share price, the stock trades at very attractive levels. The massive drop we saw since April of last year seems to be overdone at this point in time and I see The Hershey Company as a long-term buy.