Magnite: Don't Overlook The Catalyst Of The Election Year

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Investment Thesis

The upcoming presidential election this year signifies one significant trend: a surge in political advertising spending.

Positioned in the digital marketing market, Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) stands to reap substantial benefits from the heightened marketing expenditures anticipated for this election cycle. Despite this, I see an investment opportunity as analysts appear to be overly conservative in their growth expectations for Magnite. In this article, I will delve into the intricacies of the company's business model, outlining the reasons I believe an investment opportunity exists.

Business Overview

Magnite is a company that operates in the digital advertising technology industry. It was formed through the merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria in 2020. Magnite specializes in providing a platform for buying and selling digital advertising inventory through programmatic advertising.

The company facilitates the automated buying and selling of digital ads across various channels and devices. It aims to help publishers maximize revenue, and advertisers reach their target audience more effectively through real-time bidding and other programmatic advertising technologies.

The company's revenue is segmented into three categories:

1- CTV (Connected TV)

Connected TV refers to televisions that are connected to the internet or so-called 'Smart TVs' that allow users to stream digital content through various applications and platforms instead of traditional cable or satellite services.

Magnite offers solutions for advertisers and publishers in the CTV space. This could include tools and platforms for buying and selling CTV advertising inventory, targeting specific audiences, and optimizing ad campaigns for Connected TV environments. Later, we will explain in depth what all these concepts refer to.

Connected TV has become an increasingly important channel for advertisers as more people shift from traditional TV viewing to streaming services on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and other internet-connected devices. Advertisers are interested in reaching audiences through CTV to engage with viewers in a more targeted and measurable way, which is why this segment has grown the most since 2020 and currently represents 40% of revenue.

2- Mobile and Desktop

Mobile represents another 40% of revenue, and as its name indicates, it is the sale of inventory mostly for the smartphone and tablet space. This segment is the second one that has grown the most due to the increasing use of smartphones as work tools and their regular use in people's daily lives.

On the other hand, the Desktop segment only represents 20% of the remaining revenue and has grown somewhat less, even during the last two years, it has decreased. This represents the inventory that is auctioned for devices such as computers and laptops.

Here you can see why digital advertising is gaining so much traction and displacing traditional advertising, as it allows companies to segment their audiences in great detail and better measure the returns of their ads.

Author's Representation

Digital Marketing Ecosystem

The digital marketing ecosystem is somewhat complex and terms such as advertisers, publishers, advertising inventory, Ad Exchanges, DSPs or SSPs, can be overwhelming. To better understand what each of these aspects is and Magnite's role in its digital advertising, I'd like to share this explanation that I made in my article about PubMatic, a competitor of Magnite:

At the heart of digital marketing are Ad Exchanges, which serve as the bridge between supply and demand, acting as the meeting point for Advertisers and Publishers. For instance, when brands like Coca-Cola or Nike (the Advertisers) want to conduct digital advertising - that is, to occupy digital spaces with images and videos of their products - they must purchase ad space from Publishers. In our example, this Publisher would be a digital newspaper like The Wall Street Journal. These Ad Spaces in the newspapers are obtained through the aforementioned Ad Exchanges. However, it's important to note that Ad Exchanges don't directly sell ad spaces to Advertisers; rather, they auction them. As a result, if Advertisers want to secure ad placements in these newspapers, they must compete with each other to place the highest bid. These Ad Exchanges charge a commission for each closed exchange operation, and some examples include Google's AdX, OpenX, and Xandr. Essentially, this is the technology where the auction and sale of impressions, also known as 'inventory,' take place. This inventory can come in various formats, including display, video, ads in apps like Facebook and Instagram, and other types of digital advertising that we are all familiar with. The Ad Spaces offered by the Publishers contain valuable information for the Advertisers, such as the type of device where they will appear, the time of day, the location of the ad, the geographical location of the user, website information, and more. Now, while Advertisers could manually evaluate each auction one by one, as you can imagine, this would be very labor-intensive and resource-intensive. This is why there are tools called DSPs (Demand-Side Platforms) that automate the process of evaluating the conditions proposed by the publishers. They use algorithms to search and aggregate rates from different networks into a single platform and determine the optimal price to offer in the auction. Some well-known DSPs include The Trade Desk, Meta DSP, Amazon DSP, and Magnite. Just as Advertisers use DSPs to evaluate multiple rates offered in Ad Exchanges like Google Ads and OpenX, Publishers like The Wall Street Journal have tools called SSPs (Supply-Side Platforms) to connect with multiple Ad Exchanges instead of offering their inventory on just one platform. This strategy allows them to generate greater competition for their ad space, potentially leading to higher selling prices. SSPs help Publishers manage and optimize their ad inventory by providing tools to control and analyze the performance of their digital advertising.

Digital Marketing Ecosystem (MediaVine)

Magnite operates as both an SSP (Supply-Side Platform) and a DSP (Demand-Side Platform). This dual role positions Magnite as a unified platform, streamlining the buying and selling of digital advertising inventory. By providing an integrated solution, Magnite offers a seamless and efficient transaction process for publishers and advertisers in the programmatic advertising space. This approach enhances the overall effectiveness of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Election Year

While Magnite already plays a crucial role in the digital marketing sector, its growth prospects for the upcoming year, 2024, appear exceptionally promising. The focal point of my thesis centers on the unique dynamics of this year, marked by presidential elections. As is customary during such events, substantial spending on political advertising is expected.

Projections indicate a remarkable surge in political ad spending, reaching nearly $16 billion in contrast to the approximately $9 billion spent during the preceding presidential and mid-term elections in 2022. This anticipated 80% growth over the past two years augurs well for Magnite, given its significant exposure to digital marketing and, notably, its position in the Connected TV segment.

Election cycles typically witness heightened interest in news and political coverage. Consequently, viewers are likely to turn to CTV platforms for real-time updates, debates, and analysis. Advertisers stand to benefit by capitalizing on this shift in viewing patterns, and strategically leveraging CTV advertising to target audiences during a period of increased engagement, namely the election season. The confluence of Magnite's digital marketing presence and its emphasis on CTV positions the company to ride the wave of heightened political ad spending in 2024.

Ad Spending in Billion (Author's Representation)

And up to this point, we could think: "Well, but the market already knows that..."

Which is true, since even the management itself has talked about it in their conference calls. The point is that it seems to me that the expectations that analysts have for fiscal year 2024 are quite low. For FY2023 they expect growth of just over 5% and for FY2024, the presidential election year, they expect 9% growth.

Analyst Expectations (Yahoo Finance)

Examining Magnite's historical performance in relation to total political advertising spending reveals an average representation of around 4.5%. With the projected marketing spending and Magnite's revenue, the anticipated figure for 2024 stands at 3.70% ($588 million). This figure, in my view, appears somewhat conservative.

Author's Representation

Interestingly, this conservative outlook has been reinforced by the company's management itself. A careful examination of the outlook provided during the Q3 2023 conference call indicates that they are conveying a sense of caution to the market, possibly tempering expectations despite the potential for increased political ad spending in the upcoming year (emphasis mine).

Our 2024 revenue guidance certainly reflects caution around the macro, caution in our managed service business, modest expectations from the presidential year. And so if I think about upside from a CTV perspective, certainly, I think if the macro turns around, that certainly pushes more dollars into some of our longer tail, higher take rate channels in CTV. There could be upside from the presidential election as well.

As part of the valuation exercise, I'll explore different scenarios that encompass a range of potential outcomes. In this analysis, I will consider three distinct scenarios for Magnite's performance in the fiscal year 2024:

Analysts' Expectations Met Scenario: This scenario assumes that Magnite's fiscal year 2024 aligns closely with analysts' expectations, reflecting the anticipated 9% growth. We will delve into the implications and impact on valuation based on this benchmark. Below-Average Revenue Scenario: In this scenario, we will explore the potential consequences if Magnite's revenue for 2024 falls slightly below the historical average percentage in relation to total political advertising spending. This scenario accounts for a more conservative outlook. Average Revenue Scenario: Drawing on historical patterns, this scenario assumes Magnite's revenue in 2024 aligns precisely with the average percentage observed across previous electoral cycles. This provides insights into the valuation implications under a scenario where Magnite's performance mirrors past trends.

By testing these diverse scenarios, we aim to gain a nuanced understanding of Magnite's potential performance in the dynamic landscape of political advertising spending during the upcoming presidential election year

Valuation

First of all, we need to clarify two things about the revenue declared by the company and the EBITDA margin, as both have nuances. Firstly, the company's revenue must be adjusted for the traffic acquisition cost (TAC), a component of the cost of revenue that represents what the company must pay sellers for the sale of advertising inventory. This adjusted metric is called 'Revenue ex-TAC' and excludes the TAC from the revenue calculation (the reported GAAP revenue ends up being higher than the Revenue ex-TAC).

Author's Representation

Secondly, the company uses adjusted EBITDA to provide an outlook and present its profits. Personally, I am not a big fan of Adjusted EBITDA, but in this case, some of the adjustments seem valid to me.

Adjusted EBITDA starts from Net Income and adds Depreciation and Amortization, foreign exchange, provisions for income taxes, and other costs that do seem somewhat one-off to me. What doesn't convince me is adding Stock-Based Compensation back. In any case, this Adjusted EBITDA has had an average conversion of 85% to cash from operations, so I will consider it.

Magnite Annual Report

In my base case, I project the company to generate $640 million in revenue. This would account for 4% of political ad spending, surpassing the 3.8% expected by analysts and slightly below the 4.5% historical average. Assuming a 2% share dilution, an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30% (the margin for the last twelve months is 30.6%), and an EV/Adj EBITDA multiple of 12x, the projected share price by the end of FY2024 would be approximately $11, representing a 21% increase from the current price of $9.

Maintaining all the assumptions but using the revenue expected by analysts, the potential return would be 9%. If the company achieves revenue in line with the historical average of 4.5% of total spending, the return could reach almost 40%. Thus, while I believe analysts' expectations might be conservative, they still present a decent return, offering a buffer in case the company falls slightly short of the higher revenue projection.

Author's Representation

Final Thoughts

I find Magnite to be an intriguing short-term investment opportunity, particularly fueled by the catalyst of the mid-term presidential elections and the conservative expectations set by analysts, influenced by the cautious discourse of management (despite hints at the potential for higher-than-expected growth).

The main risk associated with this investment lies in the lack of absolute clarity in Magnite's GAAP accounts. Our calculations rely on adjusted revenue and EBITDA metrics, introducing a level of imprecision. Additionally, the sector is highly competitive, with Magnite directly competing against industry giants such as Meta (META), Google (GOOGL) (GOOG), The Trade Desk (TTD), and others.

However, despite these challenges, the risk/reward profile of the valuation appears compelling. Therefore, my rating for Magnite is a 'buy'.