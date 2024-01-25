Givaudan SA (GVDBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Givaudan SA (OTCPK:GVDBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gilles Andrier - Chief Executive Officer
Tom Hallam - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Nicola Tang - BNP Paribas Exane
Arben Hasanaj - Vontobel
Gunther Zechmann - AllianceBernstein
Daniel Buerki - Zürcher Kantonalbank

Operator

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Gilles Andrier, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Gilles Andrier, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Gilles Andrier

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen. Good afternoon. Good evening to Asia. And good morning to the Americans. Welcome to our 2023 full year results conference call. Tom Hallam, our CFO will also be on this goal, we will take you soon to the presentation before answering your questions at the end. All relevant documents related to the full yearend results including the slides, which will be presented now have been published this morning and are available in the results center on our website.

So I'm very pleased to present to you a strong set of figures with a sustained growth and the record high free cash flow for 2023. This has been achieved despite the challenging environment that we have faced throughout the year with destocking in end markets, the impact of inflation and the sustained high raw material costs. Those results have been achieved thanks to the strategic choices, which have consistently guided us for the long and the short term. To

