Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) owns a portfolio of 73 single-tenant office and industrial properties spread across 18.1 million rentable square feet that are set to generate roughly $202.9 million in annualized base rent ("ABR") as of the end of its last reported earnings quarter. The internally managed REIT only went public in the spring of 2023 and would quickly stage an odd 200% rally to 52-week highs but has since moved back down in tandem with REIT peers in reacting negatively to Fed rate hikes through 2023. Is this a buy on the pullback? No.

PKST is trading for 5.06x times its annualized third-quarter adjusted FFO of $3.12 per share at the end of its third quarter. AFFO was $0.78 per share during the quarter. The REIT also trades at a 54% discount to total equity of $1.25 billion at the end of the third quarter. However, PKST is up markedly from its $8 per share IPO price, trading up 36% over the last year. Its price to annualized AFFO multiple is cheap, but has to be contextualized against a portfolio realizing significant losses.

Higher Losses, Dispositions, And Rental Income

PKST's portfolio had a weighted average remaining lease term of roughly 6.3 years. This had an occupancy rate of 95.9%. Critically, 56% of ABR is derived from 36 single-tenant offices with 24% of ABR from industrial properties. PKST has another segment titled "Other" that describes vacant office and industrial properties and non-core assets. The segment also includes properties that are either leased to tenants with shorter lease terms, non-stabilized, or are being evaluated for repositioning or a potential sale. It's an odd reporting segment that's 82% constituted from what's essentially office properties that have been carved out of the core office segment due to being distressed.

PKST generated revenue of $61.7 million during the third quarter, down from $101.3 million in the year-ago period due to the active disposal conducted over the period. The REIT has closed on the disposition of nine wholly owned assets through the first three quarters of 2023 with $8 million worth of dispositions in the third quarter and around $309 million of gross proceeds gained from dispositions through the three quarters. PKST also disposed of 48 properties throughout the entirety of its fiscal 2022.

The REIT also entered into a joint venture with a third-party REIT called Workspace Property Trust and an institutional buyer in 2022 for the disposition of 46 office properties in a deal that eliminated the future capital expenditure tied to these properties but that came with a material $129.3 million non-cash impairment during the third quarter. Hence, PKST's portfolio is currently in a state of flux with heavy disposals that are being made at losses. The disposals were the primary reason for the dip in rental income with PKST also realizing a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $127.6 million during the quarter. This was $3.55 per share, up 47 cents from a net loss of $3.08 per share in the year-ago comp.

Dividend Coverage, Lease Expirations, And Debt Maturities

The REIT last paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2250 per share, kept unchanged sequentially and $0.90 annualized for a 5.7% dividend yield. This was 347% covered by AFFO of $30.7 million, around $0.78 per share for the third quarter. AFFO was down 29 cents from $1.08 per share in the year-ago period even as same store cash net operating income was up 3% year-over-year to $48.1 million. The REIT's lease expirations are well staggered with around 1% of its office leases expiring in 2024, rising to 3% in 2025.

PKST has a total consolidated debt balance of $1.4 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.16% at the end of the third quarter. There is only $30 million of this coming due in 2024, quickly ramping to $521 million in 2025 against liquidity of $517 million at the end of the third quarter. Hence, PKST will likely have to chase more dispositions to address debt maturities with $900 million of debt coming due in 2026. The need for asset sales would be lessened if base interest rates are cut back by the Fed according to current market expectations of 150 basis points worth of cuts in 2024. PKST's decline from its highs makes the commons less of a sell, but it's not a clear buy here either as it goes through a transformation.