Just over six months ago, I wrote on Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF), noting that while the company continued to over-deliver on promises, there was no way to justify chasing the stock above US$1.18. This is because the stock had found itself over-extended heading into the worst seasonal stretch of the year, with the GDX often struggling to hold on to any gains in the June through October period. Since then, Calibre has suffered a 35% drawdown, and while it has succeeded in acquiring Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) to diversify its portfolio (closing expected imminently), the short/medium-term outlook (0-12 months) is mixed.

Gold Bugs Index Returns by Month - Author's Data & Chart

This is because while 2024 will be another strong year of annual production, it will be a much higher capex year with Calibre in the heart of Valentine project construction, weighing on free cash flow. Plus, we could see share overhang once the deal has closed given the significant issuance of shares related to the Marathon acquisition. Finally, while Calibre is cheap, its relative valuation has become less attractive when even some major gold producers are trading under 5x FY2025 free cash flow. In this update we'll dig into the Q4 results, recent developments, and where the stock's updated buy zone lies:

Q4 & FY2023 Production

Calibre Mining released its Q4 and FY2023 results earlier this month, reporting another record quarter, with production of ~75,500 ounces of gold. This production figure beat out the previous record of ~73,500 ounces in Q3 2023 and translated to a 23% increase year-over-year. Notably, this was despite tough comparisons with Q4 2022 also marking a record quarter. The strong production results can be attributed to another exceptional quarter of its Nicaraguan assets, with Q4 production of ~64,900 ounces of gold, offset by a satisfactory Q4 from its Pan Mine in Nevada with production of ~10,500 ounces.

Calibre Mining Quarterly Gold Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart Calibre Mining Annual Production vs. Initial Guidance Midpoint - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Looking at the above results, we can see that the strong quarter helped Calibre's production to trounce its initial guidance midpoint of 262,500 ounces, with production of 283,500 ounces marking a record and being 8% above the midpoint. Notably, this has continued a track record of consistently over-delivering on market expectations, with Calibre beating its guidance midpoint in two of the past three years (slight miss in 2022 vs. 227,500 ounce guidance midpoint), with an average beat of ~7,800 ounces. And in a sector where producers have struggled to consistently beat guidance, this is certainly one of the better track records with an average beat of 3.5% over the past three years.

Libertad Throughput & Grades - Company Filings, Author's Chart

The strong growth in 2023 can be attributed to a steady increase in throughput at its Libertad Mill and higher average grades, with Q3 throughput of ~415,800 tonnes at an average grade of 4.11 grams per tonne of gold, a significant increase from ~387,900 tonnes at 3.71 grams per tonne of gold in Q3 2023. This sharp increase in throughput and grades can be attributed to high-grade feed from high-grade spokes like Pavon Norte, Pavon Central, Eastern Borosi, and Limon, with 2,691 tonnes per day (~245,000 tonnes per quarter) delivered in Q3, up 44% year-over-year. And with the Valentine Gold Project in the wings in Newfoundland, Canada, we should see meaningful growth starting in H2 2025 once this asset moves into commercial production (Q3 2025?).

2024 Outlook

Moving to the 2024 outlook, Calibre has guided for production of 287,500 ounces at the mid-point, implying ~2% growth and another record year on deck. This will be driven by further growth from its Nicaraguan assets (245,000 ounces vs. ~242,100 ounces in 2023), and a slight dip in production and a slight increase in production from Pan with a midpoint of 42,500 ounces vs. ~41,400 ounces in 2023. And if we assume similar performance to previous years with Calibre regularly beating its outlook, FY2024 production could easily land at 292,000 to 294,000 ounces. That said, the cost outlook is less favorable this year, especially at Pan, where costs are expected to rise from $1,400/oz at the midpoint (2023) and $1,456/oz (first nine months of 2023) to a midpoint of $1,700/oz all-in sustaining costs (AISC) for this smaller asset.

Calibre Mining AISC & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Looking at the Nicaraguan operations (Libertad and Limon), annual AISC guidance has been set at $1,225/oz at the midpoint despite higher production levels, up from year-to-date 2023 costs (Q1-Q3) of $1,101/oz, implying a double-digit increase in costs. However, I think this figure could be beatable given that I would not be surprised to see ~250,000 ounces out of its Nicaraguan operations in FY2024. Plus, while consolidated costs of $1,325/oz may disappoint some investors who were hoping for lower costs as higher-grade spokes came online, these costs are still well below the FY2024 estimated industry average (~$1,420/oz), and Calibre will see an improvement in costs once it brings Valentine online, which should operate at sub $975/oz AISC in its higher production years even when factoring in inflationary pressures.

Recent Developments

Finally, as for recent developments, 99% of Calibre shareholders that voted and 97% of Marathon shareholders approved the recent arrangement with Calibre Mining to create a larger and more diversified producer with future gold production from Nevada, Canada, and Nicaragua. This is a highly accretive deal after a process that began in late August, with Calibre's Chairman contacting Marathon Gold as part of its due diligence. Following initial discussions, Marathon was contacted by a second mining company in early September which was interested in reviewing technical data under a confidentiality and standstill agreement, with Marathon ultimately choosing to enter into confidentiality and standstill agreements with both parties.

According to disclosure provided in the MIC, multiple parties conducted site visits at the Valentine Project, and the first company that contacted Marathon shortly after Calibre in early September put forth a non-binding proposal with an offer price of C$0.80, while another financial party looked at purchasing an additional net smelter return on the project and access to a cost overrun facility. Meanwhile, two other parties entered into confidentiality and standstill agreements with access to Marathon's virtual data, but deals with these two were less advanced with greater closing risk due to "significant financing and structural complexities". In addition, Marathon's senior management and Maxit Capital were in contact with "over 20 potential counterparties" (potential merger partners/acquirors, or financing counterparties).

Multiple Interested Parties Marathon Gold - Marathon MIC

Ultimately, Calibre's revised offer (upped from 0.566/share to 0.6164/share or from C$0.83 to C$0.90) ended up winning.

As stated in my previous update, this deal is overwhelmingly positive for Calibre, and the company got a great deal considering how competitive the landscape was with multiple parties in discussions and this being one of the few 180,000+ ounce per annum assets with industry-leading costs in Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions with low technical complexity set to head into production by 2027. And assuming everything goes as planed, the addition Marathon's Valentine Project (just over half complete) combined with higher-grade feed from Panteon North later this decade should allow Calibre to grow into a 500,000 to 550,000 ounce per annum producer even if we see flat to declining production at Pan.

Valuation

Based on ~750 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$0.94, Calibre trades at a market cap of ~$705 million. This leaves Calibre trading at ~0.51x P/NAV vs. an estimated net asset value of ~$1.39 billion (*), giving Calibre one of the lower P/NAV multiples sector-wide. That said, some of this P/NAV multiple is based on non-operating assets, which can explain some of the discount even if Valentine is a robust asset with limited sensitivity to the gold price with construction over 50% complete. Still, with combined free cash flow of ~$200 million per annum post-2025, even under conservative assumptions, Calibre remains very reasonably valued with a solid balance sheet and trading at less than 4x FY2026 free cash flow estimates with what will be a far more diversified portfolio.

Calibre's estimated net asset value applies a 5% discount rate for the Pan Mine (Nevada), a 7% discount rate on its Nicaraguan assets, and 6.5% discount rate on the Valentine Project in Newfoundland).

Calibre Mining Portfolio - Company Website

Using what I believe to be more conservative multiples of 0.90x P/NAV, a 6.0 average on FY2025/FY2026 free cash flow, and a 65/35 weighting (P/NAV vs. P/FCF), Calibre's 2-year target price comes in at US$1.58. This translates to a 71% upside from current levels, but I am looking for a minimum 45% discount to fair value for small-cap producers with over half of their production coming from Tier-3 ranked jurisdictions to ensure an adequate margin of safety. If we apply this discount to Calibre's estimated fair value of US$1.63, the stock's ideal buy zone comes in at US$0.86 or lower. Obviously, there's no guarantee that Calibre will pull back by this magnitude, but this is where the stock's reward/risk setup would be more enticing.

The lower multiples assigned reflect a trend of significant multiple compression sector-wide ~50% of Calibre's production coming from a Tier-3 ranked jurisdiction.

FSM Share Price Performance Following ROXG Deal Announcement/Closing - StockCharts.com

That being said, I typically avoid investing in suitors immediately post M&A when there is meaningful share dilution (all share deals vs. cash deals). Some examples include Fortuna/Roxgold which was a massive weight on Fortuna's (FSM) share price following the deal and Alamos (AGI)/Richmont in late 2017 which also led to significant underperformance vs. the GDX. I would argue that it's more than possible we could see something similar here as many investors in Marathon signed in hopes of one day owning a purely Tier-1 jurisdiction producer, not a producer with ~50% of production coming from Nicaragua (even if Calibre has one of the better track records among its junior producer peers). For this reason, while Calibre may rank well on valuation and growth, I prefer to remain on the sidelines for the time being given that churning through these new shares (~250 million shares issued) could take some time and may result in underperformance.

Summary

Calibre Mining had another impressive year with record production and should soon be closing a transformative acquisition that will help it diversify its NAV, significantly grow its reserve base, and ultimately grow reserves, resources, cash flow, and production per share. However, we often see underperformance from suitors following M&A transactions so while Calibre is undervalued, we could see sector underperformance this year. Plus, while Calibre is attractive relative to historical multiples and some of its peers, its relative valuation is arguably less attractive with some names back to trading near multi-year lows, like B2Gold (BTG) with a larger production profile and much higher margins trading at less than 5x FY2025 free cash flow while paying a ~5.5% dividend yield. In summary, while I might consider Calibre down the road, I see BTG as a more attractive reward/risk bet if I were looking to put new capital to work today.

