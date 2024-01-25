Vera Therapeutics: Soaring On IgAN Data, But Full Approval A Distant Prospect

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vera Therapeutics, Inc. stock price soared over 35% today as it announced positive results from the open label extension of its Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial for atacicept in IgA nephropathy.
  • The company's stock is up over 160% in the past year and is trading at its highest value since late 2021.
  • Vera's CEO believes that atacicept has the potential to be a disease-modifying treatment for IgA nephropathy, and the ongoing Phase 3 trial is progressing well.
  • The competition in igAN has been intensifying, however, and with no approval expected until 2025, Vera's stock price looks a little vulnerable in the short term. Short interest recently climbed >20%.

Medical specialist conducts an examination of the kidneys of patient

ljubaphoto

Investment Overview

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) shareholders will be celebrating today, as the Brisbane, California-based company shared positive 72-week data from the open label extension ("OLE") period of its Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial of its lead

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.41K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VERA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VERA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VERA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News