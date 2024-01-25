ljubaphoto

Investment Overview

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) shareholders will be celebrating today, as the Brisbane, California-based company shared positive 72-week data from the open label extension ("OLE") period of its Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial of its lead candidate atacicept in participants with IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

At the time of writing, Vera's share price was up >50% for the day, trading at a value of ~$26 per share, which values the company at around $1bn. Vera stock is now up >160% on a 1 year basis, and shares trade at their highest value since late 2021.

Vera Company Overview - Peaks & Troughs On Path To Positive Outcomes

When I last covered Vera for Seeking Alpha, back in January 2022, the company's - which IPO'd in May 2021, raising ~$48m via the issuance of 4.35m shares, priced at $11 per share - ORIGIN study had only recently been initiated. Vera had only recently acquired atacicept - described as a "self-administered fusion protein that blocks both B-cell activating factor ("BAFF"), also known as B-lymphocyte stimulator ("BLyS"), and a proliferation-inducing ligand ("APRIL")" - from Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF), who had tested the drug in various autoimmune conditions without tangible success.

Vera - founded by Marshall Fordyce, formerly a Senior Director of clinical research at Gilead Sciences (GILD), the California headquartered Big Pharma - opted to license the drug and test its ability to treat IgAN, an indication in which it had shown some promise in a 16-patient study conducted by Merck KgaA - according to Vera's IPO Prospectus:

results showed a dose dependent effect of Atacicept 25mg and 75mg weekly on proteinuria as well as key biomarkers including serum immunoglobulin levels, and Gd-IgA1.

In January 2023, the gamble on atacicept appeared not to have paid off, despite some promising early data. Vera announced that, at 24 weeks, atacicpet had met its primary endpoint of change in proteinuria as evaluated by urine protein creatinine ratio ("UPCR") in the 116 patient study, showing a statistically significant, 31% mean reduction in versus baseline.

Analysts and the market, however, had been hoping for a greater proteinuria reduction, of as high as 40-45%, or perhaps even >50%. As a result, Vera stock fell sharply, from ~$20, to ~$5.5 overnight - a >70% loss.

Vera stock was in the doldrums until June, when Swiss Pharma Novartis (NVS) opted to acquire Chinook Therapeutics, also developing a drug indicated for IgAN, atrasentan - an oral endothelin A receptor antagonist ("ERA") - and guiding its candidate through a Phase 3 study, in a deal which valued Chinook at $3.5bn.

The market, perhaps sensing that Vera itself would be subject to an M&A deal, sent Vera stock as high as $17 per share, also encouraged by Vera's latest data readout. In June last year, Vera announced that, at Week 36:

atacicept 150 mg resulted in a delta of 43% versus placebo in mean proteinuria reduction in per-protocol analysis and demonstrated statistically significant stabilization of eGFR versus placebo in this high-risk population

It should perhaps be noted that the 43% readout was taken from the per-protocol analysis - in the intent to treat ("ITT") analysis, the figure was 33% - not much different from the 24-week readout. From a safety perspective, however, the results were good, with:

no increased rate of infections compared to placebo, a low rate (2%) of serious adverse events overall, and no drug discontinuations or interruptions due to hypogammaglobulinemia

Another plus point was expected decline in kidney function:

In the ITT analysis of all randomized patients, patients receiving placebo had an expected decline in kidney function as measured by eGFR, while patients receiving atacicept 150 mg had stable eGFR through week 36, as shown in Figure 2. This difference in eGFR was statistically significant (delta 11%, p=0.038) and clinically significant (5.8 mL/min/1.73 m2).

This was not the beginning of a long-term rally in Vera's stock price, however - the stock price had drifted <$10 by October last year, despite some positive analyst coverage, with Guggenheim awarding a newly initiated Phase 3 ORIGIN study a 75% chance of success, and suggesting the drug could be a "leader" in the IgAN space, with peak sales potential of ~$1.25bn.

Vera's Q3 2023 earnings made for somewhat ugly reading, however, with the company reporting a $(70m) net loss for the year to date, and a cash position of $159m, suggesting the company's funding runway could be close to exhausted by the end of 2024.

Today's Open Label Extension Data Wows Market

Vera's stock price performance in 2024 had been promising prior to today's announcement, with shares recapturing highs of >$18, but results from the open label extension ("OLE") part of the study have created a clamor for shares. According to a press release:

Participants treated with atacicept for 72 weeks demonstrated a 62% reduction in Gd-IgA1, a reduction in the percentage of participants with hematuria to 19%, and a 48% reduction in urine protein-creatinine ratio ("UPCR") in the per-protocol ("PP") analysis. Importantly, participants had consistent and stable eGFR with 0 mL/min/1.73m2 change from baseline at 72 weeks. Of note, it has been shown that eGFR declines by approximately 1 mL/min/1.73m2 per year in the general population (Baba M, et al. PLOS ONE 2015). Participants who switched from placebo to atacicept demonstrated similar outcomes across each of the key indicators of IgAN as compared to participants originally randomized to atacicept during the first 36 weeks of the trial, including a 59% reduction in Gd-IgA1, a reduction in the percentage of participants with hematuria to 41%, and a 47% reduction in UPCR in the PP analysis. In addition, eGFR stabilization was observed in participants who switched from placebo to atacicept with a -3.2 mL/min/1.73m2 change from baseline at 72 weeks compared to -4.9 mL/min/1.73m2 at 36 weeks.

Vera's CEO Fordyce commented that the data "further support our belief that atacicept has the disruptive potential to stand out as a disease-modifying treatment for patients with IgAN", noting that "the ongoing pivotal ORIGIN 3 trial is well underway, with enrollment on track to be completed in the second half of this year."

Certainly, the 48% reduction in UPCR meets the market's expectations, as will the stabilised eGFR - estimated glomerular filtration rate. When upgrading Vera stock from a "Hold," to a "Buy," analysts at Jefferies called eGFR an "important catalyst," and atacicpet has not disappointed.

Looking Ahead - Will OLE Data Translate To Pivotal Study & Make Atacicept Approvable?

Of course, atacicpet is not being developed in a vacuum, and its success or otherwise may be dependent on what other options physicians and patients may be able to choose from.

For example, in November, Japanese Pharma Otsuka Holdings (OTCPK:OTSKF) reported that its IgAN candidate sibeprenlimab, after a 12-month Phase 2 study, has achieved:

geometric mean ratio reduction in 24-hour uPCR from baseline was 47.2%, 58.8%, 62.0%, and 20.0% with sibeprenlimab 2, 4, and 8 mg/kg, and placebo, respectively.

Beneficial changes in eGFR were also observed in the sibeprenlimab groups compared to placebo. Meanwhile, Alpine Immune Sciences' (ALPN) candidate Povetacicept achieved "clinically meaningful improvements in proteinuria, with a 53.5% reduction from baseline in UPCR observed at 24 weeks," in a Phase 1/2 study.

Meanwhile, in December, Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) achieved a first-ever full FDA approval for a drug specifically targeting IgAN, Tarpeyo delayed release capsules, based on

"sustained reductions in proteinuria and a clinically significant reduction in the loss of eGFR, which can help slow the progression towards dialysis or transplant care."

Additionally, back in February 2023, Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) secured an accelerated approval for its candidate sparsentan, to "reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease progression."

Novartis' atrasentan has also delivered some positive Phase 3 data, with the endpoint of reducing levels of proteinuria being met at 36 weeks, and the company planning to push for accelerated approval. The Chinook deal also gives Novartis access to two more pipeline drugs targeting the disease, iptocopan, and subcutaneously administered zigakibart.

To summarize, the competition in IgAN has intensified significantly, although Vera does retain one advantage, with atacicpet being a self-administered product, making it a potentially convenient therapeutic option, that could be dosed once a month. Vera management continues to insist dual inhibition of BAFF and APRIL - proteins found to be elevated in IgAN patients - gives it the edge over the competition, as outlined in the slide below from a recent presentation.

rationale for Vera approach with atacicept (investor presentation)

In terms of the potential market opportunity for atacicpet, Vera management discusses a "$6 - $10bn annual market opportunity in US, EU, and Japan for novel IgAN therapeutics," with addressable markets of ~60k, ~65k, and ~80k, which could theoretically double in size based on patient prevalence.

While it does seem possible that Vera's Phase 3 study could be successful, meeting the bar for approval in terms of proteinuria reduction and eGFR, potentially, management does not expect to launch a biologics license application ("BLA") for its drug until the second half of 2025, with a launch expected in early 2026, if approved by the FDA.

In the meantime, there are few major catalysts of note, and given biotech stocks' propensity to drift downward in the absence of news-flow, that is arguably not good news for shareholders in the near term. Additionally, Vera is likely to attempt to raise substantial funding in the coming days or weeks - as biotechs nearly always do after a positive data readout - meaning investors shareholdings will likely be diluted - although the funds are much-needed, as discussed above.

Concluding Thoughts - Does Vera Stock Look A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Today's Positive Data Catalyst?

The percentage of Vera's stock that is held short was ~22% earlier this month, suggesting, perhaps, that there is some widespread expectation that Vera is overvalued, and with IgAN patients likely to have multiple options by the time atacicept makes it to market - if approved - Vera's current market cap of ~$1.2bn is substantially higher than, e.g., Calliditas - $625m, and Travere - $689m - although it is lower than Alpine Immune's - $1.3bn.

With some analysts upping peak sales forecasts for atacicpet to ~$900m, you could equally make the case that Vera stock is undervalued by the market, and could look reasonably priced at double the current valuation, given a forward price to sales ratio of e.g. 2.5x - 3x.

Ultimately, due to the fact that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has no other assets of note, and the length of time it will take to gather the pivotal data for an approval push, I would give the stock a "hold" rating for now, and personally, I am staying on the sidelines. Kidney disease is a tricky indication to target, but it seems as though, since I last covered Vera back in Jan 2022, although the company has made some admirable progress, other companies have too.

I'd be slightly skeptical that atacicept has "blockbuster" potential, i.e., can generate >$1bn revenues per annum, and wonder if a buyout of the company - whose purchase of the drug candidate may have been somewhat opportunistic in the first place, given Vera's founder initially favoring developing gene therapies - may suit all parties, especially with cash running low.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.