S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2024 3:14 PM ETS&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Stock
S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call January 25, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Kochvar - CFO

Chris McComish - CEO

Dave Antolik - President

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James

Michael Perito - KBW

Manuel Navas - D.A. Davidson

Matthew Breese - Stephens Inc

Daniel Cardenas - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Welcome to the S&T Bancorp Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. After the management's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Chief Financial Officer, Mark Kochvar. Please go ahead.

Mark Kochvar

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in today's earnings call. Before beginning the presentation, I want to take time to refer you to our statement about forward-looking statements and risk factors. This statement provides the cautionary language required by the Securities and Exchange Commission for forward-looking statements that may be included in this presentation. A copy of the fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release as well as this earnings supplement slide deck can be obtained by clicking on the materials button in the lower right section of your screen. This will open up a panel on the right where you can download these items. You can also obtain a copy of these materials by visiting our Investor Relations website at stbancorp.com.

With me today are Chris McComish, S&T's CEO; and Dave Antolik, S&T's President. I'd now like to turn the program over to Chris. Chris?

Chris McComish

Mark, thank you. And good afternoon, everybody. I certainly appreciate the analysts being here with us this afternoon and we look forward to your questions. I also want to take a minute to thank our employees, shareholders, customers that are also listening to the call. To our leadership team and employees, your commitment and engagement is what drives these financial

